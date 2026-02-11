‘Dawson’s Creek’ star James Van Der Beek dies at age 48

James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of Prime Video series ‘Overcompensating’ at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for starring in the teen TV drama Dawson’s Creek and films including Varsity Blues, has died. He was 48.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” reads a note posted on Van Der Beek’s Instagram page. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek revealed in a November 2024 Instagram post that he’d been diagnosed with cancer, stating that despite the diagnosis he was “in a good place and feeling strong.”

Later that month, the actor further revealed to People that he was battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer. Van Der Beek shared that he received the diagnosis after a colonoscopy.

In December 2024, Van Der Beek joined Good Morning America to discuss his mindset and emotional state during his ongoing battle with the disease.

“And thus began the full-time job of having cancer, signing up for all the various medical portals and getting on the phone with insurance and creating appointments. … I was not prepared for just how much of a full-time job that it really is,” Van Der Beek said. 

“I’m going to make changes that I never would have made otherwise, that I’m going to look back on in 30 years and say, ‘Thank gGod this happened.’ So, what can I do right now in order to make that the case? And that’s how it was, about 90 percent of the time,” he went on. “But 10 percent of the time, I was a sobbing, terrified mess, which I feel like is a pretty good percentage.” 

Born March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek began acting while in middle school and made his professional debut at age 16 in a 1993 off-Broadway production in New York City. He continued to appear in various amateur and professional productions throughout high school and while attending New Jersey’s Drew University.

It was while he was a student at Drew in 1998 that Van Der Beek auditioned for and won the title role of Dawson Leery in The WB network’s new show Dawson’s Creek. Van Der Beek dropped out of Drew University to star in the show for the whole of its six-year run, opposite fellow cast members and future stars Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.

“That was when life was at its craziest,” Van Der Beek said about his time on the hit show in a 2020 interview with Good Morning America. “At 20 years old I got stupidly lucky and found myself in a zeitgeist, cultural phenomenon TV show, and I was suddenly famous.”

Van Der Beek also admitted his sudden stardom was difficult to handle. “My reaction to fame was to run away from it,” he said, though looking back he said he would tell his younger self to “relax, be grateful, enjoy it.”

Despite having already begun a small film career with roles in films like the 1996 romantic drama I Love You, I Love You Not, which also starred Claire Danes, Julia Stiles and Jude Law, Van Der Beek’s Dawson’s Creek fame earned him the headlining role in the 1999 coming-of-age sports drama Varsity Blues. Van Der Beek’s character of Jonathan “Mox” Moxon, the backup quarterback on a small-town Texas high school football team, remains the film performance for which he’s best remembered. It also earned him the best breakout male performance award at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

“It was a movie I really, really cared about, it was a role I really cared about,” Van Der Beek told Good Morning America. “It was a role I really had to fight for. I had to fight for that role, nobody wanted me for that role initially.”

The success of Varsity Blues led to roles in other films, including 2000’s horror film send-up Scary Movie, in which Van Der Beek made a cameo appearance as his Dawson’s Creek character, the 2001 Western Texas Rangers and the 2002 dark comedy Rules of Attraction. Later film roles included the 2009 thriller Formosa Betrayed, 2013’s Labor Day with Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin, and the 2019 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Yet Van Der Beek remained a larger small-screen presence, appearing on dozens of hit TV shows over the years in starring or guest roles, including How I Met Your Mother, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, One Tree Hill, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Cyber and Modern Family, as well as providing the voice of Boris Hauntley on the Disney animated children’s series Vampirina. Van Der Beek also placed fifth on season 28 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2019. In 2025, he was announced as a recurring character on the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle

In September 2025, the cast of Dawson’s Creek reunited for a one-night-only live reading of the show’s pilot episode to raise money for the nonprofit F Cancer and for Van Der Beek. A stomach virus prevented him from attending in person — Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped into the role of Dawson Leery in Van Der Beek’s place — but he shared a video message in which he thanked those who attended and shared his disappointment for not being unable to “stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Van Der Beek was married twice. He’s survived by his wife, film producer Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children.

Kendrick Lamar, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Bel-Air’ nominated for 57th annual NAACP Image Awards
Kendrick Lamar, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Bel-Air’ nominated for 57th annual NAACP Image Awards
Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo at the Super Bowl LIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after securing a win at the Golden Globe Awards, Sinners has become a nominee for the 57th annual NAACP Image Awards. The film leads in motion picture categories with 18 nominations, including outstanding motion picture and outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture. It is followed by Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, which has received nine nods.

Bel-Air, which aired its fourth and final season in 2025, dominates the television categories with seven nominations. Abbott Elementary, Reasonable Doubt and Ruth & Boaz tie with six nods each, and the Netflix show Forever earned five nominations. 

In the music categories, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with six nominations; he’s up for entertainer of the year, outstanding male artist, outstanding music video/visual album and more. Cardi B and Leon Thomas each received four nominations, while Doechii and Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor earned three.

Teyana is recognized in both motion picture and music categories. She received a nod for outstanding actress in a limited television (series, special or movie) for her role in Netflix’s Straw and outstanding female artist for her work on her comeback album, Escape Room. Tey is also nominated for entertainer of the year, competing against Kendrick, Doechii, Michael B. Jordan and Cynthia Erivo.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will take place on Feb. 28 in LA with the theme “We See You.” The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on BET and will be simulcast on CBS.

The full list of nominees is available on bet.com.

Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio on their docuseries ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’
Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio on their docuseries ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’
Mel Brooks in ‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!’ (HBO)

Learn about the life of a comedy legend with the new docuseries Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

The two-part documentary, which was directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, arrives to HBO on Thursday. Apatow told ABC Audio that Brooks needed a bit of convincing before he agreed to become the subject of another retrospective.

“There had been other pieces made about him in the past, and I wanted to do something more personal. And he wasn’t sure how he felt about that,” Apatow said. “My main pitch was, ‘But Mel, you get to hang out with me,’ you know, like, ‘We get to talk and when else are we going to have a reason to talk for 10 hours?’ And he’s like, ‘OK, I’ll do it.'” 

Bonfiglio said that Brooks’ style of comedy in movies like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein became a brand unto itself.

“The Mel Brooks brand is big, laugh-out-loud funny, going for the huge, huge laughs, no-holds-barred, kind of busted all open kind of humor. Not a lot of subtlety, but always so funny,” Bonfiglio said.

Apatow said that the daring nature of Brooks’ comedy is not something that could be replicated today.

“He certainly was as daring as you can be,” Apatow said. “What’s most impressive is that at a time when people weren’t making much work like that, he decided to plant his flag and make a movie that mocked racism in a way that was such a strong point of view that even today people are like, ‘Whoa, did you see that?’ I mean, it certainly doesn’t seem tamer as the years pass. And I think the lesson of it is still very, very important, unfortunately.”

Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman’s Netflix show
Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman’s Netflix show
Michael B. Jordan on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.’ (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan will need no introduction when he appears as a guest on David Letterman‘s talk show. He’s officially been announced as a guest on season 6 of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Michael’s episode will find him playing darts with the former late-night host. “I never played a video game in my life,” David tells Michael in the newly released trailer. When Michael questions whether he played Pac-Man, David acknowledges that he did, prompting Michael to say, “I knew I would catch you on something.”

Other season 6 guests are MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson and Jason Bateman

Season 6 of Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix Dec. 16.

 

