Gas prices are up 6.3 cents per gallon this week

Gas prices in Virginia are up 6.3 cents per gallon this week, averaging $4.36 today, according to GasBuddy. That’s 43 cents more than a month ago, and a $1.36 more than a year ago. The average price in Martinsville is $4.13, and in Henry County it’s $4.20, according to AAA.
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Local headlines for Friday, March 20
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