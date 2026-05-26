Gas prices are up 6.3 cents per gallon this week

Gas prices are up 6.3 cents per gallon this week

Gas prices in Virginia are up 6.3 cents per gallon this week, averaging $4.36 today, according to GasBuddy. That’s 43 cents more than a month ago, and a $1.36 more than a year ago. The average price in Martinsville is $4.13, and in Henry County it’s $4.20, according to AAA.

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Virginia Supreme Court overturns Democrats’ redistricting measure
Virginia Supreme Court overturns Democrats’ redistricting measure

(WASHINGTON) — The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday overturned the state’s redistricting ballot measure, delivering a major setback to Democrats who hoped the new map would allow them to flip up to four congressional seats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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