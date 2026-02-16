Robert Duvall, star of ‘The Godfather’, ‘Apocalypse Now’, dead at 95

Actor Robert Duvall poses for a portrait during the 87th Academy Awards nominee luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Feb. 2, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jeff Vespa/Getty Images)

Robert Duvall, the Academy Award-winning actor known for roles in some of American cinema’s greatest films, including The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died at age 95.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” read a statement posted on the actor’s official Facebook page by his wife, Luciana.

A statement from Duvall’s representative confirmed the actor’s death, reading in part, “Academy Award winning actor Robert Selden Duvall passed away peacefully in his home in Middleburg, Virginia, the evening of Sunday, February 15, 2026, with his wife Luciana Duvall by his side. He was 95.”

Duvall brought a signature naturalism to the roles he played, an unmannered style that infused his myriad characters with a calm intensity – a counterpoint to his self-confessed often hot-tempered on-set disposition – and earned him a reputation as one of his generation’s finest actors. Beginning with his memorable film debut as Boo Radley in 1962’s To Kill a Mockingbird, in which he didn’t utter a word, Robert Duvall went on to appear in more than 90 films over the next seven decades, working with some of Hollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers and performers.

Duvall shared the screen as the outlaw Ned Pepper opposite John Wayne in 1969’s True Grit, originated the role of Maj. Frank Burns in Robert Altman’s 1970 dark comedy M*A*S*H, and starred in the title role in Star Wars creator George Lucas’ 1971 directorial debut, THX 1138. Duvall also played Corleone family consigliere Tom Hagen in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather and The Godfather Part II opposite his acting hero, Marlon Brando, and had a pivotal role as the ruthless network VP Frank Hackett in the acclaimed 1976 media satire Network.

As the shirtless, cowboy hat-wearing Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore in Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now, Duvall delivered the film’s most oft-quoted line: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” Four years later, Duvall won the Academy Award for best actor for playing Mac Sledge, a recovering alcoholic country music star attempting to make amends, in Tender Mercies.

Other career highlights included playing cynical sportswriter Max Murphy in the 1984 Robert Redford baseball fable The Natural; NASCAR crew chief Harry Hogge opposite Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in the 1990 action hit Days of Thunder; Sgt. Martin Prendergast, the retiring LAPD officer who spends his final day on the job pursuing Michael Douglas’ unhinged character in 1993’s Falling Down; and a criminal court judge accused of murder who’s defended by his estranged son, played by Robert Downey Jr., in the 2014 legal drama The Judge.

Of all his many celebrated acting roles, however, Duvall repeatedly said his favorite was that of retired Texas Ranger Augustus “Gus” McCrae in the 1989 TV Western miniseries Lonesome Dove. The series was one of several TV projects in which Duvall starred. Others included playing the title role in 1992’s HBO film drama Stalin, for which he won a Golden Globe – his fourth lifetime win – and the 2006 AMC Western miniseries Broken Trail, which earned Duvall a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor, in addition to another for producing the series.

In total, Duvall was nominated for seven Academy Awards, the final three for his performances in 1997’s The Apostle, which he also wrote and directed; 1998’s A Civil Action, co-starring with John Travolta as a corrupt corporate attorney; and 2014’s The Judge. His nomination for The Judge, at age 84, then made him the oldest actor ever nominated in the best supporting actor category, until Christopher Plummer, at age 86, was nominated three years later for All the Money in the World.

Other notable later films in which Duvall appeared include The Handmaid’s Tale in 1990, 1996’s Sling Blade, 1998’s sci-fi action thriller Deep Impact, Crazy Heart in 2009 – this time with Jeff Bridges playing a down-on-his luck country singer – and as a shooting range owner in the 2012 Tom Cruise hit Jack Reacher.

In addition to his Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe wins, Robert Duvall won a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award, the former for Apocalypse Now and the latter for A Civil Action, as well as dozens of other critical and popular award nominations and wins. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts by then-President George W. Bush in 2005.

Duvall was married four times, most recently in 2005 to Luciana Pedraza, who survives him. He had no children.

‘Predator: Badlands﻿’ hunts down #1 spot at the box office
Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi attend the World Premiere of 20th Century Studios “Predator: Badlands” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

The latest Predator movie made prey out of all the other offerings at the box office.

Predator: Badlands, the ninth film in the long-running sci-fi action horror franchise, debuted at #1 with a total gross of $40 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Romantic drama Regretting You nabbed second place with $7.125 million, while horror sequel Black Phone 2 took #3 with an additional $5.3 million.

Two new releases rounded out the top five: Sarah’s Oil, with $4.458 million, and Nuremburg, with $4.147 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Predator: Badlands — $40 million
2. Regretting You – $7.125 million
3. Black Phone 2 — $5.3 million
4. Sarah’s Oil — $4.458 million
5. Nuremburg — $4.147 million
6. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — $3.6 million
7. Bugonia — $3.5 million
8. Die My Love— $2.83 million
9. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere — $2.2 million
10. Tron: Ares — $1.8 million

‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ conjures million+ at the box office
Justice Smith as Charlie, Ariana Greenblatt as June, Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Jesse Eisenberg as Daniel Atlas, Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, and Dave Franco as Jack Wilder in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’ (Katalin Vermes for Lionsgate)

The threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t made a lot of money appear at the box office this weekend.

The film, the third installment of the franchise about a team of magicians called The Four Horsemen who pull off heists, topped the rankings, taking in $21.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  A fourth installment is in the works.

Glen Powell‘s new film The Running Man, based on the Stephen King novel, sprinted to second place with a disappointing $17 million, while last week’s box office champ, Predator: Badlands, fell to third place with a take of $13 million.

The other new movie this weekend, the indie horror film Keeper, only made it to #7 with $2.5 million — a bad showing for writer-director Osgood Perkins, whose previous films, Longlegs and The Monkey, did much better in their opening weekends.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $21.3 million
2. The Running Man –– $17 million
3. Predator: Badlands — $13 million
4. Regretting You-– $4 million
5. Black Phone 2 — $2.65 million
6. Nuremberg –– $2.60 million
7. Keeper— $2.5 million
8. Sarah’s Oil — $2.34 million
9. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — $1.6 million
10. Bugonia — $1.6 million

Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Teyana Taylor attends the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård are set to host the first three episodes in 2026.

Wolfhard will take over hosting duties for the first time on the Jan. 17 episode of the show. SNL initially made the announcement of Wolfhard’s hosting gig during the Dec. 20 episode, which was hosted by Ariana Grande. Wolfhard is promoting the final season of Stranger Things, which is now streaming on Netflix. He will be joined by A$AP Rocky, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.

Taylor is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Jan. 24 episode. She’s promoting her Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Actor Award-nominated performance in One Battle After Another. Geese will serve as the musical guest on the episode, making their first appearance on SNL after the release of their album Getting Killed.

Finally, Skarsgård will also make his hosting debut on the Jan. 31 episode. He will be joined by musical guest Cardi B. She is promoting her Little Miss Drama Tour, which starts on Feb. 11. This marks Cardi’s second appearance as musical guest on the show after she first appeared on the April 7, 2018, episode.

