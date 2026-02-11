Man released after being questioned in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance says experience was ‘terrifying’

The FBI updated their missing person poster for Nancy Guthrie, Feb. 10, 2026. (FBI)

(PHOENIX, Ariz.) — The man who was detained and released after being questioned in connection with the abduction of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, says it was “terrifying.”

The man, who said he works in Tucson and delivers packages for a living, said he was detained in a traffic stop in Rio Rico, according to ABC Phoenix affiliate station KNXV, which spoke to him after his encounter with law enforcement. 

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday they had detained a “subject” in connection with the investigation. 

When asked about what happened, the man who spoke with KNXV said it was a “terrifying” experience and that authorities “didn’t tell me anything at the beginning.”

When asked if he delivered a package to Nancy Guthrie’s home, the man said, “I don’t know. Might have been a possibility. I don’t know.”

“I was detained the whole time,” he told KNXV. “I was being questioned, but they only asked me for my first name, my last name, my date of birth and my social.”

The man whom officials detained had been on the radar of the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department regarding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance prior to the public release on Tuesday of the images of a masked subject at Nancy Guthrie’s front door, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The individual, who identified himself as Carlos, was detained for questioning in Rio Rico after the FBI identified him using a series of electronic investigative tools, including cellphone usage information and traffic data, the sources said, without specifying the exact techniques. 

A local judge from Santa Cruz County, Arizona, signed the warrant for the search of the man’s house, which was carried out overnight. He was questioned for several hours before being released without charge and is under no law enforcement restrictions, according to the sources.

Separately, investigators are studying every pixel of the new video the FBI released publicly on Tuesday to try to find any identifying feature, including the apparent weapon and characteristics of what the subject was wearing, according to the sources.

“In high-profile cases, these type of leads are typical,” retired FBI agent Brad Garrett told Good Morning America Wednesday. “It may happen again because it’s the type of tips you get. But having said that, it’s the type of tips that will resolve this case.”

Investigators also descended upon a home where a court-authorized search was conducted and a woman claiming to be the homeowner says someone called in a tip reporting Nancy Guthrie was there.

“You can go in and search my house. There’s nobody there. I have nothing to hide,” the woman told KNXV. “There’s nobody in my house and I don’t know what’s going on.”

She told reporters her son-in-law was the person detained by police but insisted he had nothing to do with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

The developments followed the first images released of a masked man approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door and as investigators continued to search in her neighborhood.

The images showed someone wearing a mask, gloves, a backpack and armed with a holstered handgun at the front door of Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson-area home around the time investigators suspect she was abducted on Feb. 1.

Savannah Guthrie later posted the images to her Instagram account, with the message, “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $843 million
Photo Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) The Mega Millions jackpot is now the eighth largest in the history of the game with an estimated $843 million up for grabs in Friday night’s drawing, officials said.

Friday’s drawing at 11 p.m. will be the 38th since the jackpot was last won in Virginia on June 27 and is now the longest streak without a jackpot winner since the game began in 2002, according to a statement from Mega Millions.

The previous record of 37 drawings was set Jan. 22, 2021, when a $1.050 billion jackpot was won in Michigan, officials said.

“While the jackpot remains elusive, the number of winners — and total prizes won — continues to grow,” lottery officials said. “Through this jackpot run to date, there have been almost 11.7 million winning tickets at all levels, with total prizes exceeding $274 million thanks to significant enhancements in the lower-tier prizes after the game changed last April.”

There have also been 256 third-tier winning tickets so far in this run, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000, Mega Millions officials said.

Before the June 27 Virginia jackpot win at $348 million, other jackpots awarded this year were in Ohio, with $112 million won on April 18, Illinois, with $349 million won on March 25 and Arizona, where $112 million was won on Jan. 17.

Even though nobody won the jackpot on Tuesday, lottery officials said there is still plenty of money to be won with other prizes.

“In the Nov. 4 drawing alone, there were 606,046 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total nationwide winnings of more than $12.2 million,” officials said.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play and the largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was a $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023.

Housecleaner said multiple illnesses tied to Las Vegas house with possible bio lab: Police report
Yanukit Raiva / EyeEm/Getty Images

(LAS VEGAS) — Multiple people who spent time inside a Las Vegas residence that houses a possible illegal biological lab fell ill, the property’s former cleaning employee told police, according to newly released court documents.

The former cleaning employee, who went by the pseudonym “Kelly,” tipped off authorities to the alleged operation early last month, according to an arrest report for the residence’s property manager filed with the Las Vegas Justice Court following a weekend raid at the home.

Kelly said she had been hired by the property manager, Ori Solomon, to clean the home, which was rented out by the room via websites, including Airbnb, according to the report.

Solomon, also known as Ori Salomon, was arrested over the weekend and faces both state and federal charges, including felony disposal/discharge of hazardous waste in an unauthorized manner and allegedly violating his visa by possessing firearms.

Kelly told police that while working at the house in April 2025, she entered the garage, which was usually locked, and found an assortment of “refrigerators/freezers, glass beakers with reddish liquid inside,” a biological safety cabinet and what she believed to be a centrifuge, according to Solomon’s arrest report. 

She said the garage smelled “like a hospital (not like a clean hospital but more of a foul stale stagnant air smell),” the report said. 

