Taylor Frankie Paul stars in first promo for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22

Taylor Frankie Paul stars as the lead of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

Taylor Frankie Paul is ready to embrace her authentic self in the first promo for The Bachelorette season 22.

The star of Hulu’s reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives takes on the role of The Bachelorette in the upcoming season, which premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

The minute-long teaser finds Paul strutting through a hallway that displays many phone screens with news headlines about her life and comments displayed under videos she has made.

Taylor Swift’s reputation track “Look What You Made Me Do” plays as Paul says in a voice-over, “People say I do it all for attention. Millions of likes, and I didn’t like myself.”

We then see clips of Paul navigating the aftermath of her relationship with her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

“I have trouble admitting that I deserve better. He cheated. I’m angry at myself because I knew he was lying,” Paul says. “Am I worthy of love? Is it even possible? As a single mom, I want to better myself.”

The trailer ends with Paul breaking a phone screen with her high heel, before stepping through the screen in an outfit of sweatpants, a cropped long sleeve shirt and red Crocs.

“Maybe all I need to do is be my own true self and have a little faith,” Paul says.

A brand-new poster for the upcoming season was also released. It finds Paul emerging from the cellophane of what resembles a Barbie box. She holds a red rose and is outfitted in the same red dress from the teaser. The box includes accessories, such as red Crocs, children’s blocks that spell out the word “MOM” and a book that says “The Book of More Men” on its cover.

The poster features the tagline, “if you don’t fit the mold, break it.”

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 gets first look, 2026 release date
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 gets first look, 2026 release date
Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Good news, Half-Bloods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 will premiere later in 2026, Disney+ has announced. This announcement comes the day that the season finale of the show’s second season debuted on the streaming service.

Disney released a video of stars Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

“First look. First dance. Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres THIS YEAR,” the show’s official Instagram account wrote on Wednesday.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on author Rick Riordan‘s novel The Titan’s Curse.

Along with Scobell and Jeffries, season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians starred Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

A star-studded group of guest stars also appeared in the season, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

In brief: ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ renewed for two more seasons and more
In brief: ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ renewed for two more seasons and more

Will Arnett is replacing David Harbour in the upcoming Tony Gilroy film Behemoth! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour exited the project as he was “in need of some downtime.” Arnett joins a cast that also includes Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde. While an official logline for the film has not been released, the outlet reports it is a love letter to the music of movies and the people who make it. Pascal will play a musician who returns to Los Angeles while Wilde will be his former lover …

Real Time with Bill Maher has been renewed for two more seasons. HBO has extended the late night series through 2028. The show, which is hosted by Maher, returns for season 24 on Jan. 23 and will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max …

The winter he starred in a comedy. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney is set to star in the upcoming film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports the actor will lead the comedy for Amazon MGM Studios. It is being described as similar to the classic film Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’
Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’
Megan Thee Stallion in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.’ (NBCUniversal)

You may know her as Megan Thee Stallion, but in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, she stars as Denise, a recently divorced mom who engages in playful, flirtatious behavior with Daniel Radcliffe‘s Arthur Tobin.

A trailer shows Denise — seemingly dressed in a postal worker’s uniform — locking eyes with Arther while sipping on a drink.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins officially premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m ET on NBC, with Tracy Morgan in the title role. His character, a disgraced former football star named Reggie Dinkins, is attempting a comeback with a rebrand. He asks for Arthur’s help, but he can’t move forward without confronting ghosts from his past.

Erika AlexanderBobby MoynihanPrecious Way and Jalyn Hall also star in the series.

