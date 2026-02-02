Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status with 1st Grammy win

Steven Spielberg attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

In the history of Hollywood and the world of entertainment, around two dozen people have achieved what is known as EGOT status, the ultimate prize amid the industry’s yearly awards season.

On Sunday Steven Spielberg became the newest member of Hollywood’s EGOT club when he won his first-ever Grammy.

EGOT is an acronym for the four biggest awards in the entertainment industry: the Emmys, the Grammys, the Academy Awards or Oscars and the Tonys.

Spielberg nabbed his win for best music film for Music by John Williams, which he produced. Spielberg’s Grammy completes his EGOT status, adding to his already stacked trophy case, which includes three Oscars, four Emmys and one Tony.

Following the Grammy win, Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment, shared a post on Instagram congratulating the team behind the film, including director Laurent Bouzereau and Spielberg on his EGOT status.

The post also included a statement from Spielberg, who said of his Grammy win, “This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”

‘Star Search’ coming to Netflix with Anthony Anderson as host
Anthony Anderson hosts ‘Star Search’ on Netflix (Courtesy Netflix)

Star Search is returning to the spotlight.

The talent competition series, which helped launch the careers of stars like Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and more, is coming to Netflix after 20 years off the air.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is set to host. 

“I’m super excited to host this new chapter of Star Search and to introduce such an iconic format to a whole new generation, especially on a global stage like Netflix,” Anderson tells Tudum. “The range of talent we’re going to see is going to blow you away, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience all the performances, surprises and sheer excitement that this new era of Star Search will deliver.”

According to the show’s synopsis, “Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom.”

Episodes will premiere Jan. 13, and air Tuesdays and Wednesdays live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. It will include real-time voting so viewers can decide which contestants move ahead.

The original Star Search, hosted by Ed McMahon, ran from 1983 to 1995, and then relaunched with Arsenio Hall as host from 2003 to 2004.

Hear ‘Dream As One,’ Miley Cyrus’ new song for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ now
Miley Cyrus attends Maybe It’s a Maybelline x Miley Launch Party at Bar Marmont on October 24, 2025 in Los Angeles (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Maybelline New York)

Miley Cyrus has released her new song from the soundtrack of the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Called “Dream As One,” the ballad was co-written by Miley, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Simon Franglen. It features Miley singing, “Even through the flames/ Even through the ashes in the sky/ Baby, when we dream, we dream as one/ Every time I breathe/ It’s a song to keep this love alive/ I know when wе dream, we dream as onе.”

“Writing this song with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt came straight from the heart,” Miley writes on Instagram. “Every lyric remembers where we’ve been, reflects where we are, and holds hope for what’s ahead for all of us. It was an honor to create something so personal for a film that connects so deeply with people around the world.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters Dec. 19. Advance tickets go on sale Nov. 17.

People in the comments called for the song to not only be nominated for the best original song Oscar, but to win it. This might be Miley’s best shot to date, since Ronson and Wyatt have a pretty good track record with that. They previously won the Oscar for co-writing “Shallow” with Lady Gaga, and were nominated for writing “I’m Just Ken,” from the Barbie movie.

Last year, Miley and Wyatt were nominated for a Golden Globe in the best original song category for “Beautiful That Way,” from the Pamela Anderson film The Last Showgirl. The song missed out on getting an Oscar nod, however.

 

Jonas Brothers star in ‘Camp Rock 3’ first teaser trailer
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers hand and footprint in cement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 3, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This is real, this is me, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be — to watch the teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3.

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the third film in the Camp Rock franchise. It finds the Jonas Brothers returning as the brothers of the fictional band Connect 3, and will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel in summer 2026.

The trailer starts with lines from the first two films — as delivered by Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas — playing over scenic shots of the iconic campground, before the song “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam kicks in.

The Jonas Brothers then appear, looking out at the camp’s expansive lake. “Music, friendship, memories. We’re back,” Nick says, before Joe adds, “Exactly where we’re supposed to be.”

Kevin then adds: “Still no birdhouse.”

The teaser also shows off a first look at the new generation of campers who have joined the franchise.

Camp Rock 3 follows Connect 3 as they lose the opening act for their major reunion tour. The band returns to Camp Rock with the hope of discovering the next big thing.

“As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances,” according to an official synopsis.

New cast members in this third film include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola also joins the franchise in the role of Lark.

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie Faye. The Jonas Brothers and Lovato all executive produce the new film, although Lovato will not reprise her role of Mitchie Torres.

