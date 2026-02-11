Arrest made after motorcycle pursuit

On February 10, 2026, at approximately 4:17 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Drug Interdiction Unit attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white motorcycle traveling on Virginia Avenue. The motorcycle displayed no license plate and had a GoPro camera attached to the rear of the bike.

The deputy activated emergency equipment to conduct the stop; however, the operator refused to comply and fled at a high rate of speed, entering U.S. 220 North. The motorcycle then entered the Speedway parking lot at Bassett Forks before exiting and continuing to flee, reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph. The pursuit continued onto Tower Road and then Reed Creek Dr., where the motorcycle was observed traveling at speeds exceeding eighty mph.

As the driver approached the intersection of Reed Creek Road and U.S. 220 North, he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident and identified as Blake Alexander Williams, 18. He was transported to Sovah Health for treatment of minor injuries, medically cleared, and subsequently released. Williams was then transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is currently being held on a $3,000 secured bond.

Williams has been charged with the following:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-817 – Felony Eluding Law Enforcement

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-337 – No Motorcycle Endorsement

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-613 – No Vehicle Registration

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-1043 – Operating a Motorcycle with Slick Tires

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to proactive enforcement efforts that enhance roadway safety and protect the citizens of our community.