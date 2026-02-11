Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni meet in court for settlement talks

Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni arrive at New York Federal Courthouse for his trial against Blake Lively on Feb. 11, 2026, in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

Actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are facing off in a New York City federal court for a settlement conference in Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, with whom she co-starred in It Ends With Us.

The It Ends With Us co-stars, flanked by their attorneys, smiled at a small crowd of media gathered outside of the U.S. District Court as they entered Wednesday morning, but did not speak to reporters.

The court-ordered settlement conference is a last effort for a resolution ahead of the actors’ scheduled May 18 trial in a legal battle that has stretched on for more than a year.

According to court documents, each side will make a 10- to 15-minute presentation during the conference summarizing the issues attorneys believe are important for the opposing party to consider.

The judge will then meet separately with each side in private. The proceedings are not open to the public or press, and there is no word on how long Wednesday’s conference is expected to last.

Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us, and accusing both Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of engaging in a “social manipulation” campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

The two later filed lawsuits against each other in New York, with Lively reiterating the claims made in her earlier complaint and accusing Baldoni and Wayfarer of allegedly engaging in “unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing” to ruin her reputation in a lawsuit seeking $500 million in damages.

Baldoni’s attorney denied the allegations.

Shortly after Lively filed her lawsuit, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the couple’s publicist for extortion and defamation, claiming Lively had “robbed” him of control over the film and had destroyed his reputation.

Lively’s lawyers denied the allegations and called Baldoni’s suit “another chapter in the abuser playbook.”

A federal judge in New York dismissed Baldoni’s suit last June, formally ending the counterclaim in October after Baldoni did not refile an amended complaint.

‘Wicked: For Good’ casts spell on the box office with 0 million opening
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked: For Good did good business at the box office this weekend, opening with $150 million.

The second act of 2024’s Wicked broke the previous film’s record for biggest debut of a Broadway adaptation of all time, according to Variety. Wicked brought in $112.5 million in its debut weekend last year.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is also this year’s second-biggest opening behind A Minecraft Movie, which debuted with $162 million back in April.

The week’s two other new releases, the Brendan Fraser-starring Rental Family and the action thriller Sisu: Road to Revenge, opened at numbers five and six, respectively. Rental Family had a $3.3 million haul, while Sisu took in $2.6 million

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Wicked: For Good – $150 million
2. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $9.1 million
3. Predator: Badlands – $6.25 million
4. The Running Man – $5.8 million
5. Rental Family – $3.3 million
6. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $2.6 million
7. Regretting You – $1.52 million
8. Nuremberg – $1.23 million
9. Black Phone 2 – $1 million
10. Sarah’s Oil – $771,542

Billy Crystal, Albert Brooks, more remember Rob Reiner, Michele Singer
Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony: Billy Crystal at the 2019 10th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

Several friends of the late Rob Reiner and Michele Singer are remembering the couple after they were found stabbed to death in their home in California on Sunday.

Billy Crystal and Janice Crystal, Albert Brooks and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan Zweibel and Robin Zweibel, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Barry Levinson and Diana Levinson, and Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith shared a joint statement with The Associated Press on Tuesday, paying tribute to the couple, who were frequent collaborators and worked together on several iconic classic films, including When Harry Met Sally… and Misery.

The statement memorialized Rob Reiner as an unparalleled director who “was always at the top of his game.”

“Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl (Reiner) and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller,” it read. “There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.”

“His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant,” the statement continued. “For the actors, he loved them. For the writers he made them better. His greatest gift was freedom. If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy.”

Rob Reiner and Singer were also remembered for their activism.

“Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner,” their friends wrote. “Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens. … They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.”

The friends ended their statement with a quote from what they said was one of Rob Reiner’s favorite films.

“There is a line from one of Rob’s favorite films, It’s a Wonderful Life, ‘Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?'” they wrote. “You have no idea.”

Rob Reiner and Singer were found dead with stab wounds on Sunday in their Los Angeles home.

The couple’s son Nick Reiner was taken into custody on Sunday night and has since been charged by the Los Angeles district attorney with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to his parents’ deaths. He is currently being held without bail.

If convicted, the 32-year-old could face the death penalty.

Emily Henry books ‘Funny Story,’ ‘Happy Place’ to become Netflix movies
Emily Henry attends the ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Jan. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Emily Henry is sticking with Netflix when it comes to the adaptations of her books.

One day before the film based on Henry’s beloved book People We Meet on Vacation arrives on Netflix, the streamer has announced it will develop her books Funny Story and Happy Place into movies.

While the announcement of Funny Story is new, the already-in-the-works adaptation of Happy Place is shifting from a TV series into a film.

Henry is set to write the screenplays for both upcoming adaptations of her works, neither of which has announced any cast members.

“I genuinely couldn’t be more excited to work on the adaptations of Happy Place and Funny Story with Netflix,” Henry said to Netflix’s Tudum. “The entire team there has been so passionate about, dedicated to, and supportive of People We Meet on Vacation from the jump, and getting to do it all over again — this time writing the scripts myself — has been a thrill. I feel so lucky to have found this home for these films, among people who believe deeply in the necessity and power of this kind of story.”

The plot of Happy Place follows a former couple who pretend to still be in a relationship while on one last vacation with their close friends. 

Funny Story “is a shimmering, joyful tale about a pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common,” according to its official logline. It follows a children’s librarian named Daphne who forms a friendship with Miles, the ex of her ex-boyfriend Peter’s first love, Petra. Daphne and Miles then form a plan to get back at their respective exes.

Henry also has movie adaptations of her novels Beach Read and Book Lovers set in place with other studios and distributors.

