Live Nation illegally monopolized the market for tickets, jury finds

(NEW YORK) — Mortgage rates whipsawed in recent weeks as markets reacted to a flurry of policies from the Trump administration.
It began with a major milestone. Mortgage rates earlier this month fell below 6% for the first time in nearly three years, according to a data released by Mortgage News Daily.
“The progress stems directly from President Trump’s aggressive agenda to restore the American Dream of homeownership,” the White House touted in a statement on Jan. 12. The Trump administration cited its announcement days earlier, calling on government-sponsored mortgage lenders to purchase $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
Within little more than a week, however, mortgage rates had climbed to 6.21%, responding to rattled bond markets and erasing the previous reduction. The uptick came as Trump issued a tariff threat to European allies over his demands to acquire Greenland at the time. When Trump backed off of that levy soon afterward, mortgage rates fell but remained above previous lows, Mortgage News Daily data showed.
The volatility in mortgage rates underscored the risks posed by recent trade tensions, which threaten to push up Treasury yields and, in turn, drive mortgage rates higher, some analysts told ABC News.
Still, they added, mortgage rates will likely face downward pressure this year from anticipated interest-rate cuts at the Federal Reserve, and Trump may take further steps of his own to reduce borrowing costs.
“President Trump is certainly not sitting back and doing nothing,” Susan Wachter, a professor of real estate at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, told ABC News.
“Some of it is big things on the international front, which are potentially destabilizing. And there’s an attempt to do anything and everything for the affordability of housing,” Wachter added.
To be sure, average 30-year mortgage rates have dropped from 7.08% to 6.17% since Trump took office, according to Mortgage News Daily. That drop-off owes in part to a post-pandemic cooldown of inflation, which allowed the Federal Reserve to begin lowering interst rates.
In a social media post earlier this month, Trump said lower mortgage rates would “make the cost of owning a home more affordable. It is one of my many steps in restoring Affordability.”
Mortgage rates closely track the yield on a 10-year Treasury bond. Since bonds pay a given investor a fixed amount each year, the specter of inflation risks higher prices that would eat away at those annual payouts. In turn, bonds often become less attractive in response to economic turmoil. When demand falls, bond yields rise.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped last week in the aftermath of Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland, which appeared to presage a possible trade war with several European allies.
The 10-year Treasury yield climbed as high as 4.3% in the aftermath of Trump’s threat, before dropping steadily down to 4.21% as Trump withdrew the levy and backed negotiations over Greenland, MarketWatch data showed.
As tensions rose in response to Trump’s tariff threat, some major U.S. bondholders in Europe appeared poised to sell. A Danish pension fund, AkademikerPension, said last Tuesday it would unload U.S. treasuries by the end of the month. It remains unclear whether other European bondholders will follow suit, especially after Trump’s reversal on tariffs.
If a substantial share of U.S. bondholders were to sell off their assets, it would slash demand and push up bond yields, some analysts said.
Since 30-year mortgage rates and other key interest rates track the yield on 10-year treasury bonds, a selloff of treasuries could bring about higher monthly payments for home loans, Raymond Robertson, a professor of trade, economics and public policy at Texas A&M University, told ABC News.
“It’s a pretty big concern,” Robertson said.
Marc Norman, associate dean at the New York University School of Professional Studies and Schack Institute of Real Estate, said bondholders are evaluating the reliability of U.S. government debt.
“Basically, it’s a bet on the U.S. government,” Norman told ABC News. “If that becomes unstable and people lose trust, it could have a big effect.”
Despite the uptick in mortgage rates in recent weeks, borrowing costs for homebuyers remain markedly lower than where they stood a year ago.
Analysts attributed the drop to a series of interest rate cuts at the Fed, as well as Trump’s order calling on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy hundreds of billions of dollars in mortgage-backed securities. After the order, Bill Pulte, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, instructed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to up their bond investments in an effort to put downward pressure on mortgage rates, the Associated Press reported last week.
By ordering a federal agency to buy up some mortgage-backed securities, the Trump administration helped increased demand for the underlying loans, which pushed bond yields lower, Wachter said.
“This mortgage bond proposal is not a big move but it makes a difference,” Wachter added. Wachter said she expects mortgage rates to fall further over the course of this year, though she acknowledged ongoing risk: “Investors don’t like uncertainty.”
Still, Wachter said, “If you’re looking to buy a home, today is as good a day as any.”
If homebuyers move forward with a purchase but later find that mortgage rates have continued to fall, they can opt to refinance their homes. “The old saying is, ‘You marry the home and you date the mortgage,'” Wachter said.
(NEW YORK) — An inflation report to be released on Wednesday will provide the latest measure of price increases as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran drives up gasoline costs and renews concerns about affordability.
The fresh data — which is set to detail prices in February — will show the cost burden borne by households weeks before the outbreak of war.
