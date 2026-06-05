Veteran actor James Handy fatally stabbed in Los Angeles, police say

Veteran actor James Handy fatally stabbed in Los Angeles, police say

James Handy in a 1995 episode of ‘NYPD Blue.’ (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Actor James Handy, known for roles in films including Top Gun: Maverick, The Rocketeer and Jumanji, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded Wednesday to a report of “unknown trouble” in the Tarzana neighborhood of the city and found Handy in the front yard of a residence suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday identified the victim as the 81-year-old actor.

According to the LAPD, the suspect called emergency services and said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

Investigators allege that 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy’s girlfriend, stabbed the actor, though authorities have not revealed any motive behind the alleged stabbing.

Police said Gledhill flagged down responding officers and told them he was the person they were looking for.

Gledhill, who lived with his mother and Handy, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Bail was set at $2 million.

The LAPD said the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

According to IMDb, Handy appeared in numerous film and television productions during his career, including roles in Top Gun: Maverick, The Rocketeer and Jumanji.

The investigation into Handy’s death is currently ongoing.

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