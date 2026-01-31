Demond Wilson, Sanford and Son star, dies at 79

Demond Wilson, Sanford and Son star, dies at 79

Actor Demond Wilson in the TV series “Sanford and Son.” (1972-1977) (Bettmann Archive via Getty Images FILE)

Demond Wilson, the actor best known for his starring role as Lamont Sanford on the beloved NBC sitcom Sanford and Son, has died. He was 79.

News of Wilson’s death was confirmed to ABC News in a statement from his longtime publicist, Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR.

“The family of Demond Wilson is deeply saddened by his passing,” the statement read.

Goldman added, “Personally, I had the privilege of working with Demond for 15 years, and his loss is profoundly felt. He was an unbelievable man, and his impact will never be forgotten. The family appreciates the support and understanding of the community during this difficult time.”

He added that no further details were available and Wilson’s family had no information to share.

Born Grady Demond Wilson, the actor began building his career in the early 1970s, making an uncredited appearance in the 1970 film Cotton Comes to Harlem.

He went on to land small roles in several high-profile television series, including All in the Family, Mission: Impossible, and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.

Wilson’s breakthrough came in 1972 when he was cast as Lamont Sanford, the level-headed son and business partner to Redd Foxx‘s Fred Sanford, on Sanford and Son.

The series, adapted from the British show Steptoe and Son, became a ratings powerhouse and a cornerstone of 1970s television, running for six seasons and cementing Wilson’s place in TV history.

After Sanford and Son ended its run in 1977, Wilson starred on the sitcom Baby … I’m Back! and later appeared on The Love Boat, The New Odd Couple and Girlfriends.

He is survived by his wife Cicely Loise Johnston and six children.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

As ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ costumes rule Halloween, the movie’s stars ponder a sequel
As ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ costumes rule Halloween, the movie’s stars ponder a sequel
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

Not only is the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack going strong on the charts, some of the most popular Halloween costumes this year are characters from the movie: specifically Rumi, Mira and Zoey, the three members of the movie’s K-pop girl group HUNTR/X.

Fans are of course waiting for a sequel, but so are the movie’s stars. Arden Cho, who voices Rumi, says she’d love to see the return of Rumi’s love interest, Jinu.

“I mean, they never even got to kiss,” she laughs. “But he sacrificed his life for her!”

“But he was a demon. So was it his life? Or the soul he was missing?” she muses. “Either way, I’d love to see more. I think it’s such a fun dynamic between the two. … I love that [Rumi] found growth through Jinu, and Jinu found growth though Rumi. And I just love that relationship so much.”

But May Hong, who voices Mira, wants the next film to be more of a prequel. “I think we’re all really curious about more of their origin stories, and how they came to be and what made them who they are,” she tells ABC Audio. “I’m really curious about Mira’s family, as well. You know, what made her feel so rebellious?”

Arden agrees with May about needing some answers about the whole K-pop idols vs. demons world.

“I’d love to know, were they idols first, right?” she says of HUNTR/X. “Like, can you imagine if they were pop stars first, was there a day that someone was like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re also gonna save the world.’ And they’re like, ‘What?'”

“Or were they, like, saving the world first and then they’re like, ‘We need a cover job.'” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Industry’ season 4 final trailer and more
In brief: ‘Industry’ season 4 final trailer and more

The final trailer for season 4 of Industry has arrived. The upcoming, eight-episode fourth season of the drama series premieres on Jan. 11. It will debut new episodes weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Myha’la stars alongside Kit Harington and Marisa Abela in the new season …

The Smashing Machine is smashing onto HBO Max next month. The drama film starring Dwayne Johnson makes its streaming debut on Jan. 23. Benny Safdie directed the biopic about UFC heavyweight champ Mark Kerr, which also stars Emily Blunt

Disney has changed the premiere dates of several of its upcoming theatrical releases. Deadline reports that the horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has moved up its debut, now set to premiere on March 27. Ridley Scott‘s next film The Dog Stars, which features Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce and Margaret Qualley, will now debut on Aug. 28. Additionally, the Pixar animated feature Gatto is now going to make its theatrical release on March 5, 2027 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Young Sherlock’ teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘Young Sherlock’ teaser trailer and more

Harrison Ford is set to be honored with the life achievement award from SAG-AFTRA at The Actor Awards, which is the awards ceremony formerly known as the SAG Awards. The ceremony takes place on March 1, 2026, and will air live on Netflix …

The first look at Young Sherlock has arrived. Prime Video has released the teaser trailer and premiere date for the upcoming series starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. All eight episodes of the show premiere on March 4, 2026 …

Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldaña are in negotiations to act alongside each other in a new film titled Positano. Deadline reports the Netflix film is a romanic caper set in Italy …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.