Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Ironheart: The next Marvel TV show debuts with its first three episodes.

Hulu
The Bear: Jeremy Allen White stars in the fourth season of the Emmy-winning show.

Prime Video
Countdown: Eric Dane and Jensen Ackles star in the new original action series.

Apple TV+
Smoke: Taron Egerton leads the dramatic miniseries from the minds behind Black Bird.

Netflix
Squid Game: The third and final season of the popular show picks up after the season 2 cliff-hanger.

Movie theaters
F1®: The Movie: Brad Pitt stars in the film from the director of Top Gun: Maverick.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock star in ‘Sirens’ trailer
Macall Polay/Netflix

Meghann Fahy is Milly Alcock‘s older sister in the trailer for the new limited series Sirens.

Netflix released the trailer for the show on Friday. It shows off the mysterious seaside estate known as the Cliff House, as well as the star-studded cast of characters who live and work there.

Julianne Moore plays Michaela Kell, a housewife married to billionaire Peter Kell, played by Kevin Bacon. Alcock stars as Mrs. Kell’s assistant, Simone DeWitt, who is loyal to her boss to a fault. When Simone’s older sister Devon, played by Fahy, pays a visit to the manor, she is creeped out by the relationship her sister has with her boss.

“My sister seems to really worship your wife,” Fahy’s Devon says to Bacon’s Peter in the trailer, who says she “has that effect on people.”

“Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. But she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be,” according to the series’ official synopsis. “Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

Glenn Howerton, Felix Solis and Bill Camp also star in the upcoming limited series.

Sirens arrives May 22 on Netflix.

You’ll be changed for good: Watch the trailer for ﻿’Wicked’ ﻿sequel
Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The trailer for the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, has arrived.

The nearly three-minute clip picks up where 2024’s Wicked left off, and finds Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba, who’s been branded the Wicked Witch of the West, on the run as she plots to expose the fraudulent Wizard of Oz, played by Jeff Goldblum.

“I’m off to see the Wizard,” Elphaba declares as she grabs her broom and black hat.

We also see Ariana Grande‘s Glinda, Michelle Yeoh‘s Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey‘s Fiyero, and hear clips of songs including “No Good Deed” and “For Good,” the latter of which gives the movie its title.

Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu, premieres in theaters on Nov. 21.

 

‘How to Train Your Dragon﻿’ holds onto #1 at the box office for second straight week
Universal Pictures

The competition couldn’t fly as high as How to Train Your Dragon at the box office.

Following its #1 debut upon its June 13 release, the live action remake of the 2010 DreamWorks animation spends another weekend in the top spot. Box Office Mojo reports that How to Train Your Dragon brought in an additional $37 million in its second frame, bringing its two-week total to about $160 million.

The highest-grossing debut of the weekend was 28 Years Later, which landed at #2. The zombie threequel, which follows 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, earned a weekend total of $30 million.

Elio, the latest effort from Pixar, grabbed the #3 spot with $21 million in its debut. Rounding out the top five are Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch with $9.7 million and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning with $6.55 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. How to Train Your Dragon – $37 million
2. 28 Years Later – $30 million
3. Elio – $21 million
4. Lilo & Stitch – $9.7 million
5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $6.55 million
6. Materialists – $5.816 million
7. Ballerina – $4.535 million
8. Karate Kid: Legends – $2.424 million
9. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $1.885 million
10. Kuberaa – $1.75 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News. 

