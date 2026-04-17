Natalie Portman pregnant, expecting baby #3 at age 44

Natalie Portman pregnant, expecting baby #3 at age 44

Natalie Portman attends ‘The Gallerist’ premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on Jan. 24, 2026, in Park City, Utah. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman is expecting a third child.

The Oscar-winning actress, 44, revealed the news in an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Friday. It’s her first baby with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Portman, who didn’t share specific details about her pregnancy, acknowledged the challenges people may face with pregnancy and trying to conceive.

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she said. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”

She continued, “And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

Giving birth later in life is a growing reality in the United States.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1990 to 2023, birth rates have declined among women in their 20s and increased among women in older age groups.

Compared to birth rates in 1990, the birth rate increased 71% among women ages 35–39 (from 31.7 to 54.3), 127% (from 5.5 to 12.5) among women ages 40–44 and 450% (from 0.2 to 1.1) among women 45 and older in 2023.

Meanwhile, birth rates remain highest among women in their 20s but have declined 51% among women 20-24 years old (from 116.5 to 57.7) and 24% among women 25 to 29 years old (from 120.2 to 91.0) over that timeframe, CDC data shows.

At age 44, Portman is nearly a decade past the age — 35 — that doctors consider women to be of “advanced maternal age.”

While many women over 35 years old have healthy babies and pregnancies, there are risks for the mother and baby that increase with maternal age, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Portman shared that she has “more energy” than she expected, and said that she is swimming and doing gyrotonics to stay active.

Portman is also the mom to son Aleph Millepied, 14, and daughter Amalia Millepied, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Oscars 2026: The nominees
Oscars 2026: The nominees
The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

Nomination day has arrived for the 2026 Oscars.

The nominees in all categories for the 98th Academy Awards were revealed Thursday morning in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations, which includes this year’s newest category: casting.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s a list of the nominees:

Best picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor 
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best original score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Best live action short film
Butcher’s Stain
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
A Friend of Dorothy
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best adapted screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro
Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best animated short film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best animated feature film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best casting
Hamnet, Nina Gold
Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
Sinners, Francine Maisler

Best original song
“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best documentary feature film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short film
All Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best international feature film
Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value
Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best film editing 
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge
Sinners, Michael P. Shawver

Best sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt

Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best costume design
Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Best production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Rivals’ season 2 premiere date and more
In brief: ‘Rivals’ season 2 premiere date and more

We now know when season 2 of Rivals is set to arrive on Hulu. The second season of the original comedy-drama series will debut its first three episodes on May 15. A teaser trailer for the new season also arrived, including stars David Tennant, Alex Hassell and Aidan Turner, and guest stars Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett

Dark Winds has been renewed for season 5 ahead of the upcoming season 4 premiere. The noir thriller show returns for its fourth season on Feb. 15. It was executive produced by the late Robert Redford, as well as George R.R. Martin. The fifth season begins filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March and will debut in 2027 …

Blackpink‘s Lisa is gearing up for her next acting project. Deadline reports that she will star in a new romantic comedy for Netflix to be written by Set It Up‘s Katie Silberman. Lisa made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, where she met its executive producer David Bernad. She will once again collaborate with Bernad on this new project. While the film’s logline is under wraps, the premise was reportedly developed by Lisa and Bernad on The White Lotus set after they shared appreciation for the 1999 film Notting Hill

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2026 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees
2026 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees
Host Nikki Glaser at the 83rd annual Golden Globes red carpet rollout and media walk through. (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

Awards season is in full swing.

The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday on CBS. Here’s a preview about what to expect from the awards ceremony.

On the movies side of things, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed drama One Battle After Another is expected to walk away with some awards. It’s up for best comedy film, as well as best director for Anderson and actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is streaming now on HBO Max and still available to watch in select movie theaters.

Sentimental Value, which tells the story of a theater actress who has a complicated relationship with her father, is the ceremony’s second-most nominated film. It’s up for eight different awards, including best drama film, best supporting actress for Elle Fanning and best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgård. The Joachim Trier-directed film is playing in select movie theaters and is available for purchase to watch at home.

Over on the TV side, HBO’s The White Lotus is the most-nominated series of the year. It’s up for best drama series, while its season 3 actors Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood are all up for awards. The series is available to stream on HBO Max.

Adolescence is expected to run away with some wins in the limited series categories. Its co-creator, Stephen Graham, is up for limited series best actor, while Emmy winner Owen Cooper is nominated for best supporting actor on TV. If you still haven’t watched it, you can binge the show on Netflix.

The 83rd Golden Globes Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on Jan. 11, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.