In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ renewed for season 4 and more

The Night Agent has been renewed for season 4. Netflix has renewed the action drama series for a fourth season, which will film in Los Angeles. The show’s creator, executive producer and showrunner Shawn Ryan said, “It’s been a wild ride filming The Night Agent in five countries across three continents to this point and we’re so thrilled that the adventures of Peter Sutherland will continue into season 4. Our writers, our cast and our crew stand ready to answer the call to bring our incredible fans even more twists, turns and thrills.” …

Julia Fox has joined the cast of the upcoming film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports Fox will be part of the ensemble cast of the Amazon MGM Studios holiday comedy film, which also includes Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage and Paris Hilton …

Chris Pine is set to star in an upcoming survival thriller film for Netflix. The movie, called Yeti, will also star Iona Bell, Ray Winstone and Sofia Boutella. Michael Chaves directs the movie, which follows a father and daughter who get stranded in the Alps after an avalanche uncovers a predator from under the glacial ice …

 

Léa Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in ‘The Masque of the Red Death’
Léa Seydoux attends the world premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2024, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Léa Seydoux is taking on one of Edgar Allan Poe‘s classic stories.

Seydoux is set to join Oscar winner Mikey Madison in the upcoming film The Masque of the Red Death, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A24 is set to distribute the film worldwide. It will be written, directed and executive produced by Charlie Polinger.

While an exact logline for the film hasn’t been released, the movie will be Polinger’s “wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take” on Poe’s classic short story.

Erik Feig and Julia Hammer are producing the film for Picturestart, with James Presson and Lucy McKendrick also serving as producers.

Seydoux is a Palme d’Or winner for her performance in Blue is the Warmest Color. She starred in Sam Mendes‘ James Bond films Spectre and No Time To Die, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. She can be seen in the upcoming 2026 films The Unknown, Gentle Monster and Alpha Gang.

Lamorne Morris to voice ‘Garfield’ in new animated Paramount+ series
Lamorne Morris attends the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Lasagna for dinner to celebrate?

A brand-new Garfield series, based on the original comic strip by Jim Davis, is coming to Paramount+.

The streaming service announced that the new show about the lasagna-loving orange cat will be created using 2D animation. It currently has the working title of Garfield.

Lamorne Morris will provide the voice of Garfield in this new series, which Paramount+ says will feature “the chonky feline at his finest, with each episode featuring the pop culture icon’s signature sarcasm and hilarious lackadaisy.”

Nickelodeon Animation Studios will produce the show, while Dave H. Johnson and John Trabbic III will serve as its executive producers.

According to Paramount+, Garfield has over 200 million daily comic readers and millions of social media followers. The brand has spanned over multiple generations since the comic’s debut in June 1978.

Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60
Pat Finn attends ABC’s ‘The Middle’ 200th episodes celebration on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Actor and comedian Patrick Finn, best known for his role in ABC’s The Middle, has died, according to a statement from his family.

Finn, 60, died on Dec. 22 following a three-year battle with bladder cancer, which had been in remission but then returned.

Finn began his career as an improv comedian alongside his college pal Chris Farley. His first big break in television came on The George Wendt Show, where he played the brother of Wendt’s character, George Coleman. He went on to recurring roles in shows like Murphy Brown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, and played Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2010 to 2018. 

Seinfeld fans knew Finn as Joe Mayo, a character in the episode “The Reverse Peephole,” while Friends fans would remember him as Dr. Roger, Monica’s boyfriend in the episodes “The One That Could Have Been, Part 1” and “The One That Could Have Been, Part 2.”

Finn also appeared in films like Dude, Where’s My Car and It’s Complicated, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.

He’s survived by his wife, Donna Finn, and their three children as well as his parents and siblings.

