Jennifer Stone to return as Harper Finkle in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Jennifer Stone to return as Harper Finkle in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone on the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Harper Finkle and Alex Russo are reuniting.

Jennifer Stone is set to reprise her Wizards of Waverly Place role of Harper Finkle in the final season of its spinoff series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Harper is the eccentric human best friend of Selena Gomez’s beloved wizard Alex Russo.

Disney announced earlier in April that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will return for its final chapter this summer. Production on the new episodes started this month.

Gomez is set to make her directorial debut as she helms the premiere episode of this final chapter in the Russo family’s story. In addition to directing, Gomez will reprise her role of Alex over multiple episodes and continue executive producing.

Stone made a return to acting after she took a hiatus to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She graduated in 2019 with plans to resume acting full-time, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she stepped into the emergency room and served on the front lines. Now, Stone balances ER shifts with her love of acting, according to a press release.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars David Henrie as Justin Russo and Janice LeAnn Brown as the young wizard Billie. Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also make up the main cast.

This final chapter of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is being billed as a special four-part event.

“Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father,” according to an official description from Disney. “As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway
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Blimey!

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited on Broadway in New York City this week, where the two actors are starring in separate productions.

The two previously shared the screen in all eight Harry Potter films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

Radcliffe played the titular wizard Harry Potter in the beloved franchise, while Felton portrayed Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy.

Felton shared several snapshots of the pair’s reunion on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Broomsticks to Broadway @brilliantbway @cursedchildus,” adding tags for both his and Radcliffe’s respective shows, Every Brilliant Thing and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Cursed Child show team also commented on Felton’s post: “The Slytherin and Gryffindor reunion we’ve all been waiting for,” referring to Malfoy’s and Potter’s houses in the fictional Hogwarts school, respectively.

The reunion is particularly meaningful, as Felton previously told Good Morning America he was inspired to reprise his role as Malfoy in the Broadway production of Cursed Child after seeing Radcliffe’s Broadway success in the years since they both wrapped the Harry Potter films.

“l’ve taken a few tips from Potter,” Felton said ahead of his Broadway debut last November. “He’s one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway.”

Radcliffe also appeared on GMA later that month and said he was blown away to have been able to give Felton, once considered the “cool kid” on the Harry Potter set, advice about being on Broadway.

Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show, stars Daniel Radcliffe and is playing at the Hudson Theatre.

The ensemble play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Lyric Theatre. Felton’s Cursed Child appearance will run until May 10.

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