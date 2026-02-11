‘Harold and Maude’ actor Bud Cort dies at age 77

Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon in the Hal Ashby-directed 1971 film, ‘Harold and Maude.’ (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

Bud Cort, the actor known for his co-starring role in the 1971 film Harold and Maude, has died. He was 77.

Dorian Hannaway, a television producer and friend of Cort, confirmed Cort’s death to ABC News on Wednesday. Cort died of what was described as a long illness.

Cort was born Walter Edward Cox on March 29, 1948, in Rye, New York. Director Robert Altman discovered the actor and cast him in two 1970 films, M*A*S*H and Brewster McCloud, which both went on to be hits.

He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Harold Chasen, a young man who falls in love with a 79-year-old Holocaust survivor played by Ruth Gordon, in director Hal Ashby’s Harold and Maude. The movie was selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry in 1997, as the Library of Congress deemed it to be “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Other notable roles of his include parts in Michael Mann’s 1995 film Heat, the 1999 movie Dogma and Wes Anderson’s 2004 film The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. He also appeared in Coyote Ugly, Pollock, She Dances Alone and Electric Dreams.

Cort is survived by his brother, Joseph Cox, and his family; his sister Kerry Cox; his sister Tracy Cox Berkman and her family; and his sister Shelly Cox Dufour and her family.

Steve Carell in season 1 of ‘Rooster.’ (HBO Max)

Steve Carrell makes his return to TV comedy in the Rooster official trailer.

HBO Max has released the trailer and release date for the new original comedy series. It will debut to the streaming service on March 8. The 10-episode season will premiere a new episode each Sunday through May 10.

Carell stars as Greg Russo, a famous author who has a complicated relationship with his daughter Katie (Charly Clive).

The trailer starts with Katie, who is a college professor, saying that her husband, also a professor, has left her for a graduate student.

Greg visits the college’s campus to make sure Katie’s job is safe. This visit comes after a few incidents, such as a house fire and Katie punching her husband on-campus.

“You’re a bestselling author parents have actually heard of. We really could use your help,” the college’s president tells Greg on his visit.

Seemingly to save his daughter’s job, Greg takes on a teaching role at the school. This comes to the delight of the students, who refer to him as the hero of his book series — Rooster.

“Any time Katie has a problem, I swoop in. But I can’t fix this. I’m not Rooster,” Greg says.

“This is college,” a random college student tells him. “You can be the Rooster if you want.”

Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai also star in the comedy, which is co-showrun by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the movie ‘Christy.’ (Black Bear)

Sydney Sweeney is sharing what she considered to be the hardest part of playing professional boxer Christy Martin in the new biopic Christy.

Much has been reported on the physical transformation Sweeney underwent to become Martin. She gained over 30 pounds and trained to be able to accurately portray Martin’s fiery persona while boxing in the ring. But even amidst all of that, Sweeney said the most difficult part of preparing for this role had nothing to do with the physical transformation.

“I think that it was honestly the responsibility,” Sweeney said. “I knew how important Christy’s story was and how much this movie is going to mean to people. And I think the weight of that responsibility was the hardest part,” Sweeney told ABC Audio.

In fact, Sweeney said that the physical transformation for the role was the most fun part of her preparation.

“I enjoyed that. I had a blast doing that. It was a lot of hard work,” Sweeney said. “It was 2 1/2 months of training every single day. I put on 35 pounds. And then when you’re filming, you’re still having to keep up that transformation and that workout regime.”

Sweeney said she continued that same training regimen throughout the entirety of the film’s shoot — going from “working out to filming to fight training.”

“It was exhausting and a lot hard work,” the actress said, although she maintained it wasn’t the most difficult part: “But I think the responsibility was the most pressing for me.”

Christy arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day,’ directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The title and official teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg‘s newest film have been released.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday the movie will be called Disclosure Day. The studio also shared the film’s first trailer.

Disclosure Day, which returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots, arrives in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Emily Blunt stars as a TV weather woman from Kansas City in the upcoming film. The trailer finds her unable to hold herself together while broadcasting live on air as she is seemingly possessed by something.

Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?” the film’s official logline asks. “This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

“People keep wondering. Encountering the unknown. They are starved for the truth!” Domingo’s character says in the teaser.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

