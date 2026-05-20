Quinta Brunson to star in Betty Boop feature film

Quinta Brunson to star in Betty Boop feature film

Quinta Brunson attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026, in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson is taking on the role of Betty Boop.

The actress, creator, writer and producer is developing and set to star in a film adaptation of the cartoon icon, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The upcoming movie is set to trace the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer. It will examine the relationship between art and the artist as Max Fleischer navigates the pressures of creating one of the world’s first animated icons, “especially when that icon begins to take on a life of its own,” according to the film’s official logline.

The movie will be Betty Boop’s first starring role in a theatrical film since the 1930s, when she came from Fleischer Studios’ Talkartoons series and was the only animated, independent female movie star of the era. Brunson will produce through her banner Fifth Chance Productions and has partnered with Mark Fleischer of Fleischer Studios for the project. Erin Wehrenberg is overseeing for Fifth Chance Productions.

“Betty Boop is one of our nation’s most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche. She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century,” Brunson said. “After Erin and I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather’s creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell. One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself.”

Mark Fleischer said when Brunson first approached him with her idea for the film, he “was breath-taken.”

“Quinta so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention,” Mark Fleischer said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner star in ‘One Night Only’ trailer
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(From left) Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner) in ‘One Night Only,’ directed by Will Gluck. (Credit Nicole Rivelli / Universal Pictures)

The official trailer for One Night Only has arrived.

Universal Pictures has released the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy, which stars Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner.

The film follows what happens between two single people named Allie and Owen in a world where people not in relationships are only allowed to have sex one night of the year.

“Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in the city looking for more than just a quick encounter. They both feel a spark when they meet, but a series of missteps and side quests complicate their night, keeping them apart,” according to an official synopsis. “As they each race toward and away from each other across the city, they just might discover that the one thing they want most is closer than they think.”

The trailer starts with Allie and Owen out on a date together at a pizza restaurant.

“Finding love is hard enough,” Owen says. “Try doing it on the one night a year single people are legally allowed to have sex.”

Anyone but You and Easy A director Will Gluck helmed the film, co-wrote it and produced it based on a script by Travis Braun.

The rest of the movie’s cast includes Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, King Princess, Ben Marshall, Ziwe, Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael B. Jordan on winning the Oscar for best actor: ‘What’s for you is for you’
Michael B. Jordan on winning the Oscar for best actor: ‘What’s for you is for you’
Michael B. Jordan accepts the best actor award at the 2026 Academy Awards. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the Academy Awards Sunday for his dual role in Sinners, becoming the sixth Black actor to take home the award.

Speaking backstage, he reflected on the honor and the balance between being ambitious and trusting the path meant for you.

“There is a selfishness in understanding that in your craft, in your industry, this is a pinnacle,” he said. “This is what our industry standard is, it’s what we put value on in a big way. That competitiveness, you do want that.”

At the same time, he said success comes down to timing.

“What’s for you is for you,” he continued. “And you can’t take anybody’s blessings away…So I’m just like walking my path, man, and just trying to be locked in.”

He encouraged actors and artists “to keep that in mind” during their journeys, to remain honest and continue dreaming big.

In Sinners, Jordan played twin brothers Smoke and Stack. To prepare, he imagined the history they shared after spending their whole lives together.

“Just imagine you being in a partnership for like 30-something years. How many times they would argue? How many times they would keep score on who’s right and who’s wrong?” he said, noting he built those layers so it could feel like they had a real history.

Director Ryan Coogler said he always believed Jordan was perfect for the role.

I knew I had to call Mike,” he said backstage. “He ended up calling me before I got to him and asking me if I would be interested in something he was working on independently. And I told him it wasn’t the right time.”

He said Jordan got upset, forcing him to tell him about Sinners earlier than he intended. “Thankfully he said yes,” Coogler said. 

Sinners also won the Oscar for best original screenplay. 

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‘Terrifier’ star Lauren LaVera on her new horror film, ‘Twisted’
‘Terrifier’ star Lauren LaVera on her new horror film, ‘Twisted’
Lauren LaVera in ‘Twisted.’ (Republic Pictures)

A savvy scammer meets a surgeon with a sick sense of morality in the new horror movie Twisted. Lauren LaVera stars as a scam artist who tangles with a neurosurgeon played by Djimon Hounsou.

LaVera, best known for her role in the ultra-bloody Terrifier franchise, is no stranger to the horror genre.

“I don’t know what it is about me that directors want to just throw all the blood on me,” LaVera told ABC Audio.

LaVera’s first major role in the industry came on the set of the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Split, where she played a body double for Anya Taylor-Joy.

“I was terrified, because I love M. Night Shyamalan,” LaVera said.

She said The Sixth Sense director would often bring her behind the camera to observe the directing process.

“Seeing that kind of passion for this art form really influenced me,” LaVera said. “I saw that you can be this kind person and this incredible artist at the same time.”

In Twisted, LaVera tackles a morally complex character in Paloma, a grifter who attempts to sell rented properties to unsuspecting buyers — until she crosses Hounsou’s Dr. Robert Kezian, who’s on a mission to bring his dead wife back from the grave.

LaVera said Paloma isn’t so different from her Terrifier character, Sienna.

“If we’re using these two women on opposite ends of the moral spectrum — they just had different upbringings. And it’s kind of like that nature versus nurture.”

Another similarity between Terrifier and Twisted is an emphasis on practical horror effects.

“It’s like assisted acting,” said LaVera. “When you have practicals, you can literally see what’s happening in the scene, and that will help influence your reaction to that.”

But it is still gross, she said: “I do not like being covered in blood. Especially when it’s sticky.”

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