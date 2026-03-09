Lara Jean, Kitty reunite in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 trailer

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Lana Condor as Lara Jean Song Covey in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3. (Netflix)

The Song Covey sisters are back together in the official trailer for season 3 of XO, Kitty.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the third season of the coming-of-age romance series.

Season 3 marks the first time that Lana Condor, the star of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, has reprised her beloved character of Lara Jean Song Covey after the 2021 movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Jenny Han’s bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

Season 3 of XO, Kitty finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning “for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out.”

“And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time,” the synopsis continues. “But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

Condor told Netflix in a press release that “it’s such a joy to be able to come back and see Anna. I think she did an amazing job creating the XO, Kitty world. It’s such a dream to be able to work with her again. I feel really excited and happy and honored I get to be back.”

The trailer finds Lara Jean arriving to Seoul, South Korea, after Kitty experiences some heartbreak.

“Whatever happens with Min Ho, we can’t just stop living our lives,” Lara Jean tells Kitty. “We have to follow our hearts and trust that it will lead us to our next great adventure.”

XO, Kitty season 3 arrives to Netflix on April 2.

Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid.’ (Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate)

The Housemaid is getting a sequel.

Lionsgate is planning a second film in the franchise due to the success of The Housemaid. The film has earned more than $75 million domestically and $133 worldwide in its first 17 days of release and will continue rolling out in more international territories as January goes on.

The sequel will be called The Housemaid’s Secret. It is based on the second novel in author Freida McFadden‘s book trilogy. This upcoming film has been in development for the past few months, according to Lionsgate, and has a planned production start for 2026.

Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone are expected to return to their roles of Millie Calloway and Enzo Accardi in the new film. The sequel project is being developed for director Paul Feig to return at the helm. Sweeney will executive produce while Feig also produces through his Pretty Dangerous Pictures alongside Laura Fischer. Rebecca Sonnenshine will once again adapt McFadden’s words for the screen.

“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly – and audibly – to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson said. “The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience.”

Feig said, “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew. We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”

The Housemaid follows a woman named Millie (Sweeney), who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). What started as a dream job quickly becomes a dangerous and seductive game of secrets and scandal.

2026 Golden Globes hosted by Nikki Glaser (CBS/Dick Clark Productions)

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced.

Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live from Los Angeles, where the awards show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11.

On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best director.

The White Lotus leads television nominations with six, including best television series (drama).

For the first time, the Golden Globes will honor podcasting in a new category.

Here are the nominees:

Best picture (drama)
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best picture (musical or comedy)
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Cinematic and box office achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Warpons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best original song
“Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun
“I Lied to You” from Sinners, music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq
“No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
“The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams, music and lyrics by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Best original score
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1

Best television series (drama)
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best television series (comedy)
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Podcast of the year
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
SmartLess
Up First from NPR

Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 3.’ (Netflix)

Netflix has revealed its upcoming 2026 slate.

The streaming service has announced new release dates and first-look photos for the shows and films coming to the platform over the course of this year.

Outer Banks, The Gentlemen, Black Doves and The Hunting Wives are all set to return in 2026, along with the fifth and final season of The Witcher, season 3 of Nobody Wants This and season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Also returning are the ladies of Sweet Magnolias. Season 5 is set to debut on June 11. Netflix released a first-look photo of the titular Magnolias, and it finds them in New York City’s Central Park.

Virgin River is also coming back for season 7 this year. The new season of the romantic drama series is set to premiere on March 12. A new photo from the upcoming season of the show was released, showing off the show’s leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson.

Millie Bobby Brown returns in Enola Holmes 3. Netflix has shared a first-look photo of her in character as the titular sleuth. The photo also features Louis Partridge‘s Tewkesbury bending down on one knee to present Brown’s Enola with a flower. The film, which arrives to the platform this summer, follows an adventure in Malta where Enola’s “personal and professional dreams collide.”

Additionally, Heartstopper Forever, the film finale of the popular series, also debuts in 2026. It finds Joe Locke and Kit Connor‘s Charlie and Nick dealing with the reality of a long-distance relationship. “Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet,” according to its logline. “Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

