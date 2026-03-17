Tom Holland teases footage from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ ahead of trailer release

Tom Holland teases footage from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ ahead of trailer release

Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on Aug. 3, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Tom Holland is hyping up Marvel fans for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Holland announced that the full teaser trailer for the upcoming film would arrive on Wednesday. In the meantime, several Spider-Man fan accounts are already sharing exclusive tidbits from the trailer.

“No one can do it alone, not even Spider-Man. Follow along as the sun rises around the world and our Spider-Man community helps kick off the trailer launch for #SpiderManBrandNewDay!” Holland captioned his post. “First up, @pol_deportes. @andesfilmspe

“We are doing something that has never been done before,” Holland said. “Some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer.”

The first account Holland sent fans to shared a slow-motion clip of Spider-Man saving someone mid-swing. That fan then directed everyone to a different account, which posted a clip of Peter Parker collapsing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started production in August 2025. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are returning for the new film, while new cast members include Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other Marvel mainstays are set to appear in the film, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the film from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, who directed the first three Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31.

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‘Dust Bunny’ confronts the monster under the bed
‘Dust Bunny’ confronts the monster under the bed
Mads Mikkelsen stars in ‘Dust Bunny.’ (Roadside Attractions)

The scariest monsters may not be from your imagination in the new film Dust Bunny. It stars Mads Mikkelsen, who plays a contract killer who takes a job from a young girl (Sophie Sloan) who believes her parents were eaten by a monster under her bed.

Dust Bunny, which also stars Sigourney Weaver and David Dastmalchian, takes place in a world of ultra-stylish street gangs. Mikkelsen says the film’s heightened world allowed him more freedom as a performer.

“I’m being enlightened every day, and I’m learning something new about my character every day,” Mikkelsen tells ABC Audio.

The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Bryan Fuller, who previously worked on the show Hannibal with Mikkelsen. Fuller says he enjoyed working in a different medium because it allowed him to be closer to the cast and crew.

“And what was wonderful about doing the movie for the first time I got to be present in the experience with the cast and the department heads in a way that felt so much more intimate,” Fuller said.

Mikkelsen also says the trust he formed with Fuller over Hannibal’s three-season run was crucial.

“You have to rely on, obviously on what Bryan’s doing,” says Mikkelsen. “Like, OK, I’m wearing weird pajamas in this fighting scene — so be it!”

Dust Bunny exists in a world of both real and imagined monsters, and Fuller and Mikkelsen say both types of experiences contributed to the creative process.

“The scariest thing for me as a kid was my dad, honestly, so that’s hard to beat in terms of childhood fears,” says Fuller.

“I got to see [John Carpenter’s Halloween] a little too early for my age,” says Mikkelsen. “So that haunted me for a while.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Golden Globes 2026: ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Adolescence’ win big
Golden Globes 2026: ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Adolescence’ win big
Teyana Taylor wins best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in ‘One Battle After Another’ at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. (Phil McCarten/CBS)

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards aired live Sunday from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the awards show, which honored the best in film and television over the past year. Here are some of the show’s highlights:

Adolescence, One Battle After Another win big
It was a big night for Adolescence, which won several Golden Globes, including best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television; best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television for Stephen Graham; best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV for Owen Cooper, and best performance by a female actress in a supporting role on TV for Erin Doherty.

On the film side, One Battle After Another reigned supreme. It picked up four wins, including best motion picture (musical or comedy), best supporting actress in a motion picture, best screenplay and best director. In his acceptance speech for the script he wrote, director Paul Thomas Anderson thanked the people who inspired him. “Writers, we are magpies. We steal all the bits and pieces that everybody says as best we can,” he said. “So I share this with everybody I magpie’d off of.”

Nikki Glaser brings big laughs, roasts
As the evening’s host, Glaser took the stage for the second year in a row, starting the night off with a bunch of big laughs and roasts for Hollywood’s finest. She “congratulated” Leonardo DiCaprio for having accomplished so much before his girlfriend turns 30 years old. She then turned her attention to DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another co-star Sean Penn, whom she referred to as “a sexy leather handbag.”

Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet and other notable wins
One Battle After Another actress Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe for her supporting role in the film. She gave a powerful speech while accepting the trophy, saying, “To my brown sisters and little brown girls nominated tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our dreams deserve space.”

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet won best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his leading role in Marty Supreme, where he thanked Kylie Jenner, saying, “To my parents and my partner, I love you.” Rose Byrne was shocked to accept the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). She thanked her longtime partner, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn’t make it to the ceremony because he was attending a reptile expo in New Jersey.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alix Earle to star in Netflix reality series
Alix Earle to star in Netflix reality series
Alix Earle attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on Dec. 5, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Keeping up with the Earles.

Netflix has announced an upcoming, unscripted series starring social media star Alix Earle and her family. It is set to arrive sometime in 2026.

Earle, who was the runner-up on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, is known for her “Get Ready with Me” videos. She has over 13 million TikTok and Instagram followers combined.

Netflix shared a video to social media announcing the new reality show on Wednesday.

“From your FYP to your TV: Alix Earle, her family, and friends will star in an unscripted series dropping later this year on Netflix,” the video’s caption reads.

This new show will take Earle’s fans behind the scenes of her life as she balances a growing business empire, travels the world and navigates her modern family dynamic. The show “will document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition,” according to the streamer.

“I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more,” Earle said. “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

Earle said she is used to having total control of what she films and posts online, saying, “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a little scary” to have someone else behind the camera.

“Having cameras around in moments I normally wouldn’t post is definitely an adjustment. But the real, human moments are what connected me to my audience in the first place. If letting people in even more makes someone feel less alone, or even just makes them laugh, then it’s worth it,” Earle said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.