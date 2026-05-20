DOJ charges prosecutor with attempting to steal report on Trump’s classified docs case

DOJ charges prosecutor with attempting to steal report on Trump’s classified docs case

FBI photograph of redacted documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Florida estate that was included in a U.S. Department of Justice filing, Aug. 30, 2022. (U.S. Department Of Justice)

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice on Wednesday charged a longtime federal prosecutor with attempting to steal a sealed report prepared by then-special counsel Jack Smith on President Donald Trump’s alleged retention of classified documents.

A grand jury indicted Carmen Mercedes Lineberger — a managing assistant U.S. attorney in Fort Pierce, Florida — with four felony counts for allegedly attempting to steal the report, which has been sealed from public view for more than a year.

Prosecutors allege that Lineberger downloaded a copy of the sealed report onto her work computer and sent it to her personal email account in January of 2025.

According to the indictment, Lineberger renamed the report “Bundt_Cake_Recipe.pdf” before attaching it to an email from her DOJ account to her personal Gmail account.

The report has remained secret since January 2025, when it was prepared by Smith in the final days before Trump’s inauguration to summarize Trump’s alleged crimes. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the report be kept secret after a push from Trump’s lawyers to seal the records, and the Department of Justice under the Trump administration has since fought to ensure the report is never released.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 40 counts of retaining classified information, obstruction of justice, and false statements after Smith alleged he not only kept a trove of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office in 2021, but also actively impeded law enforcement from retrieving them. After months of litigation, Judge Cannon dismissed the case on the grounds that Smith was not properly appointed special counsel.

Earlier this year, Cannon issued an additional order permanently restricting the department from releasing the report. Two legal groups are in the midst of appealing her orders arguing disclosure of the report remains in the public’s interest.

It’s not immediately clear based on court papers unsealed Wednesday if prosecutors will argue that Lineberger intended to leak the contents of the report.

She made her initial appearance in federal court in West Palm Beach Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea to the indictment. An attorney listed as representing Lineberger declined to comment when reached by ABC News. 

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1 dead, 5 suspects in custody in shooting at Mall of Louisiana: Police
1 dead, 5 suspects in custody in shooting at Mall of Louisiana: Police
Crime scene barrier tape (Getty Images/Tetra Images)

(BATON ROUGE, La.) — Five suspects are in custody in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge that killed one person and injured multiple others, police said.

The shots were fired in the food court, police said, describing it as a targeted incident during a fight between two groups, and not a random act of violence.

Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said during a press conference Thursday night that officials are looking for more suspects believed to be involved. “In no way is this investigation over, and we do believe that there’s more people involved,” he said.

Morse said one handgun has been recovered from the scene.

Five people injured in the shooting were being treated at area hospitals, according to Baton Rouge police. The nature of their injuries is unclear. Police had initially said 10 people were injured before updating the total number of casualties to six.

All shoppers have been evacuated from the mall, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards said.

The scene has been secured, police said.

“I heard a loud ‘pop’ and then another ‘pop,'” a mall employee told ABC Baton Rouge affiliate WBRZ. “… I turn around and I see people dropping to the floor and then I saw the gun. … And he was turning around, shooting randomly.”

“I called security and said, ‘Shots fired in the food court, people are down, people are hit.’ And then the cops came and it was just total chaos … blood was everywhere,” she said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” she said.

Police Chief Morse said that officials believe the violence began after some kind of disagreement. “It looks like guns were pulled afterwards, exchanged right in front of some of the food counters in the food court,” he said.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he’s aware of the shooting and is coordinating with law enforcement.

“Please keep the victims and their families in your prayers,” Edwards said in a statement.

Mayor Sid Edwards said during the press conference Thursday night that “Baton Rouge has a history of pulling together in tragedy, and that’s tragic unto itself.”

The Mall of Louisiana confirmed in a statement that it would be closed all day on Friday “out of respect for the victims.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with everyone who was impacted by the senseless act of violence that took place here today,” the statement read.

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Boy receiving Citizen Honor Award for shielding classmate during school shooting in Minneapolis
Boy receiving Citizen Honor Award for shielding classmate during school shooting in Minneapolis
Victor Greenawalt, a Citizen Honor Award recipient, poses with his mother in Washington, D.C., March 24, 2026. (Congressional Medal of Honor Society)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — A 11-year-old boy from Minneapolis will be recognized with a Citizen Honor Award in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for helping save a classmate’s life during a mass shooting at their school.

Victor Greenawalt is among this year’s six honorees — five individuals and one nonprofit — for showing “extraordinary bravery far beyond his years,” the Congressional Medal of Honor Society said in a statement. “Instinctively, Victor protected a classmate with his own body, directly saving their life.”

Victor was injured when he used his body to shield his friend from the gunfire at Annunciation Catholic School, according to MPR News.

“My friend Victor, like, saved me though. He laid on top of me, but he got hit,” the friend, Weston Halsne, told Minneapolis station KARE last year. “He was really brave.”

An 8-year-old and 10-year-old sitting in pews were killed and many others were injured when the shooter opened fire through the windows of the school’s church on Aug. 27, 2025. The shooter died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Victor is receiving the young hero award, which honors Americans 17 years old or younger “for their courage in a dire situation,” the Congressional Medal of Honor Society said.

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4 murders of homeless people including ex-NFL player may be connected: Police
4 murders of homeless people including ex-NFL player may be connected: Police
In this screen grab from a video, law enforcement vehicles are shown at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles, where former NFL player Kevin Johnson was found dead, Jan. 23, 2026. (KABC)

(LOS ANGELES) — Investigators are working to determine whether four murders of homeless people in Los Angeles that occurred between October and January are connected, officials said.

The killings occurred in the same general location, the 1300 block of East 120th Street in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

Among the killings was that of former NFL player Kevin Johnson, whom investigators said was found dead on Jan. 21 at a homeless encampment area, as reported by local ABC News station KABC. Johnson, 55, suffered from a blunt force trauma and stab wounds, they said. All four victims lived in homeless encampments, according to officials.

All four murders remain under active investigation.

The string of murders in the Compton Creek area began on Oct. 5, 2025, when a woman, identified as 52-year-old Michelle Steele, was shot in the head, sources close to the investigation told KABC. She died in the hospital on Nov. 12, 2025, they said.

Three weeks later, on Dec. 4, a homeless man identified as 52-year-old Octavio Arias was murdered in the same area, KABC reported. Arias died from head and neck trauma, according to L.A. County Medical Examiner records.

The fourth victim, following the murder of Johnson, was identified as Mauro Alfaro, also in his 50s. Alfaro was killed on Jan. 26, and the cause of death was blunt force trauma, sources told KABC.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility that all four murders were done by the same killer, KABC reported. A suspect has not been identified, sources inside the L.A. County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau told KABC.

Detectives are still trying to determine motives in the killings and trying to figure out if the suspect is someone who is upset with homeless people being in that area, or if drugs or gangs may be involved, sources told KABC. There is no concrete evidence linking the cases together, according to sources.

Johnson played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders from 1995 to 1997, according to KABC.

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