Sam Raimi’s ‘Send Help’ debuts at #1 at the box office
Sam Raimi’s Send Help didn’t need any help at the box office this weekend. The film, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, earned $20 million in its opening to debut at #1, according to Box Office Mojo.
Debuting at #2 was the sci-fi horror film Iron Lung, which brought in $17.8 million in its opening weekend. Melania, the documentary about first lady Melania Trump, brought in $7.04 million in its debut to nab the #3 spot. According to Variety, the Melania haul was well above pre-opening estimates of $3 million to $5 million.
One other new film debuted in the top five this weekend. The Jason Statham action thriller Shelter earned $5.5 million to land at #5.
The only non-debut landing in the top five was Disney’s animated Zootopia 2, which earned another $5.8 million to land at #4. It has now grossed over $408.9 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 1. Send Help — $20 million 2. Iron Lung — $17.8 million 3. Melania – $7.04 million 4. Zootopia 2— $5.8 million 5. Shelter – $5.505 million 6. Avatar: Fire and Ash— $5.5 million 7. Mercy — $4.73 million 8. The Housemaid— $3.5 million 9. Marty Supreme— $2.91 million 10. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $1.6 million
Emily will have another chance to explore Europe, as Netflix has renewed its popular series Emily in Paris for season 6.
The fifth season of the show premiered on Dec. 18, 2025. Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. Season 5 finds Emily facing new professional and romantic stumbles as she adjusts to life in Italy and takes on a new role as the head of Agence Grateau Rome.
“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to its official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”
Season 5 also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, EugenioFranceschini, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, ArnaudBinard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.
Darren Star created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for. He was recently awarded the Knight of the Legion of Honour, which is France’s highest civilian honor, from French President EmmanuelMacron.
“I know, dear Darren, that this achievement means a lot to you, as you have made this series your love letter to France,” Macron said at the awards ceremony. “The way you view our country inspires millions to visit France, to return time and time again.”
Star said “being awarded the Legion d’Honneur by President Macron is both humbling and deeply emotional.”
He continued, “France has become an essential part of my creative journey, and I’m grateful for the warmth, curiosity, and generosity with which it has embraced my work.”
Timothy Busfield, the actor and director best known for his role as Danny Concannon on the TV series The West Wing, has turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to police and U.S. Marshals sources.
Busfield is accused of inappropriately touching a child actor on the set of his show The Cleaning Lady, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News. The actor faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to the arrest warrant issued Friday by the Albuquerque Police Department.
The investigation has been quietly ongoing for months by police and prosecutors in Albuquerque, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Detectives investigated both Busfield and his wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, to determine whether she knew of or participated in any conduct that could be considered criminal, sources said. Charges have not been filed against Gilbert.
The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint. Busfield did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
Gilbert’s publicist said in a statement on Tuesday that the actress “is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds…Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time.”
According to court documents, the parents of the boy reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022, when the child was 7 years old.
The investigation began in November 2024, after a physician at University of New Mexico Hospital examined the child and notified police of suspected sexual abuse, according to the complaint.
An officer interviewed the children’s parents, who told investigators that the minor and his twin brother were child actors, the criminal complaint says. The children did not report sexual abuse at the time, according to the complaint.
The victim’s mother later reported to child protective services that Busfield had allegedly sexually abused her son from around November 2022 to spring 2024.
Attorneys for Warner Bros., which produced The Cleaning Lady, told police they previously conducted an independent investigation into the allegations but said they could not find evidence to support the claims at the time, according to the complaint.
A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson said in a statement: “We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”
ABC News’ Luke Barr and Alex Stone contributed to this report.
The Golden Globes has revealed its lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday’s 83rd annual awards ceremony.
Presenters include George Clooney, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.
Also on the list to present are Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, DakotaFanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, MarlonWayans, Mila Kunis, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.
Additionally, Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are set to present together.
The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host.
One Battle After Another has the most nominations on the film side, with nine nods, while The White Lotus is the top nominee on the TV side, with six.