Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and more cast in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and more cast in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

The official cast list for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has been revealed.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have officially announced that a few of the original Lord of the Rings cast members are set to reprise their celebrated performances in director Andy Serkis’ upcoming film.

Ian McKellen will return as the wizard Gandalf the Grey, Elijah Wood will once again play the hobbit Frodo Baggins, Lee Pace will reprise his part as Thrandruil and Serkis will, of course, perform the role of Gollum and his alter ego, Sméagol.

Joining The Lord of the Rings universe this time around are Jamie Dornan as Strider, the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, and Leo Woodall, who will play another of the Dúnedain, Halvard. Strider leads the hunt across Middle-earth for Gollum while Halvard accompanies him on the dangerous mission.

Also confirmed to join the film’s cast is Kate Winslet. As the film’s story delves into Gollum’s past, it will explore a time when he was a young Stoorish boy named Sméagol. Winslet will portray one of the key players in the settlement of Stoors — the matriarch Marigol.

In a press release, Serkis said, “Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role. The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum arrives in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

2026 Actor Awards: the nominees
2026 Actor Awards: the nominees
The Actor statue is seen during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards media preview and menu reveal at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This year’s nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.

Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence 
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus 
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt 
Severance 
The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault 
Erin Doherty, Adolescence 
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Katherine Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Film

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Miles Caton, Sinners
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet 
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme 
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another 
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Stunt ensemble honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’
Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’
Megan Thee Stallion in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.’ (NBCUniversal)

You may know her as Megan Thee Stallion, but in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, she stars as Denise, a recently divorced mom who engages in playful, flirtatious behavior with Daniel Radcliffe‘s Arthur Tobin.

A trailer shows Denise — seemingly dressed in a postal worker’s uniform — locking eyes with Arther while sipping on a drink.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins officially premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m ET on NBC, with Tracy Morgan in the title role. His character, a disgraced former football star named Reggie Dinkins, is attempting a comeback with a rebrand. He asks for Arthur’s help, but he can’t move forward without confronting ghosts from his past.

Erika AlexanderBobby MoynihanPrecious Way and Jalyn Hall also star in the series.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch Clay Aiken scare Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood in new ‘American Idol’ promo
Watch Clay Aiken scare Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood in new ‘American Idol’ promo
‘American Idol’ 2026 (Disney)

A new year means a new season of American Idol, and in a new promo, an old favorite makes a return.

In the promo, host Ryan Seacrest welcomes judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood to “American Idol University.” “With decades of talent on display, I’m so excited for you all to explore these historic halls,” says Seacrest.

“Look at all these superstars that have graduated from Idol U.,” says Underwood, while admiring portraits of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and season 23 winner Jamal Roberts. They admire a display case that boasts that Idol contestants have scored 65 Platinum records, 18 Grammy Awards, 1one Academy Award and other accolades.

Another display case features photos and memorabilia from other past contestants, like Adam Lambert, season 21 winner Iam Tongi and Underwood herself. Plus, a series of photos on the wall documents Seacrest’s hairstyle journey.

The three judges then come across a wax statue of Clay Aiken, on a pedestal reading “Class of 2003.” “One of the original greats,” says Bryan. “Go Claymates!” says Underwood. Then, the “statue” of Clay turns and winks at them, causing them to jump back and yell in alarm.

As the three judges walk through a door, Underwood announces, “American Idol Class of 2026 is in session!” After a montage of some of the new season’s auditions, Aiken, no longer on a pedestal, says, “Who will be the next American Idol?”

“Um, that’s my line,” Ryan corrects him.

The new season gets underway Jan. 26 on ABC.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.