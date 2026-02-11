8 killed in Canada school shooting, including members of alleged suspect’s family: Police

8 killed in Canada school shooting, including members of alleged suspect’s family: Police

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a press conference in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada on February 5, 2026. Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

(TORONTO) — A total of eight people were killed — most of them at a school — and more than two dozen were wounded, after a shooter opened fire on Tuesday in a small community in Canada’s British Columbia. Officials had earlier said nine people were killed before revising the death toll.

The suspected shooter — identified as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar — is dead from what is believed to be a self-inflicted injury, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The suspect did not currently have any firearms registered to her, according to the RCMP.

There was a documented history of police visits to the family residence over several years, with the most recent visit to the home in the spring of 2025. That visit was related to “concerns regarding mental health” and “self-harm” with respect to the suspect, British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said, during a press briefing on Wednesday. 

Van Rootselaar was not currently registered or attending the school where the shooting took place. Among the dead are members of the suspect’s family and students between the ages of 12 and 17, according to the RCMP. 

Van Rootselaar was assigned male at birth but publicly identified as a female, according to the RCMP.

The police have no leads as to the motive behind the shooting at this time, McDonald said. 

“It’s something we’re certainly passionately pursuing, but it would be too early to speculate on motive at this time,” McDonald said. 

“We don’t have information at this time to suggest that anyone was specifically targeted,” in the shooting, he added. 

Police said the suspect was “apprehended for assessment and follow-up” under Canada’s Mental Health Act “on different occasions,” over the years. In some circumstances, the suspect was taken to the hospital, McDonald said. 

Police had also visited the residence in the past, where firearms were seized “under the criminal code,” McDonald said. At a later time, the “lawful owner” of those firearms petitioned to have them returned, and they were. There were no criminal charges in relation to those firearms issued, McDonald said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced seven days of mourning after the deadly shooting. A visibly emotional Carney called it “a very difficult day for the nation.”

“This morning, parents, grandparents, sisters, brothers in Tumbler Ridge will wake up without someone they love. The nation mourns with you. Canada stands by you,” Carney told reporters on Wednesday in Ottawa. 

“We thank the first responders, the teachers, the staff, the residents, for everything that they’ve done in this terrible situation. I, on the advice of the Clerk of the Privy Council and Heritage Canada, I’ve asked that the flags of the Peace Tower here and across all government buildings be flown at half-mast for the next seven days,” he said.

The shooting consisted of two incidents on Tuesday afternoon — one at a local residence and then at the school in the community. The incident at the home occurred first before the suspect headed for the school, McDonald said.  

The gunfire was reported at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School at about 1:20 p.m., the RCMP said.

Officers responding to the scene found six people dead inside the school, and two people were found dead at a local residence. The two people found dead at the residence are the suspect’s mom and stepbrother, police said.

Two other victims were airlifted to the hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries. Both of these people are now in critical, but stable condition, Canadian police said Wednesday afternoon. About 25 others were being assessed for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The eight victims of the shooting include a 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students and two male students — ages 12 and 13 — who were found dead at the school, according to Canadian police.

The two victims found at the local residence were a 39-year-old female, the suspect’s mother, and an 11-year-old male, the suspect’s stepbrother, Canadian police said.

Police are not identifying the victims until all family members have been notified, McDonald said. Family notifications are ongoing, he added. 

Carney said he was “devastated” by the shooting.

“I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens,” Carney said in the statement.

Tumbler Ridge is a small community of about 2,400 people located in the Northern Rockies in northeastern British Columbia.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

19-year-old woman found dead on Australian beach surrounded by dingoes: Police
19-year-old woman found dead on Australian beach surrounded by dingoes: Police
A dingo walks on the beach, Fraser Island, also known as K’gari, in Queensland, Australia (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images)

(K’GARI, Australia) — A 19-year-old Canadian woman was found dead on an Australian beach surrounded by a pack of dingoes, according to police.

The cause of death remains under investigation in the “shocking” incident, according to Queensland Police.

Two passersby found the teen’s body on Monday morning local time on the island of K’gari, located off the coast of Queensland, police said. There was a small pack of dingoes around her body at the time, according to Queensland Police Inspector Paul Algie, calling it a “traumatic and horrific scene.”

“I can confirm there was marking on her body consistent with having been touched and interfered with by the dingoes,” Algie said during a press briefing on Monday, though he noted it was too early to speculate on the cause of death, pending the autopsy report.

Algie said police are investigating all possibilities in the death. 

“We simply can’t confirm whether this young lady drowned or died as a result of being attacked by dingoes,” he said.

The woman had been working for the past several weeks at a backpackers’ hostel on K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, police said.

Police said she is believed to have gone for a swim alone on the beach, near a popular shipwreck, around 5 a.m. local time Monday and was found dead over an hour later.  

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Wednesday, police said.

K’gari, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a popular tourist destination. Dingoes are protected on the island as a native species.

The last fatal dingo attack on K’gari was 25 years ago, according to Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour. In that incident, a 9-year-old boy died.

“This is a shocking tragedy that has really affected our community,” Seymour told the Australian network 9News amid the investigation into the 19-year-old’s death.

“Dingoes are an essential part of this wilderness on K’gari, it’s part of why people go there — to escape, be part of a World Heritage wilderness,” he said. “There are dangers there.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Indian Supreme Court’s order seeks to take bite out of stray dog problem. Observers say it’s mostly bark.
Indian Supreme Court’s order seeks to take bite out of stray dog problem. Observers say it’s mostly bark.
Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Supreme Court of India issued an order directing all states and union territories to remove stray dogs from public spaces — including schools, universities, hospitals, and transport hubs — sparking a debate about animal welfare.

