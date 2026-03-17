Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani and more join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4

Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani and more join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4

A photo of Max Greenfield. (Steve Granitz) | A photo of Kumail Nanjiani. (Brian Bowen Smith)

Many new actors are checking in to The White Lotus.

Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul have joined the season 4 cast of the hit HBO series, ABC Audio has confirmed. There is currently no word as to the specific characters they will play.

The Emmy-winning show will film in France for its fourth season. It will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week.

These new actors join the previously-announced ensemble cast of Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

According to HBO, casting for the season is still ongoing.

The White Lotus was created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

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Mia McKenna-Bruce says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films are ‘absolutely next level’
Mia McKenna-Bruce says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films are ‘absolutely next level’
Mia Mckenna-Bruce attends the “The Fence” screening during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce is set to play Ringo Starr’s late wife Maureen Starkey in Sam Mendes’ The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, and she certainly sounds excited by the project.

She tells Variety that her experience on the project so far has been “absolutely next level,” noting that a read through with the cast was “really emotional, because the scripts are so beautiful.”

The films star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo. McKenna-Bruce says the first time she saw them in their roles she didn’t recognize them, noting, “it was phenomenal.”

“They’ve done it beautifully in getting it bang on for the Beatles, but still holding on to the essences of the boys themselves as well. They’re all genius,” she continues. “And the boys have gone tenfold into playing these roles and know them inside out and back to front — they will question everything in the scripts to make sure it tells the right story. And Sam knows everything there is to know about the Beatles.”

As for what she’s learned about her character, McKenna-Bruce says Maureen was “loved by all the Beatles boys.”

“If she went into a room or party, she’d be the person that would go over to whoever was sat on their own — she wanted to make everyone felt included and was just a really good human,” she says. She adds that Maureen preferred to stay at home and “stayed out of the Beatlemania.”

And while McKenna-Bruce isn’t allowed to say much more about the films, due out in April 2028, she wishes she could.

“I just cannot wait for people to see this, because I really need to scream about it,” she says.

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‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 5 starts production
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 5 starts production
Jeremy Renner and Hugh Dillon behind the scenes of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 5. (Jeremy Parsons/Paramount+)

Production has started on the fifth and final season of Mayor of Kingstown.

Paramount+ announced that cameras have started rolling in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the hit drama series, which stars Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco.

Also returning for the final season are Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Necar Zadegan, Nichole Galicia and Lennie James.

Joining the show for the fifth season is David Morse, who will play Russell Hardy, a seasoned FBI agent sent to Kingstown.

“In the wake of Tracy’s murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Renner) and Kyle (Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the ‘fugitive’ Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets, and disrupt Kingstown’s tenuous balance of power,” according to the official season 5 synopsis.

This final season will consist of eight episodes. Taylor Sheridan co-created Mayor of Kingstown with Dillon. Dave Erickson serves as its showrunner.

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Phoebe Dynevor to star in film adaptation of Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’
Phoebe Dynevor to star in film adaptation of Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’
Phoebe Dynevor attends the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships 2025 at Rio Grande Park on Dec. 18, 2025, in Aspen, Colorado. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for St. Regis)

Phoebe Dynevor is joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The Bridgerton actress will star in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, ABC Audio has learned.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

There is currently no word on any other casting for the film.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the January release of People We Meet on Vacation. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place, are also currently being adapted for the screen.

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