‘Buffy’ stars react to Nicholas Brendon’s death at 54

‘Buffy’ stars react to Nicholas Brendon’s death at 54

Clockwise from top left: Alyson Hannigan as Willow Rosenberg, Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia Chase, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy and Nicholas Brendon as Xander Harris in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer.” (Getty Images, FILE)

Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars are mourning the loss of actor Nicholas Brendon, who died at 54.

Brendon, who portrayed Xander Harris on the long-running supernatural drama, was a central figure in the series’ original cast and remained closely connected to fans of the show in the years that followed.

Alyson Hannigan, who starred alongside Brendon for years on the series, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on Friday, reflecting on their friendship.

“My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers,” she wrote. “I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy, also honored Brendon with a deeply personal post, referencing a poignant line tied to the show’s themes of identity and belonging.

“They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it,” Gellar wrote. “But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me.”

She added, “I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.”

Other Buffy stars to pay tribute to Brendon include David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the show before moving to his own spinoff; Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia, a love interest of Brendon’s character; and Emma Caulfield, who played former demon Anya, who also became a love interest for Brendon’s character.

The news of Brendon’s death was confirmed in a statement shared on his official Facebook page, revealing he passed away in his sleep from natural causes. The message described him as “passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create,” noting that in recent years he had turned his focus to painting and art, which he often shared with loved ones and fans.

His death marks another loss for the Buffy community. In 2025, Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy’s younger sister, Dawn Summers, also passed away.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Benedict and Sophie’s bath scene teased in new ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 trailer
Benedict and Sophie’s bath scene teased in new ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 trailer
Yerin Ha as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict on a ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 poster. (Netflix)

Make haste, dearest gentle reader, to watch the teaser trailer for part 2 of Bridgerton season 4.

Netflix has shared a new trailer teasing the second half of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek’s (Yerin Ha) love story.

Readers of Julia Quinn‘s Bridgerton books will surely revel over seeing a pivotal bathing scene recreated in the 45-second teaser. The dialogue-free clip finds Benedict and Sophie staring at each other across a bathtub filled with warm, steaming water. A fireplace crackles in the room as the pair embrace, kiss and seemingly prepare to bathe together.

“Allow yourself to sink back in,” the video’s caption reads.

This fairy-tale fourth season of Bridgerton premiered its first part on Jan. 29. It found Benedict refusing to settle down, before meeting a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball. That woman turned out to be Sophie, a resourceful maid who now works at Bridgerton house after fate brings her back into Benedict’s life.

“Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?” the season’s official synopsis reads.

Also starring in season 4 are Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Simone Ashley, Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao and Katie Leung.

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 arrives on Feb. 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Timothée Chalamet spent ‘over six figures’ to perform Bob Dylan songs on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Timothée Chalamet spent ‘over six figures’ to perform Bob Dylan songs on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Timothée Chalamet attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet has revealed he spent thousands of dollars to be able to perform Bob Dylan‘s songs on Saturday Night Live.

The Oscar-nominated actor starred as Dylan in the 2024 film A Complete Unknown.

During a Q&A on Sunday at London’s Prince Charles Cinema, as reported by Variety, Chalamet spoke about his time hosting and performing as the musical guest on the long-running comedy sketch series in January 2025.

“I spent over six figures out of my pocket to do the SNL performance,” Chalamet said. “Lorne Michaels said, ‘Hey, do you want to host SNL?’ I said, ‘Yeah, can I do the music?’ He’s like, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’m not doing it.’ He said, ‘OK, do the music.’ But I refused to take no for an answer.”

Chalamet performed Dylan’s songs “Outlaw Blues, Three Angels” and “Tomorrow Is a Long Time” on the show.

The actor, who is nominated for best actor at the Oscars this year for Marty Supreme, spoke about how performing Dylan’s songs on SNL was part of “the new way of doing stuff” when it comes to film promotion.

“I’m trying to reach audiences, you know. I don’t want to be in the pretentious in-crowd. Marty Supreme in America had the least frequent moviegoing audience this year — people that weren’t going to see everything. That’s my favorite feedback on the movie,” Chalamet said. “So the most pretentious answer I could give you, which I actually honestly feel, is that it’s not marketing or promotion. That sounds like a gimmick, and this is not a gimmick. This is coming from my heart and my soul.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Love Island USA’ renewed for season 8, gets summer premiere date
‘Love Island USA’ renewed for season 8, gets summer premiere date
Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

I got a text! It says that Love Island USA has been renewed for season 8 on Peacock.

This brand-new season premieres June 2 at 9 p.m. ET. It will once again take place in Fiji with Ariana Madix returning as host.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to season 7’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

There is currently no word on who the new Islanders and bombshells will be, but fans can see some of the season 7 favorites on season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The Love Island USA spinoff series will make its season 2 debut with its first two episodes on April 15. A pair of two new episodes will premiere every Wednesday that follows. Peacock has also released the official trailer for the new season.

As was previously announced, the cast of Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 includes Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson and Taylor Williams. Additionally, season 7 Islanders Charlie Georgio and Austin Shepard will also appear.

Notably, this cast is missing some of the breakout stars of Love Island USA season 7, including Ace Greene, Chelley Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.