The move came through a suo motu petition, where the court takes on a matter of public interest without any official petition, and was said to be in response to the alarming number of dog-bite incidents and the threat to human safety, particularly children.

The order called for dogs that are taken off the street for preventative medical treatments — including those related to rabies — to not be returned. They are meant to be shifted to a “designated shelter,” as per the judgement, because India’s 2023 law doesn’t allow culling.

The conditions and capacity of these shelters to host millions of India’s stray dogs has been questioned by activists and protestors. 

Although some animal rights groups have noted a need for a solution to the problems caused by the dogs, some have also called the proposed approach into question.

The judgment announced on Nov. 7 cites several media reports and incidents, including one with a Welsh entrepreneur who was bitten by a stray dog during a morning run in Bengaluru, a city in India’s south.

India had an estimated 9 million dogs in their 2019 livestock census; other surveys done in 2021 estimated the number much higher, at 52 million. In 2024, the country recorded 3.7 million dog bite incidents and 54 human deaths from rabies. Estimated cases of rabies have declined by 75% between 2003 and 2023.

“These numbers have been falling steadily for two decades — the court orders do not seem to have taken this official and research data into consideration,” said Dr. Krithika Srinivasan, professor of political ecology at the University of Edinburgh.

Until now, India’s stray dog management was guided by the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, under which stray dogs were to be sterilized, vaccinated and dewormed before being released back into the same locality.

Though the recent judgment calls for the dogs not to be released back at all. 

“Stable dog populations are less likely to bite and transmit rabies,” Srinivasan said. “When you start removing them, you create what ecologists call a perturbation effect.”

Ayesha Christina Benn, founder of Neighbourhood Woof and a longtime partner of the local urban body in implementing the ABC program, warned that infrastructure simply cannot handle the court’s directive. 

Benn says the order isn’t practical. Delhi alone has a million dogs, and almost 20 centers to house them. “These centers themselves lack compliance,” Benn said. “We had to tear ours down and rebuild it to meet the norms.”

Her NGO currently receives the equivalent of about $11 per dog for sterilisation and vaccination — which is about two-thirds of the actual cost per dog. The government doesn’t have the necessary funds.

A similar directive was issued by the same court, in August, but on a smaller scale in Delhi National Capital Region. This directive was rescinded after protests from animal-rights groups.

In the current judgment, the court wants adequate fencing, boundary walls and gates around education institutes and hospitals within eight weeks.

Akanksha Majumdar, a lawyer by training, said, “The judgment is a step in the right direction, but detached from the ground reality.”

She runs an organization called The Philanthropist and the Happy Dog, which assists in the rescue and rehabilitation of community animals, including dogs and cats. Her group is “taking steps to file a review petition against the said order,” she said.

Srinivasan said she agreed that while the ABC policy’s implementation needs improvement, it has nonetheless been instrumental in bringing down rabies and dog population numbers in some regions.

She attributed the country’s progress to two key factors: the widespread availability of post-exposure prophylaxis for bite victims and the 2001 decision to end mass culling in favour of sterilisation and vaccination programmes.

Yet, despite the long-term decline, controversies around stray dogs have grown. Srinivasan warned that such incidents, while tragic, cannot be effectively addressed by policy decisions that are not based on long-term, nation-wide data and evidence that show which strategies have been successful.

Srinivasan said officials should focus on what has worked: Ensure human anti-rabies treatment is available across the country, avoid regular mass feeding of complete meals to prevent increases in dog population density in particular locations, and, of course, the vaccination-sterilization program.

And, to make them more effective, she said, officials should take the help of grassroots groups that work in the community and understand the dogs better. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US Army secretary arrives in Kyiv for high-level talks to restart peace talks, military says
US Army secretary arrives in Kyiv for high-level talks to restart peace talks, military says
Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll and the Army’s top general have been sent to Ukraine by the Trump administration to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to restart discussions about potential peace talks with Russia, according to a U.S. official.

Driscoll is set to meet with Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s prime minister and other top Ukrainian military officials to talk through a potential peace process and to discuss the United States’ position on the possibility of peace talks.

“Secretary Driscoll and team arrived this morning in Kyiv on behalf of the administration on a fact finding mission to meet with Ukrainian officials and discuss efforts to end the war,” Col. Dave Butler said in a statement on Wednesday confirming his trip. 

There is the possibility that in the future Driscoll may meet with Russian officials, a U.S. official told ABC News prior to the team’s landing in Kyiv, adding that it is unclear if Driscoll was bringing a new proposal to restart the talks.

There are no plans for Russian officials to meet with Driscoll, said Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“No, as far as I know, there are no plans in this regard,” Peskov said on Wednesday in response to a question from journalists about Driscoll’s arrival in Kyiv and potential meetings.

Choosing Driscoll to attempt to restart the peace process emerged from a discussion last week between President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Typically, a secretary for one of the military services would not be involved in such an important diplomatic overture, but it is possible that sending a military may be seen favorably by Russia, the official speculated.

Driscoll’s mission to Ukraine was first reported by the The Wall Street Journal.

Accompanying Driscoll are Gen. Randy George, the Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Chris Donahue, the commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, and Lt. Gen. Curtis Buzzard who heads the U.S. military assistance program for Ukraine.

Ahead of his trip to Ukraine Driscoll had discussions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, who has been the administration’s envoy who has worked on peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Stopping in Germany, Driscoll and his delegation participated in additional updates prior to their trip into Ukraine.

Driscoll and George have often pointed to Ukraine’s successful development and use of battlefield drones as a model for how the Army should transform its acquisitions process and quickly produce weapons for a changing battlefield. In addition to their meetings to restart the peace talks the Army leaders will also meet with military and Ukrainian business officials about their drone and weapons development programs.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the senior military leaders trip to Ukraine since such a visit required his approval.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.