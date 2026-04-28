Dave Chappelle joins lineup for Netflix Is a Joke Fest
Dave Chappelle is planning to make fans laugh at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. He’ll perform at the Hollywood Palladium May 7 through May 9, with a lineup of surprises guests from the music and comedy world also on the schedule. No phones will be allowed.
The news was announced via a trailer on YouTube, in which Dave is seen smoking on a rooftop as Morgan Freeman speaks in a voice-over.
“Netflix Is a Joke Fest is happening again. Third time in LA. Beautiful Los Angeles. Bigger, louder, everywhere. On paper, complete. But it’s missing something. Or someone: Dave.”
“Yeah, that Dave. My friend Dave. Dave’s pulling up, and now we got a ball game. Cue the f****** drones,” he continues, as the festival logo appears on a billboard in front of Dave.
The 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Fest takes place in Los Angeles May 4–10. Other performers include Donnell Rawlings, Katt Williams, Durand Bernarr, Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Wanda Sykes.
From the late ’80s through the early 2000s, daytime talk shows hosted by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, JerrySpringer and Maury Povich dominated the airways. The shows would often tackle controversial topics involving sex, race and gender expression — occasionally spiraling into live on-air TV violence. The new documentary series Dirty Talk, which premieres Wednesday, takes a look back at one of TV’s most controversial eras.
“We used all of those classic Shakespearean themes of distrust, conflict, confrontation, lust, love, betrayal,” Povich told ABC Audio.
Povich hosted The Maury Povich Show, later renamed Maury, starting in 1991. He said competition in daytime talk was fierce.
“There was a lot of money to be made, and so therefore we’re looking at ratings every single day. And now, ‘Oh this show did this crazy episode, oh well [now] we’ve got to do a crazy episode,’” he said.
Dirty Talk examines how the genre faced frequent criticism for exploiting guests by putting people in unexpected situations in the quest for higher ratings. Povich was known for doing paternity tests on-air.
“What I was trying to do was to be able to, for instance, in the paternity tests, to bring families together,” Povich said. “Critics would say I would exploit those themes, I don’t think I did. And I was on so long that I could bring those couples back 20 years later and find out if anything worked.”
Despite the pushback, Povich stands behind his show.
“I have no regrets. Lord knows I’ve had my critics over the years,” Povich said. “I’ve always thought that we had a leg to stand on.”
While the era of chaotic daytime talk is largely over, Povich said the public’s impulse to look toward those “Shakespearean themes” is alive and well.
“I firmly believe we triggered the Housewives genre, we triggered the Kardashians, we triggered the JerseyShore,” Povich said.
The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. This year’s nominees have cemented their place in Oscars history. Here’s a look at some of the historical achievements that could be made and records that could be broken at this year’s ceremony.
Sinners has the opportunity to break the record for the most Oscars won in a single night. The film is nominated for a record-number 16 awards at the ceremony. If it wins 12 of those trophies, it will surpass Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which all currently hold the record for most wins in a night with 11. If One Battle After Another wins 12 of its 13 nominations, it could also beat the same record.
If Sinners helmer Ryan Coogler wins in the best director category, he would become the first Black director to do so. He is the seventh Black director to be nominated in the category. Wunmi Mosaku is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Coogler’s film. She was born in Zaria, Nigeria, and is British-Nigerian. If she wins, she will become the first Nigerian to ever win an Oscar in any category.
Sentimental Value could break the record for the most Oscars won by a non-English-language film. The movie is nominated for nine trophies. If it wins five of them, it would beat Fanny and Alexander, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Parasite and All Quiet On The Western Front, which all hold the current record with four wins. If its stars Renate Reinsve or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas win best actress or best supporting actress, they will become the first Norwegians to win for any acting performance. Similarly, if Stellan Skarsgård wins for his performance in the film, he will be the first Swedish male actor to ever win an Oscar for acting, as well as the first Nordic male actor to do so.
The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.
The 2026 Oscars race heated up Thursday as nominations were announced.
The academy confirmed several expected front-runners across all 24 categories while rattling expectations by excluding others.
With a deep field of acclaimed films this year, ABC News’ Chris Connelly and Kelley Carter broke down the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Perhaps the biggest surprise from the nomination ceremony was the scale of success for Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners, a project that was expected to perform well on Thursday morning. The film, which stars Michael B.Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and more, pulled in a whopping 16 total nominations on Thursday morning.
“I think it surprised us that it got even more than we thought it was going to,” Carter said.
Connelly called the slate of nominations “a dominating performance,” noting Coogler’s nominations as writer, director and producer.
“What a vindication for every risk he took to make this movie,” Connelly said. “It triumphed on every level, box office and now with Oscar nominations. An amazing morning for that movie and for Ryan Coogler, who deserves it.”
While Chloé Zhao‘s Hamnet also took in its fair share of nominations, including best picture and best actress, one notable name from the film was left off the nominations list.
“For me, Hamnet — I was really happy to hear all the nominations that it got, even though you missed out on the Paul Mescal nomination,” Carter said. “I think that he probably should have been in there. But I feel like Jessie Buckley really drove this story, and rightly so, hearing her name called.”
Connelly also reacted to Joachim Trier‘s success with the drama Sentimental Value.
“I was really impressed with the number of acting nominations that Sentimental Value got,” Connelly said. “It’s a beautifully done movie … it was overlooked by a previous award show, but it’s no doubt that for an international body like the voters for the Oscars, a lot of people loved it. I see Stellan Skarsgård as a likely winner in [the best supporting actor] category.”
Notable names left off the list of Oscar nominations this year included Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for their roles in Wicked: For Good and Adam Sandler for his role in Jay Kelly opposite George Clooney, who was also left off the nominations list.
Actors Jacob Elordi, Lindo and the film F1 all scored notable nominations, as well as songwriter DianeWarren, who earned her 17th nod for best original song.