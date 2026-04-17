Jill Biden bid $35,000 for a chance to guest star on ‘Heated Rivalry,’ but lost out

Jill Biden bid ,000 for a chance to guest star on ‘Heated Rivalry,’ but lost out

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the International African-American Museum before President Joe Biden takes stage on Jan. 19, 2025, in Charleston, South Carolina. One day before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Biden thanked South Carolina for its support during his speech. (Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

If Dr. Jill Biden guest-starring on season two of Heated Rivalry was somehow on your bucket list, we have unfortunate news for you.

In a surprise appearance at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center’s annual Center Dinner on Thursday night, the former first lady “raised her paddle at $35,000 but was quickly outbid,” according to a press release from the organization.

The Center added in a press release that the “intense bidding war” led Heated Rivalry producers Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady to add “two walk-on roles for the top bidder at $125,000, each, resulting in a $250,000 donation to The Center.”

Biden cheekily posted about her losing bid on social media, saying: “Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all—but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC.”

At the beginning of the event, the former first lady was welcomed with a standing ovation by the audience for the work her and her husband, former President Joe Biden, have done for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, also known as The Center, was established in 1983 at the height of the AIDS crisis to “provide a safe and affirming place for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers to respond to the urgent threats facing the community.”

Thursday’s event went on to raise over $2 million to support their work, the organization said.

The annual dinner celebrated LGBTQ+ community icons and allies who have had an impact on the community. Brady and Tierney were honored, as well as Brooks Brothers Brand CEO Ken Ohashi and Gilead Sciences.

The event was attended by RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 finalists Darlene Mitchell, Myki Meeks and Nini Coco, and singer Melanie C delivered a performance that had “everyone on their feet,” according to the press release.

ABC News’ Angeline Bernabe contributed to this report.

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Heated Rivalry fans, your invitation to come to the cottage has officially been extended.

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