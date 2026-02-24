‘Lizzie McGuire’ stars remember Robert Carradine after his death at 71

‘Lizzie McGuire’ stars remember Robert Carradine after his death at 71

The cast of ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, Robert Carradine and Hilary Duff, pose for a photo. (Disney)

Hilary Duff is remembering her TV dad, Robert Carradine, with whom she starred on the Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire.

Carradine died Monday at the age of 71 after a decades-long mental health battle, a representative for his brother, actor Keith Carradine, confirmed to ABC News.

“This one hurts,” Duff wrote on Instagram along with two photos of her with Robert Carradine.

“There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that,” Duff continued. “I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Jake Thomas, who played Duff’s on-screen brother, Matt McGuire, also paid tribute to his TV dad, writing on Instagram about Robert Carradine’s death, “My heart hurts today.”

“I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric,” Thomas wrote, later adding, “He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family.”

Robert Carradine, who also starred in movies including Revenge of the Nerds and Coming Home, died after a nearly 20-year battle with bipolar disorder, according to his family.

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that “causes unusual shifts in a person’s mood, energy, activity levels, and concentration” that are more severe than the usual ups and downs that people experience, according to the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Robert Carradine was born into the famous Carradine acting family on March 24, 1954, in Hollywood, California. His father was actor John Carradine, who starred in films including the The Grapes of Wrath and Stagecoach, and his mother was actress Sonia Sorel.

Robert Carradine is survived by his children, Marika Reed Carradine and Ian Carradine, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Edie Mani, and Ever Carradine, whom he shared with actress Susan Snyder.

Ever Carradine shared a loving tribute to her dad on Instagram, writing, “I knew my dad loved me, I knew it deep in my bones, and I always knew he had my back.”

“My dad was a lover, not a fighter. He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love,” she continued, in part. “I have a thousand stories and I’m being flooded with memories — so if you see me, please ask me about my dad, Bobby Carradine, who made me who I am. Rest easy, dad. I love you the most.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Golden Globes 2026: ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Adolescence’ win big
Golden Globes 2026: ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Adolescence’ win big
Teyana Taylor wins best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in ‘One Battle After Another’ at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. (Phil McCarten/CBS)

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards aired live Sunday from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the awards show, which honored the best in film and television over the past year. Here are some of the show’s highlights:

Adolescence, One Battle After Another win big
It was a big night for Adolescence, which won several Golden Globes, including best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television; best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television for Stephen Graham; best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV for Owen Cooper, and best performance by a female actress in a supporting role on TV for Erin Doherty.

On the film side, One Battle After Another reigned supreme. It picked up four wins, including best motion picture (musical or comedy), best supporting actress in a motion picture, best screenplay and best director. In his acceptance speech for the script he wrote, director Paul Thomas Anderson thanked the people who inspired him. “Writers, we are magpies. We steal all the bits and pieces that everybody says as best we can,” he said. “So I share this with everybody I magpie’d off of.”

Nikki Glaser brings big laughs, roasts
As the evening’s host, Glaser took the stage for the second year in a row, starting the night off with a bunch of big laughs and roasts for Hollywood’s finest. She “congratulated” Leonardo DiCaprio for having accomplished so much before his girlfriend turns 30 years old. She then turned her attention to DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another co-star Sean Penn, whom she referred to as “a sexy leather handbag.”

Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet and other notable wins
One Battle After Another actress Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe for her supporting role in the film. She gave a powerful speech while accepting the trophy, saying, “To my brown sisters and little brown girls nominated tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our dreams deserve space.”

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet won best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his leading role in Marty Supreme, where he thanked Kylie Jenner, saying, “To my parents and my partner, I love you.” Rose Byrne was shocked to accept the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). She thanked her longtime partner, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn’t make it to the ceremony because he was attending a reptile expo in New Jersey.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Copenhagen Test’ trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Copenhagen Test’ trailer and more

We have our first look at the upcoming new Steve Carell comedy series, Rooster. HBO has shared the first photos from the show, which will debut on HBO linear and on HBO Max in March 2026. It comes from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses and stars Carell, who also executive produces. The comedy is set on a college campus and follows an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter …

Three actors are joining the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys for its upcoming third season. All three will act in recurring roles. Chad Rook will play Mac, a drag racer who hires Cole to revamp the engine of one of his racing cars; Naveen Paddock will play Eliot, Uncle Richard’s new intern; and Erin Karpluk will play Hannah, George’s sister, and the mother of Isaac and Lee. Season 3 will debut on Netflix in 2026 …

The official trailer for The Copenhagen Test has arrived. Simu Liu stars as a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst who realizes his brain has been hacked in the upcoming espionage thriller series. Melissa Barrera also stars in the Peacock series, which arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 27 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues as police suspect possible abduction
Search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues as police suspect possible abduction
Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Investigations are continuing Tuesday morning after the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie disappeared over the weekend in what authorities believe was a possible abduction early Sunday morning from her Arizona home, police said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

Investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home willingly and that she was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed Nancy Guthrie’s home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” adding that the home is considered a crime scene.

“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.

She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.

Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cell phone.

Sources briefed on the probe told ABC News that investigators are focusing on Nancy Guthrie’s electronic devices to see if there is data that could point to an assailant or a specific time when the abduction would have occurred.

Investigators are also paying careful attention to the condition of the home and whether things were moved or left out of place, which could suggest that someone with greater strength or agility would have been in the home and when, sources said.

“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” Nanos said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.