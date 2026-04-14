Watch Ariana Grande take a lie detector test in teaser for ‘Focker In-Law’
We’ve got our first look at Ariana Grande in Focker In-Law, the latest installment in the Meet the Parents movie franchise.
In a teaser that dropped Tuesday ahead of the trailer, we see Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes administering a lie detector test, but not to Ben Stiller’s Greg Focker. Greg pokes his head around the corner and we see that it’s Ariana hooked up. “The old machine,” he says.
“Yes or no — the Focker In-Law trailer comes out tomorrow?” reads the text.
“Yes,” Ariana confirms. “You clearly know your stuff,” Jack replies.
In the new film, Ariana plays Olivia Jones, who’s set to marry Greg’s son. As Ari told Varietyin December, “I play his son’s girlfriend who he’s not sure of or connecting with. He’s very against me. And the worst part — his character’s nightmare is — I get along gorgeously with Robert De Niro’s character, Jack. He loves me, and I get immediate approval from the rest of the family.”
(SPOILER ALERT) Francesca Bridgerton faced a devastating loss with the death of her husband, Lord John Stirling, in the second part of Bridgerton season 4. But her storyline wasn’t all storm clouds.
The third-oldest Bridgerton daughter formed an unlikely friendship with her husband’s cousin, Michaela Stirling, which John was able to witness before he passed. Masali Baduza, who plays Michaela on the series, told ABC Audio it was “so much fun” to develop their dynamic this season.
“I think Michaela and Francesca bring out sides to them that they’re maybe not used to having to confront,” Baduza said. “I think getting to see them become friends was so lovely.”
The scene where Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela finally connect was “was one of my favorite days shooting,” Baduza said.
“Getting to see how unnerved Francesca makes Michaela, but her having to … push all those feelings down and just pretend that no, she’s not freaking out,” Baduza said, “was a nice challenge.”
In the season’s final episode, Michaela flees after promising Francesca she will stay with her at Kilmartin House. Baduza spoke on why she thinks Michaela broke her promise.
“I think Michaela was just overwhelmed,” Baduza said. “It was just a lot that happened for her in such a short space of time. And I think she just was having a lot of feelings that she wasn’t ready to confront yet. And she had to just bounce.”
Baduza said running is “what she does best.”
“She just runs away from her issues. And I think that, in the future, she’s going to have to deal with all of that fallout,” Baduza said. “She’s always gonna be a part of Francesca’s life because they shared this connection with John, and I think that hopefully we see her just figure that relationship out.”
Stars of Dawson’s Creek are paying tribute to James Van Der Beek following his death.
The 48-year-old actor, who is known for playing the show’s titular character, Dawson Leery, died Wednesday morning following a battle with colorectal cancer.
His family shared the news on his official Instagram page. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children.
Upon the news of his death, actors who starred alongside Van Der Beek in the hit WB teen drama, including Katie Holmes, Mary-Margaret Humes and Busy Philipps, took to social media to remember the actor.
Holmes shared a photo of a handwritten letter to Van Der Beek on Instagram, captioning the photo, “I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children.”
Philipps, who portrayed Audrey Liddell, wrote in her social media tribute: “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister.”
She went on to say she is “heartbroken” for Van Der Beek’s wife and children, and urged others to help them out via their GoFundMe.
“James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say,” she added. “i am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and i’m so grateful for our friendship all these years.”
Humes, who played Van Der Beek’s TV mom in the show, shared photos of herself with Van Der Beek and wrote she is at a “loss for words.”
“James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity,” she captioned the post on Instagram. “I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations … merely a few days ago … are forever sitting softly in my heart for safe keeping. To our extended Dawson’s Creek family of friends … please be respectful of our silences at the moment as Beautiful Kimberly and family have asked for peaceful privacy for now.”
The official Instagram page for Dawson’s Creek via Sony Pictures also addressed Van Der Beek’s death and remembered the actor for his iconic role as Leery.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of James Van Der Beek,” the show said. “His iconic portrayal of Dawson Leery helped define a generation of television for fans and continues to resonate with audiences today. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”
Additionally, stars across Hollywood began paying tribute to Van Der Beek and took to the comments section of his Instagram post to remember him, including Sarah Michelle Gellar.
“I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” Gellar commented on Van Der Beek’s Instagram post. “While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*** cancer.”
Robin Roberts returns to recap the biggest moments of the past 12 months in The Year: 2025. This marks the 15th year of the ABC News special, which Robin says has become a meaningful way for many families to reflect on the year that was.
“It’s really become a tradition for a lot of families,” she tells ABC Audio. “They sit down with their kids, and they’re like, ‘It is the holidays … Let’s remember all that happened this year and what we’re gonna look forward to in the new year.’”
For those who haven’t yet made the show part of their annual tradition, Robin says it’s worth adding because “ABC News is the best.”
She notes David Muir “will give you all the moments that were so important, both here in this country and abroad,” while special contributors will highlight “pop culture moments,” including a breakdown of the six-seven viral phrase.
“I really appreciate the breadth of what we do, the seriousness of what do,” she says. “But also how we can find the joy, the pop culture, those moments that bring people together.”
Reflecting on her 15 years hosting The Year, Robin says it’s allowed her to reflect on her own life, reminding her that “this too shall pass.”
“[I’ve learned] to realize that everybody’s got something and to recognize the something that people are going through” she says, noting stories in the special can resonate deeply with viewers.
“They can go like, ‘Okay, that person got through it. It’s not exactly what I’m going through, but I’m gonna get through it too’,” she adds. “It’s really, really helped me to understand something that a dear friend, Pat Summitt,the legendary coach at [the University of] Tennessee [said]: ‘Left foot, right foot, breathe. Keep moving, keep believing.'”