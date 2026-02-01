Snow storm ends

A stubborn blast of winter weather has settled over Martinsville and Henry County, bringing continued snow and bitter cold that is expected to influence daily life through this weekend and beyond.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area through early Sunday morning, with snow likely today and a Cold Weather Advisory in effect overnight as temperatures plunge well below freezing.

Across the region, light snow this afternoon has already made roads slippery in spots, and motorists are being urged to exercise caution. Snow showers are expected to taper off late this evening, but temperatures will remain dangerously low, with overnight lows near or below 10°F and wind chills making it feel even colder.

Forecasters say that 1–3 inches of snow is likely for the Martinsville area through today, with lingering flurries tonight before skies clear tomorrow. Sunday should see sunshine but bitter cold, with highs struggling near 30°F and winds keeping conditions harsh.

Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to bring a gradual warming trend, though temperatures will remain below seasonal averages. By Monday, highs may reach near 40°F, but overnight lows will still dip into the 20s.

The ongoing cold wave affecting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast has been part of a broader pattern of Arctic air pushing deep into the eastern United States, leading to prolonged sub-freezing conditions for large population centers and increased travel hazards. While Martinsville hasn’t seen the extreme storm impacts reported farther north, the sustained cold and recurrent snow chances continue to challenge residents.

Local officials are reminding residents to prepare for winter driving conditions, check on vulnerable neighbors, and protect plumbing and pets from the cold. Roads, particularly bridges and secondary routes, may develop black ice early in the morning and after sunset.

What to Expect:

Today: Snow likely with cold highs near 22°F; icy conditions persist.

Snow likely with cold highs near 22°F; icy conditions persist. Tonight: Snow ending; very cold lows near the teens.

Snow ending; very cold lows near the teens. Sunday: Mainly sunny but frigid; highs near 30°F.

Mainly sunny but frigid; highs near 30°F. Early Week: Gradual warming trend; snow chances return later in the week.

Residents are urged to stay tuned to local forecasts and advisories as this wintry pattern continues to evolve.