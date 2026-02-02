Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway return in first trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Poster for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ (20th Century Studios)

We are getting our first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The trailer for the sequel to the 2006 hit just dropped, giving fans a peek at the reunited cast, including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Stanley Tucci as Nigel and Emily Blunt as Emily.

The clip begins with a voice-over from Tucci, as we see Hathaway’s character entering the offices of Runway magazine.

Runway is not just a magazine, it’s a global icon, a winding road that brings us back together again,” he says.

We then see Andy walk into Miranda’s office, only for Miranda to not recognize her. “Sorry, who is this?” Miranda asks Nigel. “Do you know her? Do I know her?”

The trailer cuts to clips of Miranda and Andy in a bunch of glamorous locations. It ends with Miranda, Andy and Nigel bumping into Blunt’s character in the office.

“Am I having a hallucination?” she says, with Miranda once again surprised that someone knows Andy. “We were at Runway at the same time,” Emily says, before Miranda quips, “Really? Where was I?”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in theaters May 1.

Abracadabra, insecurity! Justice Smith talks approach to twisty ‘Now You See Me’ ﻿character
Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Justice Smith as Charlie, and Ariana Greenblatt as June in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’ (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Justice Smith plays one of the new, up-and-coming magicians in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and without giving too much away, his character, Charlie, is certainly more than what meets the eye.

“[Director] Ruben [Fleischer] and I talked a lot about the specific nuances of Charlie’s front-facing personality,” Smith tells ABC Audio.

Smith describes Charlie as “the ultimate magic nerd” who “has such a reverence” for the Now You See Me franchise’s original characters, the Four Horsemen, played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher. Mostly, though, he “shies away from the spotlight” while he works behind the scenes for the benefit of the other members of his troupe, played by Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.

“It was important for me to try and slip in as much insecurity as I could into Charlie,” Smith laughs. “Like, making sure I apologized in, like, every scene I could, or I freaked out … every time I met one of [the Horsemen].”

“Sorry” might be the word Smith says the most as Charlie in the film, much of which was off-script.

“All the fanboy moments I improvised, all the ‘sorries’ I improvised,” Smith says. “Except for the one in the scene with Isla. I think that was scripted.” 

﻿Now You See Me: Now You Don’t﻿, the third film in the franchise, is in theaters now. It opened at #1 at the box office.

Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert welcome first child together
Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the premiere of ‘Tron: Ares’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

Hayley Erbert Hough and Derek Hough have two new names – mom and dad!

The couple announced the arrival of their baby, Everley Capri Hough, on Dec. 29, 2025, in a joint Instagram post Monday.

“Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote in a caption alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands caressing Everley’s feet.

Everley’s arrival comes after the dancer and Dancing with the Stars judge experienced a pregnancy loss and over two years after Erbert Hough, 31, underwent lifesaving brain surgery.

Erbert Hough opened up about getting an emergency craniectomy in a December Instagram post.

“I’ve reclaimed parts of myself I thought I’d never find again,” the dancer wrote in part, next to a photo of herself with her baby bump showing. “But I’m truly grateful for it all, and so incredibly proud of myself and my body for everything it has endured. What a miracle it is that two years ago I was fighting for my life… and now, here I am creating life.”

Hough, 40, previously opened up on Good Morning America about becoming a father.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming of for so long, can’t wait,” Hough said in August 2025. “I’m excited.”

The couple has been married since Aug. 26, 2023.

In an Instagram video post marking their two-year wedding anniversary, Erbert Hough wrote, “I am beyond excited for this next chapter and to see [Hough] as a dad is going to make my heart explode into a million pieces.”

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ trailer shows off first look at Bowser Jr., Princess Rosalina
Mario, Bowser and Luigi in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. (Nintendo, Illumination)

Mario and Luigi are back in the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Nintendo, Illumination and Universal Pictures released the trailer for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Wednesday.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film are returning to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing Princess Peach, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek.

There are also two new additions to the film’s cast. Brie Larson has been tapped to voice Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie will portray Bowser Jr.

The trailer finds a now-tiny Bowser inside the miniature version of his castle. He shows Mario and Luigi a new painting he’s made of himself and Princess Peach. While Luigi compliments the colors Bowser used, Mario calls the painting “trash.”

“How dare you look at my masterpiece and say that! I’ll burn the skin off your bones,” Bowser says, before realizing he’s taken things too far. “Wow, sorry about that. That’s the old Bowser talking. Still working through my demons, I suppose.”

We also see the first look at Bowser Jr. and Princess Rosalina. The former tells Mario and Luigi he’s come for his father, while the latter refuses to be captured, fighting back against her would-be kidnapper.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will direct The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026.

