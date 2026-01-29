Driver faces hate crime charge after allegedly crashing into Chabad Jewish center in New York

A car crashed into the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening. (WABC)

(BROOKLYN) — A New Jersey man is facing attempted assault as a hate crime and other charges after police said he repeatedly drove his car into the back of Chabad World Headquarters in Brooklyn.

Police were already assigned to a detail at the Chabad in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood when they heard a commotion in the building’s main entrance Wednesday evening, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. When officers responded, they saw a car strike the rear door, reverse and then strike the door again.

Video showed the suspect, 36-year-old Dan Sohail, get out of his Honda Accord after the crash and tell the crowd, “I dunno, it slipped! It slipped, you f—— a——!” Sohail appeared to spit at the crowd as NYPD officers led him toward their police cruiser.

No one was hurt but the building was evacuated as a precaution.

“The hate crime right now is that he basically attacked a Jewish institution,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “He knew it was a synagogue.”

Kenny said Sohail visited the Chabad World Headquarters previously before he returned Wednesday night.

According to Jewish community leaders, Sohail told police he had been to synagogues in New York and New Jersey in recent months, asking how he could convert and looking for spiritual guidance. They said he seemed like he had studied Judaism as a way to deal with the problems he was having in life. 

No explosives or other devices were found in the suspect’s car, police said.

The incident occurred during a Chabad holiday, when thousands of people from around the world were gathered at the headquarters, New York Attorney General Letitia James told reporters.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey said in a statement that it was “deeply disturbed.”

At a news conference, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani called it a “horrifying incident” and said “antisemitism has no place in our society.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Federal judge blocks government from detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia after release
Kilmar Abrego Garcia arrives for his first check-in at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Office the day after a federal judge ordered his release from a detention in Pennsylvania, December 12, 2025 in Baltimore. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia will not be detained by immigration authorities, according to his attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, after a federal judge blocked the government from re-detaining him right before he was scheduled to appear before immigration authorities in Baltimore.

“Shortly after midnight, we filed an application for temporary restraining order with Judge Xinis, and at 7:30am she granted the temporary restraining order prohibiting Kilmar Abrego Garcia from being re arrested at this check in today. As a result of that, I’m pleased to announce that Mr. Abrego Garcia will be walking back out those doors again later this morning,” said Sandoval-Moshenberg.

Xinis granted an emergency temporary restraining order request from Abrego Garcia’s attorneys because an immigration judge appeared to add a removal order to Abrego Garcia’s immigration record.

When Xinis ordered Abrego Garcia released Thursday she said that the government could not hold him in immigration detention because he was never issued a removal order.

But that night, an immigration judge issued a rare decision saying that he had “corrected” an error in Abrego Garcia’s record and appeared to add a removal order.

Immigration judge Philip Taylor said in his order that Abrego Garcia’s order of removal was “was erroneously omitted” from a 2019 immigration hearing, according to documents obtained by ABC News.

“The order of removal to El Salvador, which should have preceded the order granting him withholding of removal to El Salvador, was erroneously omitted,” Taylor said.

In her order on Thursday, Xinis said that “since Abrego Garcia’s wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority.

“The circumstances of Abrego Garcia’s detention since he was released from criminal custody cannot be squared with the ‘basic purpose’ of holding him to effectuate removal,” Xinis said.

Xinis, citing reporting from ABC News and others, said the government at the same time could have removed Abrego Garcia to Costa Rica, his preferred country of removal.

“Respondents’ calculated effort to take Costa Rica ‘off the table’ backfired,” Xinis wrote. “Within 24 hours, Costa Rica, through Minister Zamora Cordero, communicated to multiple news sources that its offer to grant Abrego Garcia residence and refugee status is, and always has been, firm, unwavering, and unconditional.”

Xinis in August blocked the government from removing Abrego Garcia from the United States until the habeas case challenging his removal was resolved in court. The habeas petition was granted Thursday.

“The history of Abrego Garcia’s case is as well known as it is extraordinary,” Xinis wrote in her decision Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US military is ‘always an option’ for Trump to acquire Greenland, White House official says
(WASHINGTON) — The White House said Tuesday President Donald Trump and his advisers are discussing a range of options to acquire Greenland — adding “utilizing the U.S. military is always an option.”

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief’s disposal.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alexander brothers trial: Prosecution paints trio as predators, not party boys in opening statements
Oren Alexander, Tal Alexander and Alon Alexander attend Chanukah With The Stars Gala on December 10, 2014 at Harmonie Club in New York City. (Photo by J Grassi/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Three sons of wealth and privilege “were partners in crime” who used their money and status to lure women and girls with promises of trips, exclusive parties and celebrity encounters so they could sexually assault them, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements in the trial of Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander.

“These three brothers masqueraded as party boys when really they were predators,” the prosecutor, Madison Smeyser, said. “The brothers used whatever means necessary — sometimes drugs, sometimes alcohol, sometimes brute force — to carry out their rapes.”

The former real estate titans, Oren and Tal Alexander, along with their brother, Alon Alexander, have denied sexually assaulting anyone or running a sex trafficking conspiracy, as prosecutors have charged.  They sat at the defense tables with their lawyers in suits and open-collar shirts.

If convicted, Oren and Alon Alexander, 38-year-old twins, and Tal Alexander, 39, could face life in prison.

“They came from a wealthy family, and they lived a life of luxury.  But their luxurious lifestyle had a dark side,” Smeyser said.

A defense attorney called the brothers successful, ambitious, arrogant young men “who liked and pursued women” so they could have as much sex as possible. 

“That’s not trafficking. That’s dating. That’s hooking up,” the lawyer, Teny Geragos, said during opening statements.  She said the accusers, many of whom are expected to testify under pseudonyms, are motivated by shame, regret or money.

Prosecutors told the jury of six men and six women they would see a recording of Oren Alexander’s alleged rape of a then-17-year-old who will testify under the name Amelia.  She was “far from sober, almost incoherent” at the time and has no memory of what happened, Smeyser said. 

At an exclusive party in Manhattan, Alon Alexander allegedly raped a woman who regained consciousness to find him standing over her naked.  When she told him she did not want to have sex, prosecutors said he laughed and said she already had, before raping her again.

Prosecutors said Tal Alexander invited a woman to the Hamptons, chased her into the shower, grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her from behind as the woman cried, “no, no, no.”

Jurors were told they would read the brothers’ exuberant text messages after some of the encounters.  “They celebrated raping women and girls,” Smeyser said. 

Other messages, she said, suggested “the defendants knew they had to stay out of a courtroom like this one,” including one text that said the only thing that could bring down the brothers is “some ho complaining.”

The defense conceded the brothers were womanizers who jurors might find immoral but insisted they were not criminals.

“It was crude, it was arrogant, it will make you cringe,” defense attorney Deanna Paul said.  “But we’re not here for the Asshole Awards.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.