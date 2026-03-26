Pine Products to get another chance

The USDA has approved a $7.56 million loan guarantee to a company in Mississippi to restart the idle Pine Products sawmill in Horsepasture. The plant has been closed since late 2024, when Teal-Jones, a Canadian-based company that acquired the local operation, filed for bankruptcy. Local officials said it was frustrating because the local plant remained profitable even though the parent company was not. Twain Capital will now have a try at it. Pine Products employed over 60 workers.
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2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says
(NORFOLK, Va.) — Two people are injured and a gunman is dead following a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday, according to an alert from the university.
The gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, an academic building, around 10:49 a.m., the university alert said.
The injured victims have been taken to a local hospital, the school said.
The school did not say how the gunman died.
Classes are canceled for the rest of the day, the university said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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