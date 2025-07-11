Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FXX
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The longest-running live-action comedy series returns with season 17.

Netflix
Too Much: Lena Dunham’s newest show is a romantic comedy starring Megan Stalter.

Apple TV+
Foundation: Lee Pace stars as an emperor in season 3 of the series adaptation of Isaac Asimov‘s book series.

CBS
Big Brother: The season 27 premiere of the popular reality competition series will feature unexpected twists.

Paramount+ Premium
Dexter: Resurrection: Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan in the new series about the serial killer.

Movie theaters
Superman: The Man of Steel is back in James Gunn‘s new take on the original superhero.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Jon Bernthal will reportedly join Tom Holland in upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Jon Bernthal could return as the Punisher in Spider‑Man: Brand New Day, the next installment in the Sony/Marvel Spider‑Man franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Shang‑Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is scheduled to begin production in England this summer and is set for release on July 31, 2026, Sony announced via Instagram back in March.

Bernthal previously portrayed Frank Castle in the Netflix series Daredevil and The Punisher, later reprising the role in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

While details remain under wraps, the movie reportedly picks up after the events of Spider‑Man: No Way Home, which ended with the world’s memory of Peter Parker’s identity as Spider‑Man being erased.

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon expected to reprise their roles as MJ and Ned. The extent of their involvement has not been confirmed.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas are also joining the cast in undisclosed roles, according to IMDb. Bernthal won an Emmy for his guest role on The Bear season 2.

Spider‑Man: Brand New Day will be the fourth solo Spider‑Man film starring Tom Holland, and the first directed by Cretton.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Jamie Lee Curtis wishes her ‘movie baby’ Lindsay Lohan a happy birthday
Jamie Lee Curtis is showering one of her co-stars with love on her birthday.

In celebration of Lindsay Lohan‘s July 2 birthday, Curtis publicly sent birthday wishes to Lohan, her Freaky Friday partner. 

“Happy 39th Birthday to my movie baby now a grown up mommy!” Curtis wrote in an Instagram post.

“Can’t wait for the world to see you shine in #freakierfriday August 8!” Curtis said, referencing the hit film’s sequel, set to release in theaters nationwide. 

In Freakier Friday, Curtis and Lohan will reprise their roles as Tess and Anna, with the story picking up years after they endured a body swap. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Over on her Instagram page, Lohan shared a picture of a cake with number 3 and 9 candles lit on top.

“Feeling grateful for another year around the sun!” Lohan wrote. “Thank you for the love, the lessons, and the beautiful moments. Here’s to what’s next.”

 

 

Writers hired to pen Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
The writers of Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles have just been revealed.

Variety reports that three writers have been hired for the four films: Jez Butterworth, whose resume includes Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow and SpectrePeter Straughan, who won the Oscar this year for writing Conclave; and Jack Thorne, a BAFTA and Tony Award winner who wrote the 2020 film Enola Holmes and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view. They will star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

