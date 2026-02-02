In brief: ‘It’s Florida, Man’ renewed for season 3 and more

In brief: ‘It’s Florida, Man’ renewed for season 3 and more

The Housemaid will be available to watch at home soon. Deadline reports the Paul Feig-directed Lionsgate film will arrive on premium digital and premium video on demand on Feb. 3. That means it will have played a 46-day theatrical-only window. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in the film, which Lionsgate has announced has a sequel on the way …

Only two of the best original song nominees will be performed at the 2026 Oscars. Variety reports that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed that only “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “I Lied to You” from Sinners will be performed live at the 98th annual awards ceremonyThese remaining nominees will not be performed: “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless, “Train Dreams” from the movie of the same name and “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

It’s Florida, Man has been renewed for a third season. The late-night comedy series will get a season 3 on HBO and HBO Max. The show, which is executive produced by Danny McBride, brings headlines from the Sunshine State to life. A rotating cast of actors and comedians recreate accounts from everyday Floridians. Season 2 starred Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tiffany Haddish, Haley Joel Osment, Nick Swardson, Johnny Knoxville, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Joel Kim Booster and more …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Actor Timothy Busfield faces new assault claim from 16-year-old victim: Court documents
Actor Timothy Busfield faces new assault claim from 16-year-old victim: Court documents
Timothy Busfield is seen in a mugshot photo. (Albuquerque Metro Detention Facility)

(New Mexico) — Actor Timothy Busfield, who was arrested on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, is facing a new assault claim from another alleged victim, according to a motion for pretrial detention.

In a document filed on Wednesday, prosecutors said the father of a 16-year-old went to law enforcement on Tuesday to report alleged abuse from “several years ago.”

The teenage girl said that during an audition, Busfield “kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates,” the document said.

Busfield “begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy,” the document said, adding that the teenager’s father was a therapist and agreed at the time.

Busfield’s attorney said in a statement on Wednesday, “Tim Busfield denies the allegations in the criminal complaint and maintains they are completely false. As a voluntary step, he submitted to an independent polygraph examination regarding those allegations and passed.”

Busfield, best known for his role as Danny Concannon on “The West Wing,” turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico on Tuesday on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to police and U.S. Marshals sources.

The charges stem from accusations that Busfield inappropriately touched a child actor on the set of his show “The Cleaning Lady,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News. According to court documents, the child’s parents reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022, when the child was 7 years old, and lasted until 2024.

Busfield denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint. 

A publicist for Busfield’s wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, said in a statement on Tuesday that Gilbert “is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds. … Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time.”

The new court document argues Busfield should remain detained. The prosecutors also accuse Busfield of speaking to the media before turning himself in to allegedly “prioritize personal narrative control.”

At a brief court appearance on Wednesday, a judge said Busfield will remain in custody in New Mexico with no bond. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status with 1st Grammy win
Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status with 1st Grammy win
Steven Spielberg attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

In the history of Hollywood and the world of entertainment, around two dozen people have achieved what is known as EGOT status, the ultimate prize amid the industry’s yearly awards season.

On Sunday Steven Spielberg became the newest member of Hollywood’s EGOT club when he won his first-ever Grammy.

EGOT is an acronym for the four biggest awards in the entertainment industry: the Emmys, the Grammys, the Academy Awards or Oscars and the Tonys.

Spielberg nabbed his win for best music film for Music by John Williams, which he produced. Spielberg’s Grammy completes his EGOT status, adding to his already stacked trophy case, which includes three Oscars, four Emmys and one Tony.

Following the Grammy win, Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment, shared a post on Instagram congratulating the team behind the film, including director Laurent Bouzereau and Spielberg on his EGOT status.

The post also included a statement from Spielberg, who said of his Grammy win, “This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joey Bada$$ to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Netflix film ”Tis So Sweet’
Joey Bada$$ to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Netflix film ”Tis So Sweet’
Joey Bada$$ attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 05, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)/Taraji P. Henson on ‘Soul of a Nation’ (ABC/Troy Harvey)

From the world of drug dealing to a faith-based film, Joey Bada$$ is making his way in the world of Hollywood. The rapper, born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, previously played a drug dealer on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and has secured a starring role in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Tis So Sweet.

Joey will play opposite Taraji P. Henson in the film, about “a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected,” according to Deadline. The film is based on the story of Chicago baker Lenore Lindsey, who went on a search to find the son she put up for adoption and discovered he was a regular at her bakery.

‘Tis So Sweet will mark the second film under the faith-based partnership between Devon Franklin, Tyler Perry and Netflix. The first was the film Ruth & Boaz, which starred Tyler Lepley and Serayah, Joey’s fiancée and the mother of his son.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.