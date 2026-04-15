‘Anora’ director Sean Baker to helm ‘Ti Amo!’ for new label Warner Bros. Clockwork

‘Anora’ director Sean Baker to helm ‘Ti Amo!’ for new label Warner Bros. Clockwork

Sean Baker during the opening ceremony of the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on Feb. 12, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Anora filmmaker Sean Baker has set up his next film.

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that it will distribute Baker’s Ti Amo! through its brand-new specialty film label, Warner Bros. Clockwork. The studio has global distribution rights for the movie, excluding in France, and will release it in theaters globally in 2027.

Ti Amo! marks Baker’s highly anticipated follow-up to his Academy Award-winning and Palme d’Or-winning film Anora. Baker himself won the awards for best picture, best director, best writer and best editing, while its star Mikey Madison won best actress.

Baker will write, direct, edit, cast and produce Ti Amo!, as he also reteams with Anora producers Alex Coco and Samantha Quan.

The new label Warner Bros. Clockwork will be led by film executive Christian Parkes. It will be “a home for singular filmmakers that powerfully connect with audiences theatrically across the world,” according to a press release, and build on “Warner Bros.’ longstanding legacy of producing socially relevant, provocative, and culturally resonant cinema for audiences globally.”

“Sean Baker is an artist who embodies everything we believe in at Clockwork, and Ti Amo! will be another gift to cinema,” Parkes said. “Plus, his poster game is on point.”

The official Warner Bros. Clockwork Instagram shared a photo of Baker holding a video camera circa 2002 to announce the news. The director collaborated on the post, which is captioned, “TI AMO! The new film from Sean Baker. In theaters worldwide 2027.”

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Another Glen Powell movie — a country music comedy from director Judd Apatow — has also secured a release date. Variety reports the as-yet-untitled Universal film will debut Feb. 5, 2027. In addition to starring in the film, Powell co-wrote the script with Apatow…

Deadline reports Teresa Palmer is joining the cast of Prime Video’s God of War series, based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. Ryan Hurst was previously tapped to play the lead character of Kratos …

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Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., known for ‘The Wire,’ ‘Veep’ and Spike Lee films, dies at 71
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Isiah Whitlock, Jr. attends the ‘Plane’ New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 10, 2023, in New York. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, FILE)

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. has died, his manager confirmed to ABC News.

It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of Isiah Whitlock Jr. He passed away today peacefully in NYC after a brave battle with a short illness,” his manager Brian Liebman said in a statement. “Isiah was a brilliant actor and even better person. He was loved by all who had the pleasure to work with or know him.”

Liebman also paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, writing, “If you knew him – you loved him. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed.”

He is known for The Wire and for frequently collaborating with director Spike Lee on films like Da 5 Bloods and BlacKkKlansman.

Born on Sept. 13, 1954, in South Bend, Indiana, Whitlock got his start as an actor while attending college at Southwest Minnesota State University, where he had a football scholarship and studied theater. He joined the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, CA, after graduating in 1976.

In 1987, he landed a role in the TV series Cagney & Lacey, in which, according to IMDB, Whitlock played a man getting in a cab.

He went on to book a few more roles in films like Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990’s Goodfellas, the TV series As the World Turns and more.

From 2002 to 2008, he starred as Senator R. Clayton “Clay” Davis in The Wire. He made the role his own when he developed a catchphrase for his character: “Sheeeeee-it.”

Following The Wire, Whitlock continued to star in several TV series, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Rubicon and Meet the Browns. He also starred in the 2011 film Cedar Rapids and the 2008 film Cadillac Records alongside Beyoncé, Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright.

In 2012, he collaborated with Lee for Red Hook Summer and also starred in the TV series Smash.

He went on to star in Veep alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus from 2013 to 2015 as George Maddox.

In 2020, he starred in the TV series Your Honor as Charlie Figaro alongside Bryan Cranston. The show lasted two seasons and wrapped in 2023.

His most recent role was as Larry Dokes in the Netflix miniseries The Residence, which he starred in with Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park and more.

In the upcoming 2026 Disney film Hoppers, Whitlock voiced the character of Bird King. The film also stars Jon Hamm, Meryl Streep, Kathy Najimy and Dave Franco.

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Watch Ariana Grande take a lie detector test in teaser for ‘Focker In-Law’
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Ariana Grande attends the 97th Academy Awards in March 2025. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

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In a teaser that dropped Tuesday ahead of the trailer, we see Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes administering a lie detector test, but not to Ben Stiller’s Greg Focker. Greg pokes his head around the corner and we see that it’s Ariana hooked up. “The old machine,” he says. 

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“Yes,” Ariana confirms. “You clearly know your stuff,” Jack replies.

“No lies detected. The trailer for Focker-In-Law debuts tomorrow!” reads the caption.

In the new film, Ariana plays Olivia Jones, who’s set to marry Greg’s son. As Ari told Variety in December, “I play his son’s girlfriend who he’s not sure of or connecting with. He’s very against me. And the worst part — his character’s nightmare is — I get along gorgeously with Robert De Niro’s character, Jack. He loves me, and I get immediate approval from the rest of the family.”

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