Hayden Panettiere comes out as bisexual: ‘I’ve chosen to share it with the world’

Hayden Panettiere comes out as bisexual: ‘I’ve chosen to share it with the world’

Hayden Panettiere pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Hayden Panettiere has publicly revealed that she identifies as bisexual.

The actress shared the detail about her personal life in a new interview with Us Weekly that was published on Wednesday. In the interview, Panettiere said it was her experience writing about her life for her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, that helped her decide to share this part of herself.

“Now that I know that this book is coming out, and that I’ve chosen to share it with the world, I’m comfortable to confidently say that yes, I am bisexual. I said it! This is the first time I got to say it out loud,” Panettiere said.

The actress said she didn’t always know what she would be comfortable sharing about herself in the two years it took her to write the memoir. This did come up, and she decided, “Why not?”

“I’ve chosen to be completely brutally honest about this, and that’s something about me that I was never able to share with the world, because it was just never the right time,” Panettiere said.

The actress continued, detailing her attraction to women but also that she felt “afraid” to come out at first.

“I was not encouraged to just be myself,” she said. “Then it came, the period where it felt like people coming out, especially women coming out, and saying that they were bisexual or liked girls, was a fad.”

Panettiere didn’t want to be simply “jumping on the bandwagon,” as she put it, rather, she “wanted to make sure that I really sat down and chose my words carefully and was able to tell my story in an honest way, that people understood. On one hand, it’s sad that I had to wait till I was 36 years old to share that part of me, but better late than never, right?”

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‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season 6 on ABC
‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season 6 on ABC
Quinta Brunson stars in season 5 of ‘Abbott Elementary.’ (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

School is back in session.

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a sixth season at ABC.

The announcement was made in a post to ABC and Abbott Elementary‘s official Instagram accounts.

“Just got off the phone with Barbara, you might want to give her a call,” the post’s caption reads.

The post features a photo of teacher Barbara Howard, who is portrayed by Sheryl Lee Ralph on the sitcom, and a phone number fans can call. When called, the number takes you to a voicemail Ralph has made in character as Mrs. Howard.

“I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now. In case you haven’t heard, Abbott Elementary will be back again for season 6 on ABC,” the voicemail says. “I cannot wait to get back to shaping the young minds and hearts of the future. Oh, and if this is Melissa calling: Girlfriend, I’m running late for our nail appointment because I was recording this message. Listen, try to save me a working massage chair.”

The Quinta Brunson-created series is currently airing its fifth season Wednesdays on ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day. Brunson, Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis star in the sitcom.

Brunson took to Instagram to share the renewal announcement news.

“More @abbottelemabc coming your way :),” she captioned her post.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

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Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and more to present at this year’s Oscars
Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and more to present at this year’s Oscars
Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the ‘Iron Man 3’ photocall at The Dorchester on April 17, 2013, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

Even more stars have been announced as presenters at the 98th Oscars.

Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph.

Also presenting are Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who will all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming week, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

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In brief: Tom Hanks to play Abraham Lincoln and more
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