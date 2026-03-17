Miley Cyrus sings as Hannah Montana in 20th anniversary special official trailer

Miley Cyrus sings as Hannah Montana in 20th anniversary special official trailer

Miley Cyrus appears as Hannah Montana in this key art for ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.’ (Disney)

Get the limo out front, because the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary official trailer has arrived.

Disney+ and Hulu have shared the official trailer for the anniversary special, which is set to debut on March 24 — 20 years to the day that the original series premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006.

The trailer starts with Miley Cyrus pulling up to a Disney soundstage wearing her signature blonde Hannah Montana wig.

“Good to be home,” she says as the show’s iconic theme song, “The Best of Both Worlds,” begins to play.

We see clips of Cyrus on stage performing as Hannah, visiting recreations of the sitcom’s sets and being interviewed by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.

“What Disney boy did you have the biggest crush on at the time?” Cooper asks, to which Cyrus responds, “Get the tea kettle.”

The trailer also includes a snippet of Cyrus performing “The Climb” while in costume as Hannah. During the emotional song, we see Cyrus interact with her mom and dad, Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I love being Hannah. I love being Miley Cyrus. You really taught me how to be who I am,” Cyrus tells her mom. Later, we see her hug her father on the set of the Stewart family’s living room.

“Love you,” she tells him, before he responds, “Best of both worlds.”

Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a press release back in February.

“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Yerin Ha on filming the ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 end credits wedding scene
Yerin Ha on filming the ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 end credits wedding scene
Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in season 4 of ‘Bridgerton.’ (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Congratulations are in order for the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, and his bride, Sophie Baek.

The couple, portrayed by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, were married in an end credits scene after the final episode of Netflix’s Bridgerton season 4.

Benedict and Sophie returned to My Cottage for their nuptials, which was an intimate ceremony that included their family and closest friends. Ha spoke to ABC Audio about what it was like to bring such a special scene to life.

“It was so beautiful to go back to the My Cottage where we started [and] finish there,” Ha said.

She continued, saying “everyone that we hoped to be there” was in attendance, including Mr. and Mrs. Crabtree, (Billy Boyle and Susan Brown) the housekeepers at Benedict’s Wiltshire home, who helped nurture the beginnings of their relationship.

Ha said she developed quite a fondness for the dress Sophie wore on her wedding day. So much, in fact, she thought about incorporating it in her own future wedding.

“It was funny, because when you put on a wedding dress, you’re like, ‘I should put this on for my real life,'” Ha said.

While it was not an actual wedding, Ha said she forgot that fact while filming.

“It felt like a wedding,” Ha said, especially the part where she had “to walk down that aisle very slowly.”

Ha said the crew even got into the celebratory spirit on set that day.

“It felt like at that moment, it was a pure celebration of our story, our season, with everyone all there,” Ha said. “Even the crew were told to wear non-crew clothing and everyone actually dressed up like they were part of the wedding as well. It was a beautiful day.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang to write, star in new comedy film for Searchlight
Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang to write, star in new comedy film for Searchlight
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang attend the 97th annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

I do think so, honey!

Best friends and Las Culturistas co-hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang are teaming up for a comedy film for Searchlight Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Rogers and Yang will both write and star in the currently untitled comedy that is inspired by an episode of the Search Engine podcast.

The episode, which is titled “Why didn’t Chris and Dan get into Berghain?,” follows two Americans who go on a journey across the ocean to try to get into the world’s most exclusive nightclub, Berghain.

In addition to hosting Las Culturistas together, Rogers and Yang created the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which Bravo televised for the first time in 2025. The network renewed the show to return in 2026. It’s also available to stream on Peacock.

The pair also starred together in the Searchlight Pictures film Fire Island.

Yang is a five-time Emmy nominee known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in Wicked and Wicked: For Good as Glinda’s friend Pfannee.

Rogers starred in the Netflix dark comedy No Good Deed, as well as the Showtime series I Love That for You. He dropped his yuletide dance-pop album Have You Heard of Christmas? in 2023 and is currently embarking on the Christmas in December tour.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Irwin, Witney Carson reunite for first time after ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Robert Irwin, Witney Carson reunite for first time after ‘Dancing with the Stars’
‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson reunited at Australia Zoo. (ABC News)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson are reuniting for the first time since winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in November.

Pro dancer Carson and her family traveled over 10,000 miles to the land down under to meet with Irwin, a conservationist, at his home turf in Australia Zoo and gave Good Morning America an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the reunion.

Irwin gave Carson and her family, including her two young sons, a tour through the zoo grounds, and introduced them to local residents, including crocodiles, elephants, giraffes, koalas and turtles.

“Australia Zoo is very much a sanctuary,” Irwin told GMA. “We really value that one-on-one kind of experience with animals.”

Irwin said he drew inspiration from the animals at the Australia Zoo during his time on Dancing with the Stars.

“I would always relate dance moves back to an animal,” said Irwin. “I’d always be talking about that. And so, after being in that world of dance, then to bring you guys into my world, it’s like it all kind of, you had context then, all of a sudden.”

During this reunion trip, Irwin and Carson took the opportunity to celebrate their big win and even recreated their first ballroom dance together. Irwin added that his experience on Dancing with the Stars was transformative.

“I feel as though the experience on a personal level enabled me to heal parts of myself and my own journey that I’ve never actually addressed before,” Irwin said.

Irwin added that since wrapping up his time on Dancing with the Stars, he feels like he has “gained this new family in America” and called Carson “an honorary Australian.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.