Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal and more announced as final Oscars presenters
The final presenters for the 98th Oscars have been revealed.
Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
They join the previously announced presenters Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Also presenting are Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who will all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.
Additionally, Matt Berry will serve as the show’s announcer.
A post on the academy’s official Instagram tells audiences to “tune in Sunday for more surprises.”
Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.
The Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.
Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has died, ABC News has confirmed. She was 42.
A representative for Martin Short confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.”
The statement continued, “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”
The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that a call came into Katherine Short’s address at 6:43 p.m. PT Monday for a possible suicide. When LAPD and medics arrived, they found a deceased female and an investigation was opened.
The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to reports of a shooting at Katherine Short’s home. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.
Katherine Short was one of three children the actor shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.
Dolman died on Aug. 21, 2010, from ovarian cancer. She and Martin Short were married for 30 years.
They also have two sons, Oliver Patrick Short, 39, and Henry Hayter Short, 36.
Martin Short has previously spoken about how his children were close, telling CNN in a 2013 interview that he was inspired by his own childhood to make sure his children were always close.
“When you have kids you have to just set down this bottom line of what can’t happen,” Martin Short said. “I’ve done it in my house and my parents did it in their house which was: Everyone has to like each other and get along. And if you don’t, you’ll get the wrath of the parents.”
According to People, Katherine Short earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006.
She then earned her master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.
Following an internship at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel, training at the West L.A. Veterans Administration and a role at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, she worked in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part time at the clinic Amae Health.
Katherine Short was also a mental health advocate and was involved with the charity Bring Change 2 Mind.
Over the years, Martin Short brought his daughter with him to several events. She appeared with him and Dolman at the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her dad in February 2011.
If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.
From BookTok to your TV screen: The much-buzzed-about steamy hockey romance seriesHeated Rivalry debuts its first two episodes on HBO Max Friday.
The six-episode series, created by Jacob Tierney and based on the popular novels by Rachel Reid, follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two rival hockey players who start a secret relationship in their rookie season that ends up spanning years. Hudson Williams plays wholesome Canadian superstar Shane, opposite Connor Storrie as Russian bad boy Ilya.
Tierney, Williams and Storrie say seeing the fan excitement grow online before the show has even aired feels “surreal” and “crazy.”
“It just makes me so excited for them to see the show,” Storrie tells ABC Audio. “Because if this is the reaction without, I can’t imagine some of the reactions to what we end up actually doing.”
The faithful adaptation has enough heat to melt the ice, thanks to the chemistry between Williams and Storrie, but the characters’ evolving love story against all odds is what has resonated deeply with fans.
“[The emotional scenes] felt like an extension of the physical ones, especially after establishing our relationship as Connor and Hudson,” Williams says. “It helped just allow us to go anywhere as Shane and Ilya with just sort of innate trust in each other.”
Tierney says the characters are “like high school sweethearts” in a way, who just “can’t shake each other.” “I think there’s something so romantic and swoony about that, that I think that’s partly why they stand out from the pack,” he says.
A grand jury has indicted actor Timothy Busfield on child sex abuse contact charges after his January arrest in New Mexico, according to officials.
Busfield is facing multiple counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.
“District Attorney Sam Bregman emphasized that protecting children remains a top priority for his office. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday.
The West Wing actor was arrested in January and ordered released by a judge.
The charges against Busfield stem from accusations that he inappropriately touched a child actor on the set of the TV show The Cleaning Lady, which was filmed in Albuquerque, according to a criminal complaint.
The actor has not entered a plea but denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint.
An attorney for Busfield said the indictment was “not unexpected,” in a statement to ABC News.
“As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial. The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure,” Larry Stein, an attorney for Busfield, said in a statement after the indictment Friday.
He added, “This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law. Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors.”
Busfield turned himself in to authorities in January and was being held with no bond. After an hourslong detention hearing, Judge David Murphy ordered his release on his own recognizance pending trial, citing his lack of criminal history, compliance with the court order for his arrest and the evidence in the case so far.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.