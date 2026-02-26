Svetlana ‘the stowaway’ Dali allegedly snuck onto United flight at Newark airport: Sources

Travis Turner is seen in an undated photo released by Virginia State Police. (Virginia State Police)

(APPALACHIA, Va.) — The wife of a Virginia high school football coach who went missing days before being wanted on charges involving child sexual abuse material and solicitation of a minor is pleading with him to “face the allegations by defending yourself in a court of law,” as he remains missing for two weeks.

Travis Turner, 46, of Appalachia, Virginia, was last seen on Nov. 20, according to the Virginia State Police. He is wanted on multiple felony charges, including five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, according to Virginia State Police. The Union High School football coach is considered a fugitive, police said.

Turner was last seen by some family members walking into the woods with a gun, according to the coach’s family.

“While the family’s last contact with Travis causes them to have great concern for his well being, they cling to the hope he will be found and afforded the opportunity to defend himself in a court of law,” his family said in a statement released Wednesday through his wife’s attorney.

The family said they continue to cooperate with law enforcement, including having their home and properties searched “multiple times,” amid efforts to locate Turner.

Turner’s car, keys and wallet were left at home, as well as daily medications and his contact lens and glasses, according to his family.

When he did not return that evening, his wife contacted law enforcement and filed a missing person report the following day “as directed” with the Virginia State Police, his family said.

“Criminal charges were not obtained against Travis until days after he failed to return home,” the statement from his family said. “He was not a fugitive nor wanted by law enforcement at the time he went missing. His wife was not helping him escape, she was asking for help to find him.”

His wife and children are “in distress” and urged him to come home.

“Don’t leave your family to fight this battle without you,” the statement said. “They love and miss you. They want you to know they are your support.”

The U.S. Marshals Service this week announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Turner’s capture.

The U.S. Marshals warned that Turner “may be armed” and to “use caution” in a wanted poster released on Monday.

Turner is a physical education teacher and head football coach at Union High School, in the Wise County public school district, according to the school’s website. Amid his disappearance, the football team has advanced to the Virginia state semifinals, scheduled for this Saturday, during a 13-0 season.

In response to a request for comment on Turner, Wise County Public Schools said Tuesday it is “aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave.”

“The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students,” the statement continued. “The division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward.”