Kelly said she and Solomon’s handyman both got “‘deathly ill’ after going into the garage,” the report said. “Approximately five days after entering the garage, she was left with breathing issues, fatigue, ‘could not get out of bed,’ and muscle aches.”

The handyman had the “same symptoms,” and he “believed entering the garage was the reason that they both were sick,” the report said. Kelly said Solomon’s own wife also got sick after going into the garage, according to the report. 

“Kelly said a lot of people who have lived inside the house have gotten sick. One female ended up in the hospital with severe respiratory issues,” the report said. “Kelly also noted when she was cleaning the house there would be many dead crickets found in the master bedroom,” which was “super uncommon as she had lived in Las Vegas for numerous years and never seen anything like that before.”

Police and FBI agents spent Saturday and Sunday removing equipment and materials from the garage and then transported the substances to a secure lab on the East Coast for testing, the results of which have not yet been released. Authorities have said they believe the Vegas property “is being used to house the biolab equipment” as well as potential viruses and “biological substances,” the police report said. 

She told police that the refrigerators that she saw in the garage “were not medical grade ones but ones you would find in a normal home,” the report said.

The report noted that the description matches the “same type of fridge used” in a previous case in Reedley, California. Officials there said an illegal bio lab was discovered in a warehouse that allegedly had unauthorized biological agents, including samples of possible infectious diseases, along with misbranded medical devices and test kits. The alleged operator, a Chinese national, was arrested in 2023 and remains in federal custody awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

The report also alleges that Solomon had “direct knowledge of the biolab being owned and operated by” the Reedley bio lab’s operator — and that the pair had been in “constant communication” since his 2023 arrest.

While incarcerated, that previous operator had more than 460 calls with Solomon in the past year alone, the report said. Solomon “is known to execute the business dealings for” the prior operator — and then would transfer funds to the prior operator’s wife and business partner, who had absconded federal indictment in China, according to the report.

Kelly told police she believes Solomon is still in contact with the prior operator because the federal inmate “calls him every day to check on the residences,” the report said.

Kelly allegedly added that if investigators “contacted Ori, he would have the lab moved out of the garage immediately.”

Police said in the report that they believe the property is “being used to house the biolab equipment, viruses, and biological substances.” Four bottles of hydrochloric acid were also found in an “apparently abandoned and open box, stored haphazardly on an open shelf, according to the report.

Hydrochloric acid can “cause substantial permanent injuries to the human body if exposed to the skin, inhaled or ingested,” the report said, alleging that the bottles were not secure or stored “in a way to avoid inadvertent exposure or ingestion.”

“As a result, the failure to properly dispose of these chemicals imperiled the lives of anyone in or near the garage,” the report said. “Moreover, hydrochloric acid is known to be volatile if airborne and can cause respiratory injury if inhaled” — particularly concerning, the report said, since the house was “additionally being used as a short term rental property with multiple occupants, including an elderly male living mere yards away from the entry to that garage.”

Three people who rented a room in the house were safely removed from the residence and are not involved in the investigation at this time, authorities previously said.

Bomb threats targeting Haitian community sent to schools, county offices in Springfield, Ohio: Governor
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers remarks during the NCAA Football Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium on January 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

(CLARK COUNTY, Ohio) — Schools and county offices in Ohio’s Clark County received multiple bomb threats targeting the Haitian community on Monday, prompting classes in Springfield to be canceled for the day, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

There is no credible threat to the public at this time, according to the FBI’s Cincinnati office, which said it is “aware of a number of hoax threats in Central Ohio.”

The emailed threats were directed at schools and public facilities, according to Springfield Mayor Rob Rue. County offices began receiving threats referencing pipe bombs around 7:45 a.m. Monday, DeWine said.

“These are threats that also referenced Haitians,” DeWine said during a press briefing on Monday. “The whole essence of the threats were the Haitians should be out, get rid of the Haitians.”

Duffel bags were found outside the Clark County Municipal Court and Public Safety Building in Springfield, DeWine said.

Police responded and no suspicious devices were found, according to Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliott. There are “no substantiated threats to the community,” the chief said in a statement.

The Springfield City School District said it is closing all buildings on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“This is a despicable act,” DeWine said. “It’s caused kids to miss a whole day of school today.”

“We will do whatever we need to do to keep the schools open,” he later said.

Several streets that closed off in downtown Springfield have since reopened, officials said.

The governor said threats were also received in other parts of the state with “similar rhetoric,” but it’s unclear if they were from the same people. The threats were also emailed, according to Elliott.

The FBI is investigating. 

“While we have no information to indicate a credible threat, we are currently working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as soon as it comes to our attention,” the FBI Cincinnati said in a statement.

The region is no stranger to these kinds of threats. In September 2024, several bomb threats rattled Springfield after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance doubled down on false claims that Haitian immigrants were abducting and eating pets. 

These latest threats come as the Trump administration fights in court to end Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Haitians. 

Addressing Monday’s threats, Rue said the community “has faced a familiar situation that understandably caused concern.”

“I want to be clear, there is no immediate or credible threat to the public at this time,” Rue said in a statement. “These matters are being taken seriously and addressed with the highest level of caution and professionalism.” 

