Taraji. P. Henson reacts to seeing herself on billboard for Broadway debut

Taraji. P. Henson reacts to seeing herself on billboard for Broadway debut

Actress Taraji P. Henson attends 5th Annual Can We Talk? Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on October 12, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson has been featured on many billboards, but the latest one promotes her upcoming Broadway debut. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video that pans across a billboard for the play Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, featuring photos of her and Cedric the Entertainer. The video also includes backstage and behind-the-scenes shots.

“I need somebody to pinch me!!! BROADWAY!!!!!! This moment is so surreal. Thank you God!” she captioned the post. “The entire cast is beyond gifted and amazing, and I cannot wait for you all to come see this show.”

Directed by Debbie Allen, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will play a 15-week engagement in the Barrymore Theatre beginning March 30. Taraji will take on the role of Bertha Holly, who runs a Pittsburgh boardinghouse with Cedric’s Seth Holly, providing shelter to Black travelers navigating uncertain paths in the aftermath of the Great Migration, according to Broadway.com.

Herald Loomis arrives with his young daughter, disrupting the stillness of their home, the play’s official website says. He searches for his lost wife and embarks on a journey of self-discovery after seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner, Broadway.com adds.

According to Cedric, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is “gonna be good!!!”

Tickets are currently on sale.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Shia LaBeouf arrested after allegedly assaulting two men in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf arrested after allegedly assaulting two men in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf attends the ‘Megalopolis’ red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans after allegedly assaulting two men, according to police.

He is facing two counts of simple battery, the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday.

Investigators say LaBeouf allegedly assaulted the two men outside a business on Royal Street.

“At approximately 12:45am on February 17, 2026, NOPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted,” police stated. “Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business.”

According to the statement, a staff member at the Royal Street business tried to remove LaBeouf, 39, from the establishment, and once outside, the actor allegedly struck one of the victims with “closed fists” several times.

Police said the Transformers star then left the area but returned and allegedly continued to act aggressively, at which point “multiple” people tried to restrain him.

“He was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave — but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body,” the department stated. “LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person — punching him in the nose.”

According to police, LaBeouf was then restrained again and “held down” until officers arrived on the scene. The department said the actor was later taken to a hospital “for treatment of unspecified injuries” before being arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

The incident occurred amid Lundi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

ABC News has reached out to LaBeouf’s representative for comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ teaser trailer
Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ teaser trailer
Roboto (Kristen Wiig), Man At Arms (Idris Elba), Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes) and Cringer in ‘Masters of the Universe.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The teaser trailer for Masters of the Universe has arrived.

Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action film based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name on Thursday.

Travis Knight directs the movie, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela. It arrives in theaters on June 5.

The trailer finds Galitzine’s He-Man away from his home world and living on Earth, known by the name Adam Glenn.

“All that stuff that only exists in legends and bedtime stories — talking tigers, spaceships and magic swords that can make a man as mighty as a god — where I come from, that stuff is real,” He-Man says in a voice-over.

Galitzine posted the trailer to his Instagram, captioning it, “Discover your true POWER! Masters of the Universe is out in theaters only, June 5th.”

The actor previously shared the first look at his He-Man transformation in June 2025, when he confirmed that production on the film had ended.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man,” Galitzine wrote at the time. “It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

The Masters of the Universe cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Rivals’ season 2 premiere date and more
In brief: ‘Rivals’ season 2 premiere date and more

We now know when season 2 of Rivals is set to arrive on Hulu. The second season of the original comedy-drama series will debut its first three episodes on May 15. A teaser trailer for the new season also arrived, including stars David Tennant, Alex Hassell and Aidan Turner, and guest stars Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett

Dark Winds has been renewed for season 5 ahead of the upcoming season 4 premiere. The noir thriller show returns for its fourth season on Feb. 15. It was executive produced by the late Robert Redford, as well as George R.R. Martin. The fifth season begins filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March and will debut in 2027 …

Blackpink‘s Lisa is gearing up for her next acting project. Deadline reports that she will star in a new romantic comedy for Netflix to be written by Set It Up‘s Katie Silberman. Lisa made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, where she met its executive producer David Bernad. She will once again collaborate with Bernad on this new project. While the film’s logline is under wraps, the premise was reportedly developed by Lisa and Bernad on The White Lotus set after they shared appreciation for the 1999 film Notting Hill

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.