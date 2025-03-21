Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Good American Family: Ellen Pompeo stars in a new show about a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

O’Dessa: Stream the original rock opera starring Sadie Sink.

Paramount+
Happy Face: Watch the two-episode premiere of the show about the true story of the “Happy Face Killer.”

Movie theaters
The Alto Knights: Robert De Niro plays two roles in the new movie about New York’s most powerful crime bosses.

Snow White: The live-action version of the animated Disney classic comes to the big screen.

Magazine Dreams: The long-delayed movie starring Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder comes to theaters. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

In brief: Daniel Radcliffe, Lucas Hedges to star in thriller ‘Trust the Man’ and more
Daniel Radcliffe and Lucas Hedges are set to star in a Vietnam War thriller film called Trust the Man. Deadline reports that Will Graham will direct the pair in the film, which is based on his own original script. The movie follows an ambitious Army intelligence officer during the Vietnam War who is assigned to investigate a soldier with a mysterious past …

Nickelodeon is looking to return to Hollywood Arts. The channel is expanding the universe of its sitcom Victorious with a new spinoff show, Variety reports. Named Hollywood Arts after the fictional high school from the original show, this new program will star Daniella Monet, reprising her role as Trina Vega. The premise finds Trina returning to her old performing arts high school as its newest teacher. Monet will also executive produce. Dan Schneider, who created the original show and parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018, has no involvement in the new series …

Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace are teaming up for The Nowhere Game, a new thriller film. Deadline reported the casting news, also confirming that David Charbonier and Justin Douglas Powell will direct the film from a script written by Alex Pototsky. The film follows two young women whose road trip takes a turn when they’re kidnapped by a sadist and thrust into a game of survival …

In brief: Amelia Dimoldenberg to return as Oscars red carpet correspondent and more
Kirsten Dunst, Keanu Reeves and Daniel Brühl have started production on the new Ruben Östlund movie The Entertainment System is Down, Deadline reports. The film is a dark satire set on a flight between England and Australia where the entertainment system fails and passengers must remain bored for the entirety of the trip. As filming has begun, Connor Swindells, Daniel Webber, Wayne Blair, Dan Wyllie, Lindsay Duncan, Allan Corduner, Sofia Tjelta Sydness, Erin Ainsworth, Myles Kamwendo, Sanna Sundqvist, Elle Piper and Tea Stjärne have also been revealed as part of the cast …

Amelia Dimoldenberg is returning to the Oscars red carpet. The comedian and Chicken Shop Date host will serve as the social media ambassador and red carpet correspondent at the 97th Academy Awards. This marks her second year in a row holding the position. As part of her duties, she’ll interview nominees and talent on the Oscars red carpet before the ceremony, which will air live on March 2 on ABC and Hulu …

Kate Mara has joined Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington in the upcoming Apple limited series Imperfect Women. Deadline reported the news on Tuesday, saying that Mara’s role is still under wraps. The show will be based on the 2021 novel written by Araminta Hall, which examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decadeslong friendship between three women …

Selena Gomez says while ‘some of the magic has disappeared’ from ‘Emilia Pérez,’ she has no regrets
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Selena Gomez is opening up about her film Emilia Pérez in light of the controversy surrounding her co-star Karla Sofía Gascón.

While participating in a panel on Sunday during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Gomez was asked how she was doing amid the scrutiny around Emilia Pérez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m really good,” Gomez said. “Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just grateful and live with no regrets. And I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”

Gascón, who is nominated for the best actress Oscar for her leading role in Emilia Pérez, has received backlash for social media posts that resurfaced in which she disparaged Islam, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

The actress, who is the first transgender artist to be nominated in an acting category at the Oscars, recently apologized “to everyone who has been hurt along the way” in a post shared to Instagram.

She also vowed to stay silent for the rest of awards season, “to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference,” she wrote.

