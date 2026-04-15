Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and more cast in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’
The cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has been revealed.
Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have officially announced that a few of the original Lord of the Rings cast members are set to reprise their celebrated performances in director Andy Serkis’ upcoming film.
Ian McKellen will return as the wizard Gandalf the Grey, Elijah Wood will once again play the hobbit Frodo Baggins, Lee Pace will reprise his part as Thrandruil and Serkis will, of course, perform the role of Gollum and his alter ego, Sméagol.
Joining The Lord of the Rings universe this time around are Jamie Dornan as Strider, the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, and Leo Woodall, who will play another of the Dúnedain, Halvard. Strider leads the hunt across Middle-earth for Gollum while Halvard accompanies him on the dangerous mission.
Also confirmed to join the film’s cast is Kate Winslet. As the film’s story delves into Gollum’s past, it will explore a time when he was a young Stoorish boy named Sméagol. Winslet will portray one of the key players in the settlement of Stoors — the matriarch Marigol.
In a press release, Serkis said, “Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role. The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world.”
The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum arrives in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.
Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
This year’s nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star JanelleJames and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.
The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.
Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Television
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit Owen Cooper, Adolescence Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Ike Barinholtz, The Studio Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Britt Lower, Severance Parker Posey, The White Lotus Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Walton Goggins, The White Lotus Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series The Diplomat Landman The Pitt Severance The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series Sarah Snook, All Her Fault Erin Doherty, Adolescence Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Katherine Hahn, The Studio Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building The Studio
Film
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Amy Madigan, Weapons Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Miles Caton, Sinners Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Hamnet Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners
Stunt ensemble honors
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture F1 Frankenstein Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning One Battle After Another Sinners
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series Andor Landman The Last of Us Squid Game Stranger Things
You may know her as Megan Thee Stallion, but in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, she stars as Denise, a recently divorced mom who engages in playful, flirtatious behavior with Daniel Radcliffe‘s Arthur Tobin.
A trailer shows Denise — seemingly dressed in a postal worker’s uniform — locking eyes with Arther while sipping on a drink.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins officially premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m ET on NBC, with Tracy Morgan in the title role. His character, a disgraced former football star named Reggie Dinkins, is attempting a comeback with a rebrand. He asks for Arthur’s help, but he can’t move forward without confronting ghosts from his past.
Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall also star in the series.
A new year means a new season of American Idol, and in a new promo, an old favorite makes a return.
In the promo, host Ryan Seacrest welcomes judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood to “American Idol University.” “With decades of talent on display, I’m so excited for you all to explore these historic halls,” says Seacrest.
“Look at all these superstars that have graduated from Idol U.,” says Underwood, while admiring portraits of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and season 23 winner Jamal Roberts. They admire a display case that boasts that Idol contestants have scored 65 Platinum records, 18 Grammy Awards, 1one Academy Award and other accolades.
Another display case features photos and memorabilia from other past contestants, like Adam Lambert, season 21 winner Iam Tongi and Underwood herself. Plus, a series of photos on the wall documents Seacrest’s hairstyle journey.
The three judges then come across a wax statue of Clay Aiken, on a pedestal reading “Class of 2003.” “One of the original greats,” says Bryan. “Go Claymates!” says Underwood. Then, the “statue” of Clay turns and winks at them, causing them to jump back and yell in alarm.
As the three judges walk through a door, Underwood announces, “American Idol Class of 2026 is in session!” After a montage of some of the new season’s auditions, Aiken, no longer on a pedestal, says, “Who will be the next American Idol?”