‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 expected to air in April 2027
Heated Rivalry is headed back to the cottage this summer.
Show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady told CBS Mornings Thursday that season 2 of the hit hockey romance is set to begin shooting in August and is expected to air in April 2027.
“There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs, like, truly as soon as humanly possible,” Tierney, who’s currently writing the episodes, said.
“Like the best parts of this show, just enjoy the yearn,” Brady added.
The hugely popular show, based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as rivals-to-lovers hockey players Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander. Season 1 is available on HBO Max in the U.S.
In addition to yearning for season 2, fans will have to wait a little longer for Reid’s next book about the couple. Unrivaled, her seventh book in the series, was pushed back from a Sept. 29 release date to June 1, 2027.
To tide fans over, you can catch Storrie as he makes his debut hosting SNL this weekend. You’ll also soon be able to book a weekend at the Canadian cottage where the show filmed on Airbnb.
Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death has been revealed.
The actress died of a pulmonary embolism, according to her death certificate, released Monday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Rectal cancer is listed on the certificate as the underlying cause of death.
A pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage in a lung artery that occurs as a result of a blood clot traveling to the lungs, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
The 71-year-old actress had not publicly revealed any health struggles.
O’Hara’s manager first confirmed news of her death on Friday, Jan. 30.
The Los Angeles Fire Department told ABC News it received a call for medical aid earlier that day at 4:48 a.m. at an address connected to O’Hara. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition at that time, according to the LAFD.
O’Hara’s vast and prolific acting career included more than 100 roles across TV and film. She recently scored accolades for her role in the comedy series Schitt’s Creek as Moira Rose, a grandiose actress who is blissfully detached from reality. At the time of her death, she was starring in the award-winning Apple series The Studio.
Her portrayal of Moira in Schitt’s Creek — which also starred Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020, as well as a Golden Globe in 2021.
As news of O’Hara’s death spread, tributes for the late actress poured in from across the world of entertainment.
Dan Levy paid tribute to O’Hara in an Instagram post, writing, “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years.”
“Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family,” he continued. “It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.”
The cast and crew of The Studio, the Apple TV series on which O’Hara starred opposite Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn and more, also paid tribute to the acclaimed actress in the wake of her death. A rep for Rogen shared a statement on the show’s behalf, which read, “We are at a loss for words at the passing of our friend Catherine O’Hara.”
“She was a hero to all of us, and we pinched ourselves every day that we got to work with her on The Studio,” the statement continued. “She was somehow classy, warm, and hilarious all at the same time. We’re unbelievably saddened she is gone and send our deepest sympathy to [her husband] Bo and all her family.”
O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons, Matthew Welch and Luke Welch.
Fans of The Muppet Show are getting their first look at the show’s upcoming special 50 years after its debut.
A teaser for the upcoming special was released Wednesday. It shows Kermit the Frog turning on the lights in the massive theater and setting down a coffee cup, before a title screen flashes Seth Rogen as the executive producer, and the February date of the special is revealed.
The special event will air on Feb. 4 on ABC and will stream on Disney+.
The highly anticipated special is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter, and will feature Carpenter as a special guest, along with music, comedy and all the chaos Muppet fans have grown to adore from the crew of puppets.
All five seasons of the show, which aired from 1976 to 1981, are currently available to stream on Disney+.
The Muppet Show, which was created by Jim Henson, became a national sensation in part by welcoming some of the biggest names in entertainment to join the puppet ensemble of Kermit, Miss Piggy and more.
Some of the names that appeared as guests on the show were Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross and more.