Dylan O’Brien on playing someone you ‘love to hate’ in ‘Send Help’

Dylan O’Brien as Bradley Preston and Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle in ‘Send Help.’ (Brook Rushton/20th Century Studios)

Dylan O’Brien isn’t afraid of playing somebody you’ll probably hate. In fact, he jumped at the opportunity.

The actor stars in director Sam Raimi‘s latest thriller, Send Help, which crash lands into theaters everywhere Friday.

O’Brien plays Bradley Preston, the newly appointed nepo baby boss to Rachel McAdams‘ Linda Little. The pair find themselves the sole survivors of a plane crash, where they must look past their differences in order to survive.

O’Brien’s Bradley is flawed, to say the least. The actor told ABC Audio he wasn’t afraid of playing someone audiences may hate.

“I love watching flawed characters in films. I feel like that’s so much of kind of the history of cinema,” O’Brien said. “I think that such a reason that we find it so appealing of an exploration is that it’s human, you know? So not only was I not afraid of it, but for me, I saw it as being such an amazing opportunity.”

The actor said playing a villainous character like Bradley was a great way to flex his comedy chops.

“I found him hilarious. I was like, ‘This guy is such an a******,'” O’Brien said. “I would love to hate this guy if I were seeing this movie.”

O’Brien even said certain people behind the scenes had reservations that Bradley might be too unlikeable. But he pushed against that to go even harder.

“There was slight fear that I would be very not likable to an extent that would ruin the movie, but I felt that that was my exact role to play to the piece. It would make a part of the engine turn.”

Even still, O’Brien said he saw something more dynamic in Bradley.

“There’s so many layers to him. I loved the challenge of starting off so, so smarmy and seeing that layer, but then like also really delving into the human parts of this person,” O’Brien said. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis on her role in ‘The Nowhere Man’: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before’
Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Ruby in ‘The Nowhere Man’ (Courtesy of Starz)

Naturi Naughton-Lewis is back on Starz in a brand-new role. After years of portraying Tasha St. Patrick on Power, she returns to the network in The Nowhere Man as Ruby, a woman of God and owner of a shelter. Ruby takes in the show’s main character, ex-mercenary Lukas, helps him get his life together and encourages him to use his violent skills for good.

Naturi says the role was different for her, which is exactly what drew her to it.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” she tells ABC Audio. “Obviously, Tasha’s very … fancy, but Ruby is a lot more grounded, stripped down, natural. She is of the people.”

“I was really excited at the fact that [Ruby] started her own shelter,” she says, “and really was committed to helping the people there in South Africa, and how committed she was to Lucas and trying to push him to his purpose. … I think that we all need somebody like that … an angel amongst us.”

With two grandmothers who were deeply devout, Naturi says she drew inspiration from them, as well as from her own spirituality and sense of consistency.

The show’s setting was also a selling point. Set in Johannesburg, the series was a great opportunity to turn a work trip into a family getaway.

“The opportunity to be in Joburg was like, come on, why would I not say yes?” she said, adding her family got the “chance to take in the culture.”

“It was of course work, but why not have fun while you’re working?” 

The Nowhere Man is now out on Starz.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz in talks for new ‘The Mummy’ sequel
Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser in the 1999 film ‘The Mummy’ from Universal Studios. (Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly coming back to The Mummy franchise.

ABC Audio has learned that the stars of one of Universal Pictures’ most-beloved action-adventure franchises are in talks to return for another film in The Mummy universe.

Fraser and Weisz would presumably reprise their roles of Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan from the films of the late ’90s and early 2000s in this new sequel.

The filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are known as Radio Silence, will direct the fourth film in the franchise. They are known for the 2019 film Ready or Not. The duo also revived the Scream franchise in 2022. The pair will direct a script written by David Coggeshall, Deadline reports.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Fraser starred in the original 1999 film, which co-starred Weisz. The movie told the story of a treasure hunter who awakens a cursed Egyptian priest who has supernatural powers. Fraser returned for its two sequels, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, while Weisz only appeared in the former.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Peacock releases trailer for ‘Bel-Air’ season 4
‘Bel-AIr’ poster (Peacock)

The official trailer for the fourth and final season of Bel-Air has dropped, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

In the trailer, high school seniors Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) are seen as they prepare for college, while Ashley (Akira Akbar) complains about not wanting to be in the shadow of siblings Carlton and Hilary (Coco Jones). Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) officially tries to walk away from his past, while Hilary seems to contemplate her future. There is also confirmation that Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is expecting another child. 

“The thought of starting over terrifies me,” Viv says in the trailer, to which Adrian Holmes‘ Philip Banks responds, “I’m gonna be right by your side.”

Bel-Air — a reimagining of the ’90s classic The Fresh of Bel-Air — will return with a three-episode premiere Nov. 24 on Peacock. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.