‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix

‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix

A still from ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.’ (Netflix)

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has been renewed for season 2.

Netflix has renewed the animated Stranger Things TV series for a second season just one week after the first season premiered on April 23. Season 1 landed at #7 on the weekly Netflix English TV list, having brought in 2.8 million views in its opening weekend.

This new series brought audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

“Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened,” its official synopsis reads. “Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.”

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport voices Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams voices Lucas, Braxton Quinney voices Dustin, Ben Plessala voices Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles is its showrunner and executive producer.

“Working on season 1 has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Now that it’s out in the world, seeing fans connect with these characters—whether they’ve loved them for years or are just meeting them for the first time—has been truly special,” Robles said in a press release.

As for what fans can expect in season 2, Robles said, “The Hawkins Investigators Club is back, and a new paranormal threat has emerged from the town’s abandoned silver mines. I can’t wait for fans to discover where this entity and the mysterious blue flower we last saw blooming in the Upside Down at the end of season 1 take our young heroes.”

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One Battle After Another was the big winner at Sunday’s Oscars, taking home the top prize of best picture.

“I just want to say that in 1975 the Oscar nominees for best picture were Dog Day Afternoon, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Jaws, Nashville and Barry Lyndon,” said the film’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson. “There is no best among them, there is just what that mood might be that day.”

“But we’re happy to be part of this, a wonderful, wonderful journey with our fellow nominees, our fellow filmmakers, our fellow filmmakers that even weren’t recognized by the academy,” he added. “So many great films this year.”

Anderson also thanked his cast, noting he “blew it” when he forgot to thank them when he won best director earlier in the evening. He specifically called out actress Chase Infiniti, saying, “You are the heart of this movie.”

One Battle After Another took home six awards. In addition to best picture, it won director, adapted screenplay, film editing, achievement in casting and supporting actor for Sean Penn.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Minions & Monsters’ announces voice cast and more
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‘Top Gun 3’ announced at Cinemacon with Tom Cruise returning
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Great balls of fire! Top Gun 3 is on the way.

During Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Thursday, it was revealed that a third film in the blockbuster franchise is coming, with Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer both returning.

CinemaCon shared the news in a post on X.

ABC News has reached out to Paramount Pictures and CinemaCon for comment.

Top Gun 3 will serve as a follow-up to the Joseph Kosinski-directed Top Gun: Maverick, which premiered in 2022.

Cruise, who starred in the 2022 film, reprised his role as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from the 1986 film Top Gun. In that film, Maverick is sent to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where he trains to refine his flying skills.

It starred Val Kilmer as Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, Anthony Edwards as Lt. j.g. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, Tom Skerritt as Cmdr. Mike “Viper” Metcalf, Meg Ryan as Goose’s wife, Carole, and Kelly McGillis as Charlie Blackwood.

Top Gun: Maverick centered around Maverick confronting his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates, including the son of his late best friend, for a dangerous mission.

The 2022 film starred Cruise, Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly as bar owner Penny Benjamin, Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Goose’s son), Glen Powell as Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin, Jon Hamm as Vice Adm. Beau “Cyclone” Simpson, Bashir Salahuddin as Chief Warrant Officer Bernie “Hondo” Coleman, Monica Barbaro as Lt. Natasha “Phoenix” Trace, Jay Ellis as Lt. Reuben “Payback” Fitch and more.

While Cruise was not onstage to help reveal the news about Top Gun 3, he made an appearance on April 14 at the Warner Bros. presentation to share a sneak peek of his upcoming film Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

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