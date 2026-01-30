Arrest made in Patrick County shooting case

Patrick County authorities say a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this week has been taken into custody.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Cody Solomon was arrested without incident on Wednesday and is currently being held in the Patrick County Jail without bond. Solomon was wanted in connection with the shooting of Allen Michael Bowman, who was struck in the wrist during the incident.

Investigators say deputies were able to locate Solomon and take him into custody peacefully, bringing an end to a search that began after the shooting was reported. Authorities have not released details about where Solomon was arrested or how long the search lasted, but confirmed there were no injuries or additional incidents during the arrest.

The shooting left Bowman with a gunshot wound to the wrist. Officials have not released updated information about his condition, but the injury was described as non-life-threatening. Emergency responders treated Bowman following the incident, and the case was quickly turned over to investigators.

Law enforcement officials have not publicly detailed what led up to the shooting or the relationship, if any, between Solomon and Bowman. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and authorities have indicated that additional charges could be filed as the case develops.

Solomon is being held without bond as he awaits his next court appearance. A bond hearing is expected to be scheduled in the coming days, at which time a judge will determine whether Solomon will remain held or be eligible for release under certain conditions.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest was the result of coordinated efforts by deputies and emphasized that situations involving firearms are treated with the highest priority to protect public safety. Officials thanked the community for its cooperation and encouraged anyone with additional information related to the case to contact law enforcement.

Authorities also reminded the public that charges are allegations, and Solomon is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The case will proceed through the Patrick County court system, where prosecutors are expected to present evidence related to the shooting. Further details, including formal charges and court dates, are expected to be released as the investigation continues.