Lara Jean, Kitty reunite in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 trailer
The Song Covey sisters are back together in the official trailer for season 3 of XO, Kitty.
Netflix has released the official trailer for the third season of the coming-of-age romance series.
Season 3 marks the first time that Lana Condor, the star of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, has reprised her beloved character of Lara Jean Song Covey after the 2021 movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever.
XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Jenny Han’s bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.
Season 3 of XO, Kitty finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning “for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out.”
“And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time,” the synopsis continues. “But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”
Condor told Netflix in a press release that “it’s such a joy to be able to come back and see Anna. I think she did an amazing job creating the XO, Kitty world. It’s such a dream to be able to work with her again. I feel really excited and happy and honored I get to be back.”
The trailer finds Lara Jean arriving to Seoul, South Korea, after Kitty experiences some heartbreak.
“Whatever happens with Min Ho, we can’t just stop living our lives,” Lara Jean tells Kitty. “We have to follow our hearts and trust that it will lead us to our next great adventure.”
Lionsgate is planning a second film in the franchise due to the success of The Housemaid. The film has earned more than $75 million domestically and $133 worldwide in its first 17 days of release and will continue rolling out in more international territories as January goes on.
The sequel will be called The Housemaid’s Secret. It is based on the second novel in author Freida McFadden‘s book trilogy. This upcoming film has been in development for the past few months, according to Lionsgate, and has a planned production start for 2026.
Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone are expected to return to their roles of Millie Calloway and Enzo Accardi in the new film. The sequel project is being developed for director Paul Feig to return at the helm. Sweeney will executive produce while Feig also produces through his Pretty Dangerous Pictures alongside LauraFischer. Rebecca Sonnenshine will once again adapt McFadden’s words for the screen.
“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly – and audibly – to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson said. “The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience.”
Feig said, “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew. We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences.”
The Housemaid follows a woman named Millie (Sweeney), who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). What started as a dream job quickly becomes a dangerous and seductive game of secrets and scandal.
The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced.
Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live from Los Angeles, where the awards show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11.
On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best director.
The White Lotus leads television nominations with six, including best television series (drama).
For the first time, the Golden Globes will honor podcasting in a new category.
Here are the nominees:
Best picture (drama) Frankenstein Hamnet It Was Just An Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners
Best picture (musical or comedy) Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another
Best picture (animated) Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amelie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2
Cinematic and box office achievement Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 KPop Demon Hunters Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Sinners Warpons Wicked: For Good Zootopia 2
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Tessa Thompson, Hedda Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon George Clooney, Jay Kelly Jesse Plemons, Bugonia Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler, Sinners Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Ryan Coogler, Sinners Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best original song “Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun “I Lied to You” from Sinners, music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq “No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz “The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams, music and lyrics by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Best original score Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein Ludwig Göransson, Sinners Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another Kangding Ray, Sirāt Max Richter, Hamnet Hans Zimmer, F1
Best television series (drama) The Diplomat The Pitt Pluribus Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus
Best television series (comedy) Abbott Elementary Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television Adolescence All Her Fault The Beast In Me Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Girlfriend
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama) Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Diego Luna, Andor Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo, Task Adam Scott, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama) Kathy Bates, Matlock Britt Lower, Severance Helen Mirren, Mobland Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television Ashley Walters, Adolescence Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus Owen Cooper, Adolescence Tramell Tillman, Severance Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television Carrie Coon, The White Lotus Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Erin Doherty, Adolescence Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Parker Posey, The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy) Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Jean Smart, Hacks Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy) Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Rashida Jones, Black Mirror Robin Wright, The Girlfriend Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Jude Law, Black Rabbit Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Podcast of the year Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Call Her Daddy Good Hang with Amy Poehler SmartLess Up First from NPR
The streaming service has announced new release dates and first-look photos for the shows and films coming to the platform over the course of this year.
Outer Banks, The Gentlemen, Black Doves and The Hunting Wives are all set to return in 2026, along with the fifth and final season of The Witcher, season 3 of Nobody Wants This and season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Also returning are the ladies of Sweet Magnolias. Season 5 is set to debut on June 11. Netflix released a first-look photo of the titular Magnolias, and it finds them in New York City’s Central Park.
Virgin River is also coming back for season 7 this year. The new season of the romantic drama series is set to premiere on March 12. A new photo from the upcoming season of the show was released, showing off the show’s leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson.
Millie Bobby Brown returns in Enola Holmes 3. Netflix has shared a first-look photo of her in character as the titular sleuth. The photo also features Louis Partridge‘s Tewkesbury bending down on one knee to present Brown’s Enola with a flower. The film, which arrives to the platform this summer, follows an adventure in Malta where Enola’s “personal and professional dreams collide.”
Additionally, HeartstopperForever, the film finale of the popular series, also debuts in 2026. It finds JoeLocke and Kit Connor‘s Charlie and Nick dealing with the reality of a long-distance relationship. “Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet,” according to its logline. “Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”