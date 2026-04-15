Bradley Cooper to direct, star in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel with Margot Robbie

Bradley Cooper to direct, star in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel with Margot Robbie

Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie during the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Bradley Cooper is set to write, direct and star in a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release the upcoming film in theaters on June 25, 2027. Margot Robbie will star alongside Cooper, who will also produce the film along with Robbie’s banner LuckyChap.

Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung was previously attached to direct the film but recently stepped away from the project due to creative differences.

Warner Bros. launched this current Ocean’s franchise with Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven. It became a trilogy that starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon. Ocean’s Eleven was a remake of the studio’s 1961 film Ocean’s 11, which starred Frank Sinatra.

Warner Bros. Pictures has also dated several other of its upcoming films for release.

The horror films The Revenge of La Llorona, Evil Dead Wrath and Final Destination 7 have received release dates of April 9, 2027, April 7, 2028, and May 12, 2028, respectively.

Additionally, a currently untitled film directed by Baz Luhrmann will be released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2028.

ABC Audio has learned that the film will follow the story of Joan of Arc. Luhrmann wrote the movie with Ava Pickett, and Isla Johnston is set to star in it.

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Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 5 key art. (Courtesy of FX Networks)

Welcome to Wrexham has netted three more seasons.

FX has renewed the documentary series, which follows the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in 2020, through its sixth, seventh and eighth seasons.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” Reynolds and Mac say in a statement. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way.”

They add, “We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

The series extension is set to keep Welcome to Wrexham on the air into 2029.

In the meantime, the fifth season of ﻿Welcome to Wrexham﻿ will premiere on May 14 via FXX and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and Hulu.

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Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle
Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle
Nick Jonas attends the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center on Nov. 10, 2025. (Disney/Jose Alvarado, Jr.)

As the father of 4-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas knows all about being a dad in real life. But in his latest movie role, he’ll play a guy who has to learn the ropes unexpectedly.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Nick will star in a rom-com for Netflix about a bachelor who suddenly has to take care of his cousin’s infant daughter. Then, the child’s godmother shows up during the holidays and tries to get custody of her, but since this is a rom-com, you can probably guess what happens next. There’s no streaming date for the film yet, which is untitled.

The Netflix film is just the latest movie role for the Jonas Brother. He stars opposite Paul Rudd in the movie Power Ballad, which is coming out in June, and also has upcoming roles in the action thriller Bodyman; the upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level; and the horror holiday flick White Elephant.

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﻿’Hoppers’﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office
﻿’Hoppers’﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office
A scene from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Hoppers.’ (Pixar)

Hoppers has bounced its way to a #1 debut at the box office.

The latest film from Pixar brought in $46 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That knocked the previous week’s box office leader, slasher movie Scream 7, to #2, which added $17.3 million to its total.

The Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed The Bride! came in third place with an opening weekend total of $7.26 million. The film stars Jessie Buckley as the titular bride of Frankenstein’s monster, played by Christian Bale.

Two holdovers rounded out the top five. Animated sports comedy GOAT took fourth place with $6.6 million, while the romantic literary adaptation Wuthering Heights slotted in at #5 with $3.375 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Hoppers — $46 million
2. Scream 7 — $17.3 million
3. The Bride! — $7.26 million
4. GOAT — $6.6 million
5. Wuthering Heights — $3.75 million
6. Crime 101 — $2.07 million
7. Send Help — $1.6 million
8. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $1.525 million
9. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $1.524 million
10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — $1.3 million

﻿Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News. 

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