Economists expect prices to have increased 2.4% in February from a year earlier, which would leave the inflation rate unchanged from January. Inflation stands slightly higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.
A lackluster jobs report last week showed the U.S. economy lost 92,000 jobs in February, which marked a reversal of fortunes for the labor market and erased most of the job gains recorded in 2026.
The unemployment rate ticked up from 4.3% in January to 4.4% in February, the BLS said. Unemployment remains low by historical standards.
Sluggish hiring has coincided with elevated inflation, threatening a period of “stagflation.”
Those economic headwinds helped set the conditions before the outbreak of war with Iran, which spiked oil prices and risked price increases for a host of diesel-fuel transported goods.
U.S. crude oil prices hovered at about $86 per barrel on Tuesday, surging more than 30% since a month earlier.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. soared to $3.53 on Tuesday from $2.92 a month prior, AAA data showed.
Still, the overall economic picture remains mixed.
A government report in February on gross domestic product (GDP) showed the economy grew at a tepid annualized pace of 1.4% over the final three months of 2025. That reading indicated a dramatic cooldown from the strong annualized growth of 4.4% recorded in the previous quarter, U.S. Commerce Department data showed.
The Iran war threatens to slow U.S. economic growth since oil-driven price increases could weigh on consumers and businesses, analysts previously told ABC News.
The potential combination of higher inflation and slower growth could also pose a challenge for the Fed, putting pressure on both sides of its dual mandate to manage prices and maintain maximum employment.
If the Fed opts to lower borrowing costs, it could spur growth but risk higher inflation. On the other hand, the choice to raise interest rates may slow price increases but risks a cooldown of economic performance.
The central bank held interest rates steady at its most recent meeting in January, ending a string of three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts. Policymakers will make their next interest-rate decision on March 18.
(NEW YORK) — The stock market surged to record highs in 2025, hurtling past tariffs, a government shutdown and fears of a bubble in artificial intelligence.
The S&P 500 — the index that most people’s 401(k)s track — climbed about 17% this year, as of Dec. 23. That performance marks a slight slowdown from two consecutive years of more than 20% growth, but the latest uptick extends a run of gangbusters returns.
The yearslong bull market presents a stark choice for investors as the calendar turns to 2026: Flee from ever-higher stock prices or trust that the good times will continue to roll.
Earlier this month, investment bank Morgan Stanley summed up its market forecast with a single question: “Can the bull market endure?”
Analysts attributed the rise of share prices this year to overlapping trends: Resilient corporate earnings, a series of interest-rate cuts meant to boost hiring and near-inexhaustible enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.
Tariffs, which threatened to derail markets in the spring, eased into an afterthought over the latter half of the year.
A day after tariffs were announced on April 2, major stock indexes shed about $3.1 trillion in value. The selloff amounted to the biggest one-day decline in markets since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, a major swathe of the tariffs were suspended, sending the market to one of its largest ever single-day increases.
“While tariffs remain a source of uncertainty, markets are pricing in limited disruption,” JPMorgan Wealth Management said in an investor note last month.
Even as markets proved resilient, the gains this year remained concentrated in a handful of tech giants, known as the magnificent seven: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla and Nvidia. In September, worries over AI threw cold water on those stocks, causing their prices to waver.
In November, blockbuster earnings from chip giant Nvidia helped rebuke AI fears and shake markets out of the doldrums. Nvidia recorded $57 billion in sales over a three-month span, the company said, setting a quarterly sales record and demonstrating near-bottomless demand for the semiconductors at the heart of AI.
Nvidia, the world’s largest company by market capitalization, soared 40% this year, as of Dec. 23.
Still, some analysts have continued to voice concern about the market’s dependence on AI, as tech firms face increased pressure to turn massive capital investment into profits.
“Equity markets may remain exuberant but face rising risks,” investment giant Vanguard said in December, citing AI as a threat to growth.
Other risks abound, some analysts said. Key measures of the U.S. economy have shown mixed results, making the path forward uncertain. Hiring slowed sharply this year, while inflation remained about a percentage point higher than the Fed’s 2% goal. Economic growth withstood headwinds from tariffs and elevated interest rates, but consumer sentiment sputtered.
Ultimately, Vanguard said its baseline expectation remains optimistic, forecasting overall stock returns next year as high as 8%.
Some analysts predicted even better performance in 2026. JPMorgan Wealth Management predicted stock gains next year between 13% and 15%. BNY Wealth estimated the S&P 500 would end 2026 as high as $7,600, which would amount to about a 10% jump from where the index stood on Dec. 23. Morgan Stanley also forecasted an increase in 2026 of 10%.
In response to its own question about whether the bull market could endure, Morgan Stanley answered with little doubt, saying the odds of a recession next year are “extraordinarily low” and the upswing in stocks “still has room to run.”