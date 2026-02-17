‘Wuthering Heights’ debuts at #1 at the box office for Presidents’ weekend

‘Wuthering Heights’ debuts at #1 at the box office for Presidents’ weekend

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the ‘Wuthering Heights’ poster. (Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wuthering Heights was the box office champ over the long holiday weekend.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, earned $38 million domestically over the Presidents’ Day holiday to debut at #1, according to Box Office Mojo.

The animated sports comedy GOAT, featuring the voices of Stephen Curry, David Harbour, Gabrielle Union and more, earned a solid #2 debut, bringing in $35 million, while the Chris Hemsworth/Halle Berry crime thriller Crime 101 debuted at #3 with $16.37 million.

The only other new movie to land in the top 10 this weekend was action-adventure comedy Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, starring Sam Rockwell and Haley Lu Richardson, which brought in $4.15 million to debut at #7.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Wuthering Heights — $38 million
2. GOAT — $35 million
3. Crime 101 — $16.37 million
4. Send Help — $10.4 million
5. Solo Mio — $7.4 million
6. Zootopia 2 — $5 million
7. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – $4.15 million
8. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $3.91 million
9. Iron Lung –$3.7 million
10. Dracula — $3.56 million

Idris Elba shares post-acting plans, trailer for 'Hijack' season 2
Idris Elba shares post-acting plans, trailer for ‘Hijack’ season 2
Poster for Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’ (Apple TV)

Idris Elba may be a successful actor, but it’s not something he plans to do forever. According to Daily Mail, he shared his post-acting plans during a Q&A at the Red Sea International Film Festival Wednesday.

“I’m hoping that my fanbase as an actor isn’t mad at me, but eventually, I want to transfer to be a director fully,” Idris said. “I’ve been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way.”

Idris also said he’s considering returning to school so he can be more confident in spaces “with heads of states and ministers.”

“As an actor, you get offered these incredible opportunities to sit on a stage or meet a head of state. I often feel like I am just living off my instinct rather than my knowledge,” he said, according to Daily Mail. “There is a possibility that I may go to school and just study human science, not political science, because I think humans respond to humans regardless of whether it’s politics or sport. It’s about humans.”

“I’d like to maybe study that so that I can be more effective when it comes to some of the philanthropy work I’ve been doing and some of the activism work,” he said.

Idris is still in front of the camera for now, with season 2 of his Apple TV show Hijack set to premiere on Jan. 14. The season will see how things unfold when “a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while above ground authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives,” according to a press release. “Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.” The trailer is now available on YouTube.

Fire and ice: 'Heated Rivalry' stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics
Fire and ice: ‘Heated Rivalry’ stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the premiere of ‘Heated Rivalry’ at TIFF Lightbox on Nov. 24, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

Heated Rivalry is heading to the Olympics.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play hockey rivals to lovers Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander on the hit series, will be among the torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

The Olympic torch relay begins in Greece, where the first Olympics took place, and makes its way to the host city. The torch is currently in Trieste, Italy, and will visit 13 more cities in the country before the opening ceremony in Milan on Feb. 6.

No word yet on where or when Storrie and Williams will be picking up the torch.

In the show’s second episode, titled “Olympians,” their characters compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Season 1 of the steamy romance is available on HBO Max in the U.S., and the show has already scored a season 2 renewal.

Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Cross: Alex Cross is back and ready for justice in season 2 of the thriller series. 

FX, Hulu
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: Watch the first installment in Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series. 

AMC
Dark Winds: The premiere of season 4 of the drama series makes its debut.  

Movie theaters
Wuthering Heights: Emerald Fennell directs her take on the classic love story, which stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. 

Crime 101: Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo star in the new crime thriller film.

GOAT: From producer Stephen Curry comes an animated film about a goat who plays basketball. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

