Sinkhole shuts down runway at LaGuardia International Airport

Sinkhole shuts down runway at LaGuardia International Airport

Crews repair a sinkhole at LaGuardia International Airport in Queens, New York, May 20, 2026. (WABC)

(NEW YORK) — A sinkhole has shut down one of the runways at LaGuardia International Airport in New York City, prompting cancellations and delays, according to officials.

Crews found the sinkhole around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, while conducting a daily morning inspection of the airport’s airfield, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The sinkhole was located near Runway 4/22, one of the airport’s two runways, according to the Port Authority.

Runway 4/22 was “immediately” shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are on site to make repairs, the Port Authority said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is slowing flights into LaGuardia “due to weather and a sinkhole on Runway 4/22.”

“Travelers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today, and are strongly encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information,” the Port Authority said.

The airport is currently under a ground delay, with flights departing to LaGuardia delayed an average of 98 minutes.

According to FlightAware, there are currently 197 cancellations into and out of LGA, and 168 delays.  

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Hackers breached FBI Director Kash Patel’s emails prior to tenure as director: Sources
Hackers breached FBI Director Kash Patel’s emails prior to tenure as director: Sources
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in the Hart Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Hackers breached FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email, according to sources familiar with the situation. 

The majority of the emails were from prior to 2019, according to sources, and appear to be from before his tenure at the FBI. There were a few emails from 2022, sources told ABC News. 

“The FBI is aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information, and we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity. The information in question is historical in nature and involves no government information,” the FBI said in a statement Friday.

It is unclear which country hacked the director’s old emails, however, Iranian-linked hackers online have claimed credit for the hack. 

“The Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program offers up to a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of the Handala Hack Team out of Iran — a group that has frequently targeted U.S. government officials,” the FBI said.

Reuters was the first to report the breach. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Severe weather threat, flooding continue as life-threatening storms pass through the East
Severe weather threat, flooding continue as life-threatening storms pass through the East
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The severe weather threat is expected to ramp down this weekend after one more day of possible severe storms.

There is a slight risk for severe storms in Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and western New York. This includes Buffalo, New York; Cleveland; Pittsburgh; and Charleston, West Virginia.

Damaging winds and some large hail will be the main threat, but a tornado and some isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

Remnant showers and storms moved along a cold front sweeping the Ohio Valley Saturday morning before rejuvenating later in the afternoon.

The level of severity of these storms will be determined by how the atmosphere recovers after preceding rain moving through Saturday morning, but enough energy could build up by late Saturday afternoon for some severe storms to develop over the area. Otherwise, it may just end up being added rain with possibly some rumbles of thunder.

This cold front will continue to push east into the Northeast on Sunday, bringing rain, and some high elevation snow, to the region before pushing off the coast.

Ahead of this cold front, the Southeast has had another day or record heat while the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic begin to cool down.

Saturday could see one more day of record highs across much of the South from Louisiana to Florida to Georgia.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least 35 tornadoes across 10 states this week, stretching from California to Vermont.

Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois have been hit the hardest by multiple outbreaks of severe weather over the week.

Friday was no exception to this active week of severe weather, with more than 300 reports of severe weather from Oklahoma up to Minnesota and east to Indiana.

Wind gusts over 75 mph were also reported in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Hail larger than baseballs were reported in Illinois and Oklahoma. Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin reported hail greater than golf balls.

In addition, flooding continues to linger for parts of Wisconsin and Michigan from days of rain and, in some areas, on top of a deep snowpack that’s accelerated snowmelt. Fortunately, they have drier weather in the forecast for this weekend into next week.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 police officers shot at Chicago hospital: Officials
2 police officers shot at Chicago hospital: Officials
Police Line Tape (mbbirdy/Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) — Two police officers were shot at a hospital in Chicago on Saturday morning and one was in critical condition as the medical facility went on lockdown, local officials said.

The shooting was reported at around 11:00 a.m. local time at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, according to the hospital.

The unidentified suspect is now in custody, according to Alderperson Andre Vasquez of Chicago’s 40th Ward.

“Please shelter in place if you are in the surrounding area or avoid the area,” he said in a social media post

Vasquez said that one of the officers was in critical condition.

The hospital said there was no “active threat” within the hospital and patients and staff are safe.

“The campus is currently closed while law enforcement leads their investigation,” the hospital said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.