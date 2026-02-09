Catherine O’Hara cause of death revealed

Catherine O’Hara cause of death revealed

Catherine O’Hara attends a red carpet for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on Aug. 28, 2024, in Venice, Italy. (Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death has been revealed.

The actress died of a pulmonary embolism, according to her death certificate, released Monday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rectal cancer is listed on the certificate as the underlying cause of death.

A pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage in a lung artery that occurs as a result of a blood clot traveling to the lungs, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

The 71-year-old actress had not publicly revealed any health struggles. 

O’Hara’s manager first confirmed news of her death on Friday, Jan. 30.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told ABC News it received a call for medical aid earlier that day at 4:48 a.m. at an address connected to O’Hara. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition at that time, according to the LAFD.

O’Hara’s vast and prolific acting career included more than 100 roles across TV and film. She recently scored accolades for her role in the comedy series Schitt’s Creek as Moira Rose, a grandiose actress who is blissfully detached from reality. At the time of her death, she was starring in the award-winning Apple series The Studio.

Her portrayal of Moira in Schitt’s Creek — which also starred Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020, as well as a Golden Globe in 2021.

As news of O’Hara’s death spread, tributes for the late actress poured in from across the world of entertainment.

Dan Levy paid tribute to O’Hara in an Instagram post, writing, “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years.”

“Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family,” he continued. “It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.”

The cast and crew of The Studio, the Apple TV series on which O’Hara starred opposite Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn and more, also paid tribute to the acclaimed actress in the wake of her death. A rep for Rogen shared a statement on the show’s behalf, which read, “We are at a loss for words at the passing of our friend Catherine O’Hara.”

“She was a hero to all of us, and we pinched ourselves every day that we got to work with her on The Studio,” the statement continued. “She was somehow classy, warm, and hilarious all at the same time. We’re unbelievably saddened she is gone and send our deepest sympathy to [her husband] Bo and all her family.”

O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons, Matthew Welch and Luke Welch.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner faces 1st-degree murder charges with special circumstances: DA
Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner faces 1st-degree murder charges with special circumstances: DA
Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner attend the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York City, May 4, 2016. (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Nick Reiner will be charged with the murders of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, Los Angeles officials announced on Tuesday.

The charges of two counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstance of multiple murders, will be filed on Tuesday afternoon, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, Hochman said.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty,” the DA said.

The Reiners’ daughter found her parents stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Asked if a murder weapon was recovered, Hochman confirmed a knife was used, but he added, “As to where and how the weapon was located, or will be located, that will actually be evidence we’ll present in court.”

Nick Reiner, 32, had been living on his parents’ property, according to a former family security guard, but was not at home when his parents’ bodies were discovered, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

He was found near the University of Southern California on Sunday night thanks to “good, solid police work” and was taken into custody, police said. He is in jail on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Nick Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson — who helped defend Karen Read in Massachusetts — told reporters on Tuesday that the 32-year-old had not yet completed the standard medical clearance to appear in court.

Nick Reiner had been open about battling drug addiction since he was a teenager. In 2016, he worked with his dad on the movie Being Charlie, which was based largely on his struggle with drug addiction.

On Saturday night, Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner got into an argument at a holiday party; Nick Reiner was seen acting strangely at the party, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner, a famed director, producer and actor, is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men.

Rob Reiner and Singer, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally …, married in 1989 and share three children, Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner and Romy Reiner.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture
Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture
Jennifer Lawrence appears on ‘The Tonight Show.’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.

The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which Cole Escola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”

Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt to join ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt to join ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

This Mormon wife is trading in her ballroom shoes for the Broadway stage.

Whitney Leavitt, one of the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and a season 34 Dancing with the Stars contestant, will be making her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago. Leavitt will star as Roxie Hart in the production, which marks her first-ever professional theatrical role.

The reality TV show personality and dancer made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Monday.

“Grateful beyond words to ANNOUNCE that I will be joining @chicagomusical in the iconic role of Roxie Hart,” Leavitt wrote. “See you in New York City! #chicagoonbroadway.”

Leavitt’s fellow DWTS contestant Elaine Hendrix sent support her way in the post’s comment section.

“Congratulations! Getting exactly what you wanted is pure girl fire,” Hendrix wrote alongside a fire emoji and a red heart emoji.

Leavitt will take over the role starting on Feb. 2, 2026. She’ll star for a six-week limited engagement that ends on March 15.

This isn’t her first time publicly dancing to Chicago‘s music. Leavitt performed an Argentine tango to “Cell Block Tango” with her professional dance partner, Mark Ballas, during an episode of DWTS last season.